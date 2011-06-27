  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2016 Honda Accord
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,877$14,635$16,554
Clean$12,423$14,131$15,947
Average$11,514$13,123$14,733
Rough$10,606$12,116$13,519
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,032$19,919$22,023
Clean$17,396$19,233$21,216
Average$16,124$17,862$19,601
Rough$14,852$16,490$17,985
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,507$17,357$19,398
Clean$14,960$16,760$18,687
Average$13,866$15,565$17,264
Rough$12,772$14,370$15,841
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,746$14,416$16,244
Clean$12,297$13,920$15,648
Average$11,398$12,927$14,457
Rough$10,499$11,935$13,266
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,130$15,902$17,848
Clean$13,632$15,355$17,194
Average$12,635$14,260$15,885
Rough$11,639$13,165$14,576
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,885$17,888$20,086
Clean$15,325$17,272$19,349
Average$14,205$16,040$17,876
Rough$13,084$14,809$16,403
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,751$17,641$19,724
Clean$15,195$17,034$19,001
Average$14,084$15,819$17,554
Rough$12,973$14,605$16,107
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,135$17,695$19,447
Clean$15,566$17,086$18,734
Average$14,428$15,868$17,308
Rough$13,290$14,649$15,881
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,346$16,116$18,064
Clean$13,840$15,562$17,402
Average$12,828$14,452$16,077
Rough$11,816$13,342$14,752
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,386$18,044$19,899
Clean$15,808$17,423$19,169
Average$14,652$16,181$17,709
Rough$13,496$14,938$16,250
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,973$15,739$17,678
Clean$13,480$15,197$17,030
Average$12,495$14,114$15,733
Rough$11,509$13,030$14,437
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,066$15,897$17,902
Clean$13,570$15,349$17,245
Average$12,578$14,255$15,932
Rough$11,586$13,160$14,619
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,193$16,396$18,780
Clean$13,693$15,831$18,091
Average$12,692$14,702$16,714
Rough$11,691$13,574$15,337
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,100$15,871$17,817
Clean$13,602$15,325$17,163
Average$12,608$14,232$15,857
Rough$11,613$13,139$14,550
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord Touring V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,871$19,723$21,790
Clean$17,240$19,044$20,991
Average$15,980$17,686$19,393
Rough$14,719$16,328$17,795
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,163$17,965$19,963
Clean$15,593$17,347$19,231
Average$14,453$16,110$17,767
Rough$13,313$14,873$16,303
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,125$16,039$18,129
Clean$13,626$15,486$17,464
Average$12,630$14,382$16,134
Rough$11,634$13,278$14,805
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,467$15,131$16,961
Clean$12,992$14,610$16,339
Average$12,042$13,568$15,095
Rough$11,093$12,526$13,851
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,644$16,474$18,485
Clean$14,128$15,907$17,807
Average$13,095$14,773$16,451
Rough$12,062$13,639$15,096
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,823$16,580$18,520
Clean$14,300$16,010$17,841
Average$13,254$14,868$16,483
Rough$12,209$13,726$15,124
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,426$17,189$19,142
Clean$14,882$16,598$18,440
Average$13,794$15,414$17,036
Rough$12,705$14,231$15,632
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,266$18,109$20,152
Clean$15,692$17,486$19,413
Average$14,545$16,239$17,935
Rough$13,398$14,992$16,457
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,120$14,901$16,845
Clean$12,657$14,388$16,228
Average$11,732$13,362$14,992
Rough$10,806$12,336$13,757
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,720$14,791$17,027
Clean$12,271$14,282$16,402
Average$11,374$13,263$15,153
Rough$10,477$12,245$13,905
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,949$16,751$18,738
Clean$14,422$16,175$18,051
Average$13,367$15,021$16,676
Rough$12,313$13,868$15,302
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2016 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,705$14,348$16,148
Clean$12,257$13,854$15,556
Average$11,361$12,866$14,372
Rough$10,465$11,878$13,187
Sell my 2016 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,257 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,854 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,257 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,854 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,257 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,854 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Honda Accord ranges from $10,465 to $16,148, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.