The value of a 2016 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,257 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,854 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more