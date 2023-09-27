The BMW i7 M70 Makes the Best Electric Luxury Sedan Even Better

Quick, but not a full M-tuned model

The M70's dual electric motors make a combined output of 650 horsepower. That's more than 100 hp up on the midtier xDrive60 and 200 hp above the entry-level eDrive50. In addition, the i7 M70 makes more horsepower than any other EV in BMW's lineup. It's also more potent than cars like the BMW M8 or X6 M. Torque output is 748 lb-ft in Sport mode, though you can get up to 811 lb-ft using launch control or the Boost function. The latter is activated by pulling a paddle on the left hand side of the wheel.

The M70's extra power comes courtesy of revised electric motors. Like the i7 xDrive60, the M70 uses one electric motor at each axle. The front motor remains unchanged, as does the 101.7-kWh battery pack, but the rear motor uses a six-phase dual inverter that helps make it more power-dense than the xDrive60's. BMW quotes a zero to 60 mph time of 3.5 seconds for the M70, though we'll have to bring one in for testing to verify that figure for ourselves. That time is plenty quick — we clocked the i7 xDrive60's sprint time at 4.3 seconds — but it pales in comparison to the supercar-like performance numbers that we've achieved with the Tesla Model S Plaid, Lucid Air Grand Touring, Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Mercedes-AMG EQS.