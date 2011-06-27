  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2012 Honda Accord
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,143$11,151$12,747
Clean$8,548$10,436$11,914
Average$7,359$9,005$10,247
Rough$6,169$7,573$8,579
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,517$9,292$10,699
Clean$7,028$8,695$9,999
Average$6,050$7,503$8,600
Rough$5,072$6,310$7,201
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,032$9,046$10,633
Clean$6,574$8,466$9,937
Average$5,659$7,305$8,547
Rough$4,745$6,144$7,156
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,099$10,925$12,384
Clean$8,507$10,224$11,574
Average$7,323$8,822$9,955
Rough$6,139$7,420$8,335
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,887$10,003$11,674
Clean$7,374$9,361$10,911
Average$6,348$8,078$9,384
Rough$5,322$6,794$7,857
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,149$11,186$12,804
Clean$8,554$10,468$11,966
Average$7,363$9,032$10,292
Rough$6,173$7,597$8,617
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,987$9,878$11,377
Clean$7,468$9,244$10,633
Average$6,429$7,976$9,145
Rough$5,389$6,708$7,657
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,805$9,724$11,242
Clean$7,297$9,100$10,507
Average$6,282$7,852$9,037
Rough$5,266$6,604$7,566
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,658$10,598$12,140
Clean$8,094$9,918$11,346
Average$6,968$8,558$9,759
Rough$5,842$7,198$8,171
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,892$10,085$11,815
Clean$7,378$9,438$11,042
Average$6,352$8,144$9,497
Rough$5,325$6,849$7,952
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,284$11,198$12,723
Clean$8,680$10,479$11,891
Average$7,472$9,042$10,227
Rough$6,264$7,605$8,563
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,826$9,704$11,192
Clean$7,317$9,082$10,460
Average$6,298$7,836$8,996
Rough$5,280$6,591$7,533
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,234$9,062$10,507
Clean$6,763$8,481$9,820
Average$5,822$7,318$8,446
Rough$4,881$6,155$7,072
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,056$8,786$10,157
Clean$6,597$8,222$9,492
Average$5,679$7,095$8,164
Rough$4,761$5,967$6,836
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,753$10,787$12,401
Clean$8,184$10,095$11,590
Average$7,045$8,711$9,969
Rough$5,906$7,326$8,347
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,044$10,067$11,667
Clean$7,521$9,421$10,904
Average$6,474$8,129$9,378
Rough$5,427$6,837$7,852
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,730$10,740$12,334
Clean$8,162$10,051$11,527
Average$7,026$8,672$9,914
Rough$5,890$7,294$8,301
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,213$10,110$11,615
Clean$7,679$9,461$10,856
Average$6,610$8,163$9,337
Rough$5,542$6,866$7,817
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,764$13,084$15,686
Clean$9,129$12,245$14,661
Average$7,859$10,566$12,609
Rough$6,588$8,886$10,558
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,942$11,078$12,772
Clean$8,360$10,367$11,937
Average$7,197$8,945$10,266
Rough$6,033$7,524$8,596
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you
Estimated values
2012 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,027$8,735$10,088
Clean$6,570$8,174$9,428
Average$5,655$7,053$8,109
Rough$4,741$5,932$6,790
Sell my 2012 Honda Accord with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Accord near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,570 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,174 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,570 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,174 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,570 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,174 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Honda Accord ranges from $4,741 to $10,088, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.