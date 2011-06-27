Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,877
|$14,635
|$16,554
|Clean
|$12,423
|$14,131
|$15,947
|Average
|$11,514
|$13,123
|$14,733
|Rough
|$10,606
|$12,116
|$13,519
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,032
|$19,919
|$22,023
|Clean
|$17,396
|$19,233
|$21,216
|Average
|$16,124
|$17,862
|$19,601
|Rough
|$14,852
|$16,490
|$17,985
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,507
|$17,357
|$19,398
|Clean
|$14,960
|$16,760
|$18,687
|Average
|$13,866
|$15,565
|$17,264
|Rough
|$12,772
|$14,370
|$15,841
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,746
|$14,416
|$16,244
|Clean
|$12,297
|$13,920
|$15,648
|Average
|$11,398
|$12,927
|$14,457
|Rough
|$10,499
|$11,935
|$13,266
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,130
|$15,902
|$17,848
|Clean
|$13,632
|$15,355
|$17,194
|Average
|$12,635
|$14,260
|$15,885
|Rough
|$11,639
|$13,165
|$14,576
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,885
|$17,888
|$20,086
|Clean
|$15,325
|$17,272
|$19,349
|Average
|$14,205
|$16,040
|$17,876
|Rough
|$13,084
|$14,809
|$16,403
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,751
|$17,641
|$19,724
|Clean
|$15,195
|$17,034
|$19,001
|Average
|$14,084
|$15,819
|$17,554
|Rough
|$12,973
|$14,605
|$16,107
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,135
|$17,695
|$19,447
|Clean
|$15,566
|$17,086
|$18,734
|Average
|$14,428
|$15,868
|$17,308
|Rough
|$13,290
|$14,649
|$15,881
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,346
|$16,116
|$18,064
|Clean
|$13,840
|$15,562
|$17,402
|Average
|$12,828
|$14,452
|$16,077
|Rough
|$11,816
|$13,342
|$14,752
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,386
|$18,044
|$19,899
|Clean
|$15,808
|$17,423
|$19,169
|Average
|$14,652
|$16,181
|$17,709
|Rough
|$13,496
|$14,938
|$16,250
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,973
|$15,739
|$17,678
|Clean
|$13,480
|$15,197
|$17,030
|Average
|$12,495
|$14,114
|$15,733
|Rough
|$11,509
|$13,030
|$14,437
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,066
|$15,897
|$17,902
|Clean
|$13,570
|$15,349
|$17,245
|Average
|$12,578
|$14,255
|$15,932
|Rough
|$11,586
|$13,160
|$14,619
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,193
|$16,396
|$18,780
|Clean
|$13,693
|$15,831
|$18,091
|Average
|$12,692
|$14,702
|$16,714
|Rough
|$11,691
|$13,574
|$15,337
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,100
|$15,871
|$17,817
|Clean
|$13,602
|$15,325
|$17,163
|Average
|$12,608
|$14,232
|$15,857
|Rough
|$11,613
|$13,139
|$14,550
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord Touring V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,871
|$19,723
|$21,790
|Clean
|$17,240
|$19,044
|$20,991
|Average
|$15,980
|$17,686
|$19,393
|Rough
|$14,719
|$16,328
|$17,795
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,163
|$17,965
|$19,963
|Clean
|$15,593
|$17,347
|$19,231
|Average
|$14,453
|$16,110
|$17,767
|Rough
|$13,313
|$14,873
|$16,303
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,125
|$16,039
|$18,129
|Clean
|$13,626
|$15,486
|$17,464
|Average
|$12,630
|$14,382
|$16,134
|Rough
|$11,634
|$13,278
|$14,805
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,467
|$15,131
|$16,961
|Clean
|$12,992
|$14,610
|$16,339
|Average
|$12,042
|$13,568
|$15,095
|Rough
|$11,093
|$12,526
|$13,851
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,644
|$16,474
|$18,485
|Clean
|$14,128
|$15,907
|$17,807
|Average
|$13,095
|$14,773
|$16,451
|Rough
|$12,062
|$13,639
|$15,096
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,823
|$16,580
|$18,520
|Clean
|$14,300
|$16,010
|$17,841
|Average
|$13,254
|$14,868
|$16,483
|Rough
|$12,209
|$13,726
|$15,124
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,426
|$17,189
|$19,142
|Clean
|$14,882
|$16,598
|$18,440
|Average
|$13,794
|$15,414
|$17,036
|Rough
|$12,705
|$14,231
|$15,632
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,266
|$18,109
|$20,152
|Clean
|$15,692
|$17,486
|$19,413
|Average
|$14,545
|$16,239
|$17,935
|Rough
|$13,398
|$14,992
|$16,457
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,120
|$14,901
|$16,845
|Clean
|$12,657
|$14,388
|$16,228
|Average
|$11,732
|$13,362
|$14,992
|Rough
|$10,806
|$12,336
|$13,757
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,720
|$14,791
|$17,027
|Clean
|$12,271
|$14,282
|$16,402
|Average
|$11,374
|$13,263
|$15,153
|Rough
|$10,477
|$12,245
|$13,905
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,949
|$16,751
|$18,738
|Clean
|$14,422
|$16,175
|$18,051
|Average
|$13,367
|$15,021
|$16,676
|Rough
|$12,313
|$13,868
|$15,302
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,705
|$14,348
|$16,148
|Clean
|$12,257
|$13,854
|$15,556
|Average
|$11,361
|$12,866
|$14,372
|Rough
|$10,465
|$11,878
|$13,187