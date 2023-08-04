Fisker Unveils Three New Vehicles, Including an Electric Pickup and 1,000-HP Convertible

Fisker PEAR

Stylized as PEAR (an acronym for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), the Fisker Pear should be the next vehicle released by the Manhattan Beach, California-based automaker. Like the Ocean, the Pear is an electric SUV, but the Pear will slot below its sibling in terms of size and price when it's released in mid-2025.

For reference, the Ocean will soon be available in an entry-level Sport trim with 250 miles of range and a single motor that produces 275 horsepower. Its MSRP will start at $37,499 before destination charges. The Pear's claimed starting price of $29,900 ($22,400 after incentives) means that it will likely offer less power and range than the more expensive Ocean. But with budget-friendly alternatives like the Chevrolet Equinox EV about to enter the market, the Pear can't stray too far from the Ocean's base specs if it wants to stay competitive.

There are a couple of unique features on the Pear worth a callout. For starters, the rear hatchback design is not a hatchback at all. Rather, both the window and door retract below the cargo floor of the car at the push of a button. (Check out our Instagram post to see it in action.) Might it be a callback to the doors of the BMW Z1 — developed right around the same time when Henrik Fisker began working at BMW's design studio? Cheeky, cheeky.

Fisker also says the Pear will come in five- and six-passenger configurations. The latter includes a front bench seat and both offer "Lounge Mode," which we're told allows the front seatbacks to lower completely flat.