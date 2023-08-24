BMW i7 vs. Lucid Air Grand Touring: Which Big Electric Luxury Sedan Is Worth Your Dollars?

Yes, the i7 does cost a little bit more in the configuration we tested ($151,995) but at this level, that price gap isn't all that wide. And it makes for a compelling study: What's the tangible difference between a big electric sedan from an established automaker versus one from an upstart?

As we came to find out in our comparison test, the BMW, perhaps unsurprisingly, is far more refined than the Lucid. But the Air still holds undeniable advantages in terms of range, performance and charging speed. Are those highlights enough to claw the Lucid back into contention? You'll have to watch to find out.