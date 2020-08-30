Lincoln Sedans for Sale Near Me
$65,155Est. Loan: $1,135/mo
Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve Located at Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg, Honest, Transparent, UP-Front advertised LOWEST Price!!!.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9NP4L5600485
Stock: C5600485
Listed since: 12-17-2019
$46,990Est. Loan: $800/mo
Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve Located at Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg, Honest, Transparent, UP-Front advertised LOWEST Price!!!. 20/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5F98LR602682
Stock: CR602682
Listed since: 09-12-2019
$44,295Est. Loan: $764/mo
Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Located at Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg, Honest, Transparent, UP-Front advertised LOWEST Price!!!. Dealer Discount of $2,268 off MSRP 42/39 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (42 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5LU4LR620539
Stock: CR620539
Listed since: 07-01-2020
$49,585Est. Loan: $859/mo
Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Located at Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg, Honest, Transparent, UP-Front advertised LOWEST Price!!!. 42/39 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (42 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5LU9LR602683
Stock: CR602683
Listed since: 09-12-2019
$49,995Est. Loan: $852/mo
Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve Located at Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg, Honest, Transparent, UP-Front advertised LOWEST Price!!!. 20/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5F94LR602680
Stock: CR602680
Listed since: 09-21-2019
$42,440Est. Loan: $677/mo
Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Lincoln MKZ Standard Located at Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg, Honest, Transparent, UP-Front advertised LOWEST Price!!!. Dealer Discount of $2,066 off MSRP 20/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5B90LR622706
Stock: CR622706
Listed since: 07-27-2020
$45,690Est. Loan: $782/mo
Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve Located at Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg, Honest, Transparent, UP-Front advertised LOWEST Price!!!. Dealer Discount of $2,409 off MSRP 20/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5E90LR620644
Stock: CR620644
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$60,865Est. Loan: $1,069/mo
Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve Located at Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg, Honest, Transparent, UP-Front advertised LOWEST Price!!!. Dealer Discount of $2,845 off MSRP 18/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Lincoln Continental Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9RP1L5603676
Stock: C5603676
Listed since: 03-23-2020
$51,495Est. Loan: $918/mo
Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Lincoln Continental Standard Located at Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg, Honest, Transparent, UP-Front advertised LOWEST Price!!!.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Lincoln Continental with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LN6L9VK6L5602419
Stock: C5602419
Listed since: 01-14-2020
$46,990Est. Loan: $800/mo
Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve Located at Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg, Honest, Transparent, UP-Front advertised LOWEST Price!!!. Dealer Discount of $2,426 off MSRP 20/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5F99LR619605
Stock: CR619605
Listed since: 08-11-2020
$38,440Est. Loan: $617/mo
Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Lincoln MKZ Standard Located at Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg, Honest, Transparent, UP-Front advertised LOWEST Price!!!. Dealer Discount of $1,789 off MSRP 20/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Lincoln MKZ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5A96LR618676
Stock: CR618676
Listed since: 08-27-2020
$49,165
Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**FREIGHT INCLUDED** **OFFSITE TRANSACTIONS ARE AVAILABLE â ' WE WILL DELIVER TO YOU WITHIN 50 MILES â ' CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS** 2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve Backup Camera, Climate Package, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. Dealer Discount of $14,170 off MSRP 21/31 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2018 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5E9XJR625802
Stock: CR625802
Listed since: 08-05-2018
2016 Lincoln MKZ25,525 miles6 mi away
$20,424$2,873 Below Market
Ted Britt Chevrolet - Sterling / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2016 Lincoln MKZ AWD in Ingot Silver Metallic with Ebony Leather with only 25k miles. FULLY LOADED WITH **NAVIGATION**, **POWER MOONROOF**, **LEATHER SEATING**, **HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS**, **HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS**, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL**, **BLIND SPOT WARNING**, **REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM**, **REMOTE START**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **AIR CONDITIONING**, **AM/FM RADIO w/CD**, AWD, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 300A Reserve, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated front seats, Heated Rear-Seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Lincoln Premium Sound System w/SingleCD/MP3, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC w/MyLincoln Touch. This vehicle is at the Chantilly location. All prices exclude tax, tags, and Dealer Processing Fee. TED BRITT 4 LIFE COVERAGE: *Powertrain Coverage *Battery Replacement *Windshield Replacement *Virginia State Inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lincoln MKZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L2J93GR614704
Stock: C91862A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 19,212 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,000$4,405 Below Market
Alpha Motorsports Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5D91HR627191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,673 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,998$1,328 Below Market
Ted Britt Chevrolet - Sterling / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Certified 2018 Lincoln MKZ Select AWD in Blue Diamond Metallic with Ebony Leather with only 19k miles. ****LINCOLN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED****. FULLY LOADED WITH **NAVIGATION**, **POWER MOONROOF**, **LEATHER SEATING**, **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, **REMOTE START**, **SYNC 3**, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, CD player, Cruise Control / Speed control, Equipment Group 200A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Trunk Lid w/Soft Close, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Lincoln Premium Sound System w/Single CD, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Select Plus Package, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3. This vehicle is at the Chantilly location. All prices exclude tax, tags, and Dealer Processing Fee. TED BRITT 4 LIFE COVERAGE: *Powertrain Coverage *Battery Replacement *Windshield Replacement *Virginia State Inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lincoln MKZ Select with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5D91JR601857
Stock: R5432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 126,675 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000$1,189 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LNDL2L3XBR775723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,976 miles19 mi awayTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,599
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Lincoln TOWN CAR SIGNATURE . Want a car with low miles? This Lincoln TOWN CAR SIGNATURE has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 133,976. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Lincoln TOWN CAR SIGNATURE 's 4.6L 8 cyl engine is anything but humble. Enjoy life a little more freely with the responsibility of this fuel efficient Lincoln TOWN CAR SIGNATURE . The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Lincoln TOWN CAR SIGNATURE . All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We are a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by CARFAX to have a clean history behind it. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Gainesville!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lincoln Town Car Signature with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHM82W03Y628892
Stock: 11931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,878 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,998$1,100 Below Market
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3LN6L5F9XHR645847
Stock: 19094419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
