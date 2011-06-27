Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,143
|$11,151
|$12,747
|Clean
|$8,548
|$10,436
|$11,914
|Average
|$7,359
|$9,005
|$10,247
|Rough
|$6,169
|$7,573
|$8,579
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,517
|$9,292
|$10,699
|Clean
|$7,028
|$8,695
|$9,999
|Average
|$6,050
|$7,503
|$8,600
|Rough
|$5,072
|$6,310
|$7,201
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,032
|$9,046
|$10,633
|Clean
|$6,574
|$8,466
|$9,937
|Average
|$5,659
|$7,305
|$8,547
|Rough
|$4,745
|$6,144
|$7,156
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,099
|$10,925
|$12,384
|Clean
|$8,507
|$10,224
|$11,574
|Average
|$7,323
|$8,822
|$9,955
|Rough
|$6,139
|$7,420
|$8,335
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,887
|$10,003
|$11,674
|Clean
|$7,374
|$9,361
|$10,911
|Average
|$6,348
|$8,078
|$9,384
|Rough
|$5,322
|$6,794
|$7,857
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,149
|$11,186
|$12,804
|Clean
|$8,554
|$10,468
|$11,966
|Average
|$7,363
|$9,032
|$10,292
|Rough
|$6,173
|$7,597
|$8,617
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,987
|$9,878
|$11,377
|Clean
|$7,468
|$9,244
|$10,633
|Average
|$6,429
|$7,976
|$9,145
|Rough
|$5,389
|$6,708
|$7,657
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,805
|$9,724
|$11,242
|Clean
|$7,297
|$9,100
|$10,507
|Average
|$6,282
|$7,852
|$9,037
|Rough
|$5,266
|$6,604
|$7,566
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,658
|$10,598
|$12,140
|Clean
|$8,094
|$9,918
|$11,346
|Average
|$6,968
|$8,558
|$9,759
|Rough
|$5,842
|$7,198
|$8,171
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,892
|$10,085
|$11,815
|Clean
|$7,378
|$9,438
|$11,042
|Average
|$6,352
|$8,144
|$9,497
|Rough
|$5,325
|$6,849
|$7,952
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,284
|$11,198
|$12,723
|Clean
|$8,680
|$10,479
|$11,891
|Average
|$7,472
|$9,042
|$10,227
|Rough
|$6,264
|$7,605
|$8,563
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,826
|$9,704
|$11,192
|Clean
|$7,317
|$9,082
|$10,460
|Average
|$6,298
|$7,836
|$8,996
|Rough
|$5,280
|$6,591
|$7,533
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,234
|$9,062
|$10,507
|Clean
|$6,763
|$8,481
|$9,820
|Average
|$5,822
|$7,318
|$8,446
|Rough
|$4,881
|$6,155
|$7,072
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,056
|$8,786
|$10,157
|Clean
|$6,597
|$8,222
|$9,492
|Average
|$5,679
|$7,095
|$8,164
|Rough
|$4,761
|$5,967
|$6,836
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,753
|$10,787
|$12,401
|Clean
|$8,184
|$10,095
|$11,590
|Average
|$7,045
|$8,711
|$9,969
|Rough
|$5,906
|$7,326
|$8,347
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,044
|$10,067
|$11,667
|Clean
|$7,521
|$9,421
|$10,904
|Average
|$6,474
|$8,129
|$9,378
|Rough
|$5,427
|$6,837
|$7,852
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,730
|$10,740
|$12,334
|Clean
|$8,162
|$10,051
|$11,527
|Average
|$7,026
|$8,672
|$9,914
|Rough
|$5,890
|$7,294
|$8,301
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,213
|$10,110
|$11,615
|Clean
|$7,679
|$9,461
|$10,856
|Average
|$6,610
|$8,163
|$9,337
|Rough
|$5,542
|$6,866
|$7,817
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,764
|$13,084
|$15,686
|Clean
|$9,129
|$12,245
|$14,661
|Average
|$7,859
|$10,566
|$12,609
|Rough
|$6,588
|$8,886
|$10,558
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,942
|$11,078
|$12,772
|Clean
|$8,360
|$10,367
|$11,937
|Average
|$7,197
|$8,945
|$10,266
|Rough
|$6,033
|$7,524
|$8,596
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,027
|$8,735
|$10,088
|Clean
|$6,570
|$8,174
|$9,428
|Average
|$5,655
|$7,053
|$8,109
|Rough
|$4,741
|$5,932
|$6,790