Edmunds Rating
6.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(15)
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Type:
#10 X-Small luxury SUV

What’s new

  • Redesigned for 2020
  • Slightly longer wheelbase and increased rear legroom
  • New mild hybrid powertrain available after initial launch
  • Kicks off the second Evoque generation

Pros & Cons

  • Classy interior design
  • Smooth and quiet highway ride
  • Above-average off-road capability
  • Infotainment system is slow to react and difficult to use
  • Minimal cargo space and in-car storage
  • Uncomfortable front seats
  • Subpar acceleration, braking and handling for a luxury SUV
MSRP Starting at
$42,650
Save as much as $3,956
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $3,956 with Edmunds

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Evoque
S, R-Dynamic S, SE, R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE and First Edition

msrp 

$42,650
starting price
See all for sale

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review

The original Land Rover Range Rover Evoque was a rather offbeat SUV. It was small and sporty and generally put style ahead of utility. It was even available as a two-door or a two-door convertible, two body styles pretty much unheard of for this class of vehicle. For the redesigned 2020 Evoque, Land Rover has gone less offbeat and more mainstream, but not so much to make the Evoque generic.

Inside, the Evoque features a new optional dual-screen infotainment display that uses the same setup as its big brother, the Velar. The interior surfaces are of higher quality, and the cabin has grown thanks to a small increase in wheelbase and vehicle dimensions. The main difference you'll notice is the additional rear-seat legroom.

For power, the Evoque continues to have a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. However, there's a newly available upgraded version that comes with a 48-volt mild hybrid system to help boost fuel economy a bit and generate nearly 300 horsepower. And to enhance the off-road prowess that Land Rover is known for, the Evoque now gets the brand's sophisticated Terrain Response 2 system that gives it an edge over most luxury crossovers when the pavement ends.

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is still distinctive, just like the first-generation model was. Unfortunately, it comes up short in execution. In our testing we've found the Evoque has too many drawbacks, including a distracting-to-use infotainment system and subpar performance and comfort. Overall, we think you'll be happier with one of its small luxury SUV rivals such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3 or Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

6.1 / 10
We're frankly surprised by how poorly this new Evoque fared in evaluations. Even with the more powerful 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain, it trails the competition in acceleration and has no fuel economy advantage to make up for it. We give it high marks for its off-road capabilities, but those were offset by low marks for suspect handling characteristics, flat seats, and a lack of utility and cargo room.

How does it drive?

6.0
In everyday conditions, the Evoque is plagued by inconsistencies and lurches. Acceleration is often uneven, and the transmission is prone to rough shifts at odd times. Under full throttle, it responds with more linear power and smoother shifts, but in the end it reaches 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. That's slow for the class and much slower than Land Rover's own wildly optimistic estimate of 6.3 seconds.

If you drive the Evoque moderately hard on a twisting road, the stability/traction control is heavy-handed, intervening far too early and with unsettling torque shifts front to back. Driven more conservatively, it's far more confident, but it does feel rather heavy considering its small size. At least its off-road prowess is unquestionable.

How comfortable is it?

6.5
Seat comfort kept this score from being much better since not one of our editors found much comfort in the Evoque. The front passengers are stuck with flat and overly firm seats that create hard contact points over long distances. There's also an odd protruding upper seatback section that puts undue pressure between your shoulder blades. The forward-canted headrests further compromise comfort. We're also not fans of the distracting climate control interface and the weak performance of the ventilated seats.

Thankfully, the ride quality is praiseworthy for its smooth ride over road imperfections without being overly soft. We also awarded points for the quiet cabin that effectively filters out road and wind noise in almost every condition.

How’s the interior?

6.0
The Evoque's attractive interior design adopts the modern, minimal look of other Land Rovers but also inherits the same drawbacks. Basic controls are right where they should be, but other functions must be operated by the small and distracting touchscreen located low on the center stack. Rear visibility is poor, and the camera is often slow to appear or completely unavailable due to malfunction.

Aside from a slight stoop needed to clear the low roofline, it's easy to get into. Once inside, the cabin is neither spacious nor confining. It's snug but not claustrophobic thanks to the sensation of space from the massive sunroof. In addition to the seat comfort issues, the steering wheel doesn't angle down enough for our tastes.

How’s the tech?

6.0
Land Rover has made some reliability and usability improvements to the Evoque's infotainment system, but it still trails competitors by a sizable margin. On top of that, touchscreen commands are met with delayed responses that add distraction and frustration. We're glad Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is included — either is preferable to the native system.

Driver aids are tuned to avoid false alarms, but they still need work. The lane keeping assist creates enough steering effort that you need to fight with the wheel when the road bends, and the adaptive cruise control is too abrupt with braking and acceleration.

How’s the storage?

6.0
In the class, the Evoque's 21.5-cubic-foot cargo capacity is one of the smallest. For comparison, the BMW X3 holds 28.7 cubic feet and isn't hamstrung by a sloping roofline like the Evoque, which puts an unfortunate restriction on getting bulkier items to fit. It should be fine for most owners' daily needs, but they will have to look into alternatives for bigger hauls.

Interior storage fares worse due to a lot of wasted space in the center console area. That leads to a distinct lack of places to hold your personal effects. And a small shelf hidden under the center console is almost impossible to access.

How economical is it?

6.0
The EPA estimates the Evoque will return 23 mpg combined (21 city/26 highway), which is about 1 mpg lower than rivals. In practice, we were only able to get about 15 mpg in mixed driving. That's pretty disappointing, and we expect more since it has a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

Is it a good value?

6.5
The Range Rover Evoque is expensive even when compared against direct rivals from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Unlike those SUVs, the Evoque does have high levels of off-road prowess, which is rare. It could be worth the other significant sacrifices should it be a high priority. Still, we found the $67,190 as-tested price excessive for what you get.

The 48-volt mild hybrid system is tuned more for performance than fuel savings, and the Evoque's 23-mpg combined EPA estimate is unimpressive. We only managed a meager 15 mpg in mixed driving conditions. Only the first scheduled maintenance is free. Most rivals cover expenses for three to five years.

Wildcard

6.0
If you do a lot of off-roading, yes, the Evoque can indeed be fun for you. Sadly that's a small portion of owners. On a curving road, the excessive intervention from stability and traction control systems and the power vectoring discourage sporty driving. Our low-speed issues count as yet another demerit.

On appearances alone, the Evoque is modern and stylish, making it stand out from other SUVs, but we're not convinced that's enough to win discerning buyers over.

Which Range Rover Evoque does Edmunds recommend?

We're not particularly fond of the Evoque, but if you are set on buying one we say go with one of the R-Dynamic trim levels. They get the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with the 48-volt mild hybrid system that provides a desirable boost in power.The base R-Dynamic S has plenty of standard equipment, but consider the R-Dynamic SE for its dual 10-inch touchscreens and the Evoque's parking assist systems.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque models

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a subcompact luxury SUV available in six trim levels: S, SE, First Edition, R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE. The S and the SE come pretty well equipped, and the R-Dynamic versions add sportier exterior styling and a more powerful engine. If you want a fully loaded Evoque, look at the First Edition or the R-Dynamic HSE.

The S, SE and First Edition models come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 246 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque. The R-Dynamic trim levels have that same engine paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid system that increases power output to 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Standard exterior equipment on the base S trim level includes 18-inch wheels, automatic wipers, power-folding heated mirrors, keyless ignition, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, and a rearview camera with trailer hitch guidance. Inside, you'll find power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone climate control, a 10-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port.

The S also comes standard with Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 suite of off-road technology, which adjusts how the vehicle behaves for preset settings such as Gravel, Snow, and Mud and Ruts; hill descent control; and All-Terrain Progress Control, which acts like a low-speed cruise control.

One step up is the SE. It adds 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, automatic high beams, a hands-free liftgate, keyless entry, memory settings for the front seats, a surround-view parking camera (which includes the forward-facing Ground View camera for what's under the front wheels), a self-parking function, and the Touch Pro Duo infotainment setup with two 10-inch touchscreens. 

The R-Dynamic versions of the S and SE get the same equipment as their base-model counterparts but come with the more powerful engine mentioned above plus sportier exterior styling.

The First Edition is the next step up. It has the less powerful engine but comes with a slew of additional features. These include foglights, a panoramic glass roof, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, customizable ambient interior lighting, upgraded interior trim, a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, high-speed automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, a rearview-camera display mirror (for when you don't have a direct view out of the back), and a 10-speaker Meridian audio system with satellite and HD radio.

The R-Dynamic HSE gets similar equipment to the First Edition model (with the mild hybrid powertrain as well), but the interior is missing some of the unique cabin touches. It does have a keyless tailgate system and upgraded power-adjustable front seats.

Many of the extra features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trims through a variety of option packages. Other notable options include an adaptive suspension, 21-inch wheels, ventilated front seats and extended leather upholstery.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 6%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 7%
1 star reviews: 27%
Average user rating: 3.7 stars based on 15 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • comfort
  • ride quality
  • infotainment system
  • spaciousness
  • engine
  • road noise
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • interior
  • fuel efficiency
  • sound system
  • technology
  • handling & steering
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Blew away by the Evoque
Zoomkid,
R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

Very adept road and in town street handling vehicle... Feels glued to the road and brakes are phenomenal. You can turn the stop/start mode for idling at stop signs on or off with a Simple button you push on the dash... Similar to other Range Rovers...Apple Car Play works nicely and car can be set up as a WiFi hotspot... When using navigation for directions, radio or media automatically go quiet while Navigation voice instructions are being given then return. There is a big load of features on this vehicle and it takes some time to program the vehicle and get it set the way you want and/or understand how to use them... The double touch screen dash is Awesome... You can have the Nav system up and running on one screen and on the other it will be showing album cover of song playing for instance, or cabin comfort controls.. One nice touch is the full size spare in our model... Not a big fan of the can of flat fix in most other vehicle. The rear camera in the rearview mirror feature is incredible for rearward viewing when driving... Works very well... Biggest drawback so far is learning all the features of the HSE model and how to use them... Most of the programming is very intuitive, but some is not... Interior is clone of the higher bracket RR Velar. So far a real fun car to drive... Plenty of zip and gas use is acceptable... Would have preferred the Euro version Diesel but that is not offered in N.A.

1 out of 5 stars, Mechanical issues, gas consumption, start stop
Erin H,
R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

I have a 2020 Evoque, and the biggest problem is an engine noise that the dealership has attempted to fix 3 times and can’t. Sounds like a 20 year old car. No response from corporate for this official lemon. The start stop issues like other reviewers mention is also aggravating. Bluetooth disconnects every time the car is turned back on and I have to manually reconnect. And this one- the steer assist jerks me out of merging into a lane I’m intending to merge into- even when I use my turn signal like the dealer advised when I informed them of this scary and dangerous issue.

5 out of 5 stars, X3/5 G3/5 are in trouble
GearheadGirl,
R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

I was looking seriously at buying either a BMW X3 or 5 or Audi G3 or 5, possibly a Tiguan... Almost opted for the G3, when a friend suggested I take a look at the new Evoque... Took a test drive and it was no contest... The Evoque is in the driveway now. Great interior fit and finish and the two touch screens are great. You have complete control of vehicle dynamics, even things like start-stop in Eco mode... If you don't want it, you can turn it off and it has a nifty garage door opener in the rearview mirror along with a new killer feature of simply clicking the knob on the mirror and you get rear time video from behind the car at all times!!! And I got a laugh when the LR dealer answered my question about the self parking feature and he said LR had been installing it for about 5 years now in various models.. The BMW guy told me their self parking feature was new and cutting edge and no one had it.... Hmmmm. One reason he lost the sale. Great engine and transmission, very smooth and lots of pep... A real joy to drive and it feels like it is part of the highway it handles to well. And it sounds and feels much more solid then either of the German products which when closing the doors sounded rather "tinny". Not so on the Evoque. Good old fashioned solid "chunk"... I guess the Germans lost this one to the Brits again....

1 out of 5 stars, UNSAFE!!
Melissa,
First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Though this car looks great.... it is extremely unsafe! The auto start stop ECO mode is very unsafe. The engine goes off, you attempt to enter traffic and the car does NOT respond... then you push the gas harder and the car lunges forward... you're not expecting it! I've been in numerous situations due to the hilly terrain of Western Pennsylvania, where I've been in the car, waiting to merge into traffic (with my children in the car) and the car doesn't respond and when it does, it's a driving hazard as on-coming cars are too close. The engine hesitation even occurs when I manually turn off the ECO mode (which I HAVE to do every time I start the car) I'm so very disappointed with this vehicle. I've reached out to Land Rover. The customer service has been less than satisfactory and no resolution has been met.

Write a review

See all 15 reviews

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque videos

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review

TRAVIS LANGNESS: This is the all new 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. We're going to see what makes it more capable off-road, what makes it better on-road. And we're going to see how it stacks up against its competitors. Before we do that, Be sure to go to edmunds.com/roadnoise for the full first drive. And subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos like this. [MUSIC PLAYING] Now, from first looks you might not think that this Evoque is redesigned. It might look like what we would call a refresh, a little bit of change in headlights, tail lights, things like that. But it is completely redesigned. Land Rover says that 99% of this car is new. Under the hood, you get a choice of two power trains. You get the 2-liter 4-cylinder, or you get that same 2-liter 4-cylinder paired with a mild hybrid, and that's the car we're driving now. And that mild hybrid isn't a plug-in. It doesn't do some of the things you would expect from, like, a Prius. But what it does do is fill in the gaps in power and give you a little bit of stop and go off the line. It's basically a system that assists with stop-start. And it doesn't intrude much on the driving experience, which is a good thing. And also, one of the things that I like about this car is that powertrain. It's a good powertrain to get you off the line, holds gears well. It's got a nine-speed ZF automatic transmission. It's the only one you can get. And all of them come with all-wheel or four-wheel drive. So let's talk driving impressions. I've been driving this vehicle for a couple hundred miles, a few days now. And it is really impressive. There are a couple of great competitors in this class. It falls kind of between the X2 and the X3 BMW. And there's some Audis it falls between, basically a long list of Germans. But if you're looking for something in this price range, know that this is not a second-best. This is definitely something that is its own unique value set in the class. Few things in this price range or in this category can do with this can do off-road. And it sounds and feels pretty good to drive. Even though it's just a 2-liter 4-cylinder under the hood, it's got a nice little growl. [ENGINE REVVING] Has a decent amount of pick-me-up too. And that nine-speed automatic shifts well. It's crisp. The shifts are quick. And you don't really notice it hunting around for years going uphill. Now, there are some finicky issues with the sport mode where you think it's shifting for you, and then you actually have to shift. But really, it's nothing that's a deal breaker. Steering is not ideal. Yes, the handling on this car is good. But the steering is pretty vague. Now, I like the steering wheel. And I like the on-center feel. It returns to center well. But basically, you can't tell what the wheels are doing. So the steering weight is good, and that's about it. You're not going to tell when you're going around these mountain roads just what it's doing. Now, that's pretty typical for the class. But with something that looks kind of sleek and sporty like this, and it does have a sport mode, I would hope for a little bit more in the steering department. Maybe some added weight would help with that. But again, not a deal breaker. And what about those safety systems? Well, they're good, but this might not have been the best place to test them out. There are certain areas in Greece that are kind of missing road lines. And people seem to move around in the center. So lane keep assist is not at its best here. But on the highway, it seems to do well and nudges you back into the lane pretty seriously if you're about to go out of it. So let's take a look at the backseat, at cargo space. And then we're going to go off-road. We're going to do what this vehicle says it can do better than all the other luxury vehicles in this class, and that's go over rocks, ruts, streams, and all sorts of other fun obstacles. [MUSIC PLAYING] From front to rear, this is exactly the same size as the old model, a little bit wider, barely noticeable. But the wheelbase dimensions change a couple of things about this vehicle. It makes the approach angle better. That rear wheel being so far back allows for that rear door to have more entry and egress space. You can get in and out of the back easier. And it's opened up a little bit of space in the rear, a little bit more cargo. So let's take a walk-around and look at all the parts and show you what the inside looks like. It's nice. For the price point, you get a lot of nice materials. There's recycled plastics and eucalyptus and things in here that you wouldn't expect to find. But then there are other things that you'd expect to find on the interior, like the steering wheel comes out of other Range Rover products. And this screen lifted right out of the Volare. Definitely gives it a high class feel in here when this thing pops up when you start it. But these two screens are a bit distracting. They're kind of hard to see when you're driving and you just want to change the radio station or turn on the heated seats, which I still haven't found the controls for after two days of driving this car. But otherwise, everything feels upscale in here. It doesn't feel like a car built to a price point, which is great for something in this class. It shouldn't feel cheap. You should feel like you're driving a luxury vehicle every day. And every time I get in here, that's the vibe I get. So is it easier to get into the back seat? Yeah, sure. This rear wheel is moved back. So it does help. There's not as big of a hump here to get over to get on the inside. Once you do get inside-- oh, you do have to duck here. That sloping roof line gets in the way. But there's plenty of space, lots of knee room. I have the seat adjusted for me. I'm 5' 9", so that gives you a little bit of a sense of how far back this would be. If you were maybe 6', it'd be a couple inches further. Still plenty of space back here for adults, at least two on a road trip. And we've got some baggage in the trunk. And there's nothing needs to be inside here. It's a good interior. And even with the panoramic moonroof here, it has plenty of headroom. It's a nice place to be. It's quiet. It's comfortable. Look, I would take this on any long highway journey and be just fine. Trunk space is good for a couple of bags, but it's not perfect. Basically, you'd want a little bit more with a large family. But for a small trip, it should be enough space. And the rear seats fold down 40, 20, 40. So now we are hitting the dirt. This is where the Evoque shines. By shines, I literally mean shine. That sun hits that center console, and you get pretty blinded. But this is the typical kind of stuff you think of when you think of off-roading a crossover. Does it handle gravel roads well? Does it handle ruts and bumps well? Is it uncomfortable when you get off the beaten path, when you're leaving the asphalt? And no, it's not uncomfortable. Yes, it can handle this stuff. This is great terrain for this kind of vehicle. And it can do the more serious stuff. As we saw yesterday when we did a lot of the deep water rut stuff and we were going over big rocks, up hills, down hills, this thing has a lot of good tech for pretty much every off-road scenario. One of the cool things we did was we basically put this thing in auto. There's a couple of modes you can select. But we put it in auto and just traversed all those rivers. Another great thing you can do is select a hill ascent control. Then you can change the miles per hour the car's going. And from there, you let do all the work, no brakes, no throttle. You let it figure out the rocks that are underneath you and crawl up them. And it's a great party trick, but it's also really useful, especially if you're not entirely confident doing some of those off-road maneuvers yourself. This car gives you a lot of confidence in its abilities that can make up the gaps where you may not know exactly what you're doing when you're going off road. No, this is not Moab. We're not rock climbing here. But this is off-roading, for all intents and purposes. I'm going up the side of a mountain with a shear cliff on one side. And this vehicle is handling everything just fine. Ruts, bumps, yeah, they make their way into the cabin. But really, you're not tossed around a lot. There's not a lot of that side to side action, which is important when you're off-roading. You don't want to be upset or get car sick when you're doing this kind of stuff. And also it feels super-confident. Even when the surface is gravelly or loose, it seems like the wheels know what they're doing. It feels like the car adjusts well to these scenarios. Now we're going to go up some of the rocky bits. And we're not getting stuck or hung up on anything. So the pros of this car, pretty good powertrain, pretty nice interior, comfortable ride, really good off-road. I mean, the stuff we did with this amazed me. It really was very impressive off-road. Some of the cons? It is a little bit limited on space. Now, that's kind of par for the course with this segment. But there's plenty of room for four adults. They're just not all going to be able to bring two or three bags on a long journey. And that sloping roof line does give yourself in and out issues. You do have to duck a bit in the back. And the final and the biggest con for me is this set of screens. Now, they are really good to look at. And the functionality is fine. They work just fine. As far as I can tell, over the last two days, there hasn't been really any problems. I haven't had any glitches with the software. But the locations of the buttons, how hard you have to search, doing a lot of looking down and looking away from the road, that's a con. It's just something you can't fix with a system like this. There are some ways to solve that by using the buttons here on the steering wheel. But there are certain things you just have to do down here. And really, it's a distraction. Honestly, I think this is a very unique car in the segment. This is probably the only car that has is off-road-able in the compact luxury crossover segment. And it really does stand out for that reason. If you want something that's competent on an off-road and stylish, if you like the look of it, this is a good choice. Definitely be sure to go to edmunds.com/roadnoise for all the details on our first drive of the Evoque. And if you want more videos like this, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Edmunds Reviews Editor Travis Langness heads to Greece to test-drive the new 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. The Evoque is completely redesigned, with a slightly updated exterior look, increased interior space, updated tech, and a big increase to off-road capability.

Features & Specs

S 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$42,650
MPG 20 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
SE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$47,200
MPG 20 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
MSRP$51,150
MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
MSRP$55,800
MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Range Rover Evoque safety features:

ClearSight Rearview
Displays a camera view of what's happening behind the vehicle in the rearview mirror. If you have tall rear passengers or lots of cargo, you can still see out back.
Park Assist
Steers for you while parallel or perpendicular parking. All you have to do is use the gas and brake pedals.
Blind-Spot Monitor
Notifies you during a lane change if a vehicle is in your blind spot or quickly approaching from behind.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs. the competition

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is a conventional competitor to the Evoque that offers lots of luxury credentials. It has a comfortable interior and a similarly luxurious look and feel. It also has a lower base price for those buyers who are bargain shopping. If your sole requirement for a new small crossover is off-road performance, the Evoque is still tops.

Compare Land Rover Range Rover Evoque & Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class features

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs. Audi Q5

The Audi Q5 is a bit larger than the Range Rover Evoque, and it benefits from those size differences in a few places. Cabin space for passengers is larger, and so is cargo storage. If you're frequently loading up a lot of luggage or gear, buying the Audi might make more sense. The Audi also comes with a few more standard features than the Evoque, but its starting price is marginally higher. It's worth the extra cost.

Compare Land Rover Range Rover Evoque & Audi Q5 features

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs. BMW X3

Like the Q5, the X3 is significantly bigger than the Evoque. While this makes the X3 a bit harder to park in crowded cities, it means more cabin room and more cargo space. What's more, the X3 offers a very user-friendly tech interface, high-end cabin materials and a quiet ride on the highway.

Compare Land Rover Range Rover Evoque & BMW X3 features

Related Range Rover Evoque Articles

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque First Drive

The Smallest Range Rover Is More Capable Than Ever

Travis Langness by Travis Langness , Reviews EditorMarch 29th, 2019

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is redesigned from the ground up. You might not know it from looking at it — the styling is very similar to last year's model — but Land Rover says 99 percent of the parts are new. The only carry-over part? The door hinges.

The basic concept, however, is exactly what you expect from Land Rover. Even though the Evoque occupies the lower end of Land Rover's lineup, it's still a luxury SUV that's off-road-capable and comes equipped with the latest high-tech safety equipment. We recently spent a few days behind the wheel of an Evoque to find out how improved this new second-generation model is.

How Does It Drive?

One notable change this year is an updated powertrain. The standard turbocharged 2.0-liter is more powerful than last year and now produces 246 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. Also available is a 48-volt mild hybrid version that ups the power output to 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

On-road performance is excellent. The engine provides abundant power for highway passing, and the transmission shifts crisply and quickly. On steep grades, the programming is spot-on and picks an ideal gear rather than constantly upshifting and downshifting. Full-throttle acceleration brings about a slightly raspy sound from the engine, but it's not entirely unpleasant. Land Rover estimates an Evoque with the mild hybrid setup will have a 0-60 mph time of 6.3 seconds, or 7.0 seconds for the standard engine.

On curvy mountain roads, the Evoque is well-balanced and smooth. Body roll is minimal. One significant drawback, however, is the vague steering. The steering wheel is hefty and has a distinct on-center feel, which is good for both on- and off-road scenarios, but you feel very little of what the front tires are doing as you go around turns with enthusiasm.

Is It Comfortable and Spacious?

On the highway, the new Evoque is eminently smooth and quiet. Both the driver and front-passenger seats are well-bolstered and supportive. The rear seat has decent lumbar support and side bolstering in the outside seating positions, and the touch points in both rows are pleasant. Placing your elbows on the well-padded armrests in both rows will be a comfortable experience regardless of the length of the journey.

As a part of the Evoque's redesign, the wheelbase is now about an inch longer, with the overall length of the car staying about the same. That means the Evoque now has 33.8 inches of rear legroom (an increase of about an inch over the previous model), and the rear doors are about an inch longer, with more space to get in and out of the vehicle. Adults can now slide easily in and out, even if they do have to duck a bit with the low rear roofline. While the seats and ride quality are top-notch, the front footwells are decidedly narrow; people with long legs or big feet may feel a bit cramped.

Cargo space for the Evoque is 21.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, or 50.5 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. This cargo space isn't exactly cavernous, but it's on par with the segment and enough for a few large suitcases. The mild hybrid model's batteries are located under the front seats, so its cargo space is unchanged. Similar-size competitors include the Audi Q3, the BMW X2 and the Mercedes GLA.

Is It Good Off-Road?

Previously, the Evoque came standard with a basic all-wheel-drive system called Terrain Response. The Evoque is now equipped with Terrain Response 2, Range Rover's sophisticated traction-management system, which allows for the lockout of specific off-road modes. It has five driver-selectable modes designed to give the Evoque more capability off-road. Over rocks, through water and up hills, the Evoque is unflappable. With 8.3 inches of ground clearance, you've got enough space under the Evoque to get you over large rocks and ruts.

The hill descent and ascent control and hold functions make driving on steep off-road grades easy. Forget rolling back on a steep, slippery hill — just let the vehicle do the driving for you. On more rugged terrain, the Evoque can sense slip at each individual tire and adjust engine power to get you through precarious situations. Many Evoque drivers will never take their vehicle beyond the edge of the pavement, but they should. This SUV is fully capable in all but the toughest of off-road scenarios, and it's unique in its class in that regard.

What Is the Tech Like?

Inside the Evoque is a new infotainment setup, which Land Rover calls Touch Pro Duo. The top touchscreen controls functions such as navigation and music, while the lower screen handles climate control. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, both of which are new features on the Evoque.

The screens look great and are quick to respond to your inputs. But the two-screen setup's location and layout make it distracting to use. You have to take your eyes off the road to really see anything on the screens, and the icons are small and hard to spot at a glance. Some knobs and buttons reside directly behind the gear lever; you'll have a hard time using them to make climate or radio-volume adjustments on the fly.

Available safety equipment on the Evoque includes features such as lane keeping assist, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and a driver-attention monitor. There are also some unique tech features worth noting. The ClearSight rearview mirror is an available option that displays an excellent crisp, clear camera-created image of what's behind the vehicle rather than using the standard mirror view. It's especially useful if the cargo area is full of items that block your view.

Up front, you can get the ClearSight ground view, which is another camera-created image that displays what's directly in front of the Evoque. It essentially makes the hood and engine of the car transparent, showing the outlines of the wheels and allowing the driver to see what's underneath the front bumper. This tech is extra helpful in tight city quarters or if you're off-roading and trying to avoid particularly nasty rocks or ruts.

Should I Buy One?

The starting price for the Evoque is $43,645, including destination, and easily rises into the $50,000 range — some models get even closer to $60,000. Those numbers may be hard to swallow considering the abundance of more reasonably priced rivals. But you'll get quite a bit of capability and luxury for your money with the Evoque. For some, it will be worth the cost.

There are a lot of excellent choices in the small luxury crossover SUV class. The BMW X2, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Porsche Macan, for example, each have their own particular strengths. But nothing else possesses the Evoque's unique combination of on-road manners, off-road capability and plush interior details. If you're looking for the intersection of luxury and capability, start your search here. The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque goes on sale in the United States in the spring of 2019.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque News, Release Date and Pricing

Substance Catches Up With Style

Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorFebruary 7th, 2019

Ten years ago, the statement "The compact luxury SUV segment is really heating up" might have read like a bad Mad Lib. But the fact is, the segment brims with over 10 vehicles and billions of dollars of research and development are being funneled into transforming small, practical SUVs into statements of luxury. Introduced in 2011, the Evoque has managed to rack up more than 770,000 sales globally, but the time to reinvent itself has come. And while the all-new 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (we don't like typing that out any more than you like saying it, so from here on out we'll just call it the Evoque) might look about the same, it is most decidedly not.

From the Ground Up

Land Rover calls the Evoque's chassis its Premium Transverse Architecture and it was designed from the get-go to accept electrification; i.e., it can be had as a mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV). And though the Evoque has a nearly identical footprint to the outgoing model, the wheelbase is nearly an inch longer, giving the rear passengers a much-needed boost in kneeroom. Other spatial additions are seen through increased cargo capacity, up 1.2 cubic feet to 21.5 cubic feet with the rear seats up, and a larger glovebox and center console storage. The new body is also 13 percent stiffer than the outgoing model.

That mild hybrid system, a first for Land Rover, is integrated into the Evoque with a battery located under the floor and recuperates power via a belt-driven starter generator attached to the engine. While that system isn't capable of full EV mode, it does store enough power under deceleration to aid in acceleration and take some of the load off the gasoline engine.

The Dirty Bits

Powering the Evoque are one of two engine options. The first is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 246 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. Of the six (!) trim levels available, this engine is standard on three of them: S, SE and First Edition. The second is the MHEV, which combines the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with a shove of electrons for a combined output of 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Both engines operate through a nine-speed automatic transmission, and whichever powertrain you choose, maximum torque is available from just over 1,000 rpm, which should ensure effortless get-up-and-go. Land Rover figures the 246-horsepower setup will get to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds, with the MHEV tagging 60 in 6.3 seconds.

It wouldn't be a proper Land Rover if it didn't have some off-road credentials, and the Evoque should have the segment covered thanks to standard all-wheel drive and trick off-road tech. For the first time, the Evoque gets Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 system, which incorporates drive modes for varying terrain, from asphalt to sand to grass and even muddy ruts. And should the need arise (not all gentrified areas have proper drainage) the new Evoque has a wading depth of 23.6 inches. And when your escapades take you over paved surfaces, there's an optional adaptive suspension that's capable of monitoring surface conditions every 100 milliseconds to ensure a comfortable ride.

Substance and Style

Outside, the new Evoque mimics a lot of what the handsome Range Rover Velar has on offer. The design is clean and minimalistic, and slim LED lighting, both fore and aft, helps accentuate the horizontal lines and serve to visually lengthen the Evoque. Trim options abound, but the First Edition trim package includes burnished copper garnishments. Twenty-inch wheels are also available, naturally.

Inside, the interior has been rethought not in just its design but also in selection of materials. In a push to offer premium alternatives to the traditional leather upholstery, surfaces are made from wool blends, artificial suede, recycled materials and even eucalyptus. There are new color combinations, and many buttons are capacitive with an optional twin touchscreen as well as a fully digital instrument panel and a head-up display. As is expected, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard, and there's available Wi-Fi as well as six USB ports placed throughout the cabin.

No luxury SUV, no matter how small, can get away without offering a full batch of driver aids. There's the usual lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking and a trendy driver attention warning system, but there's also an interesting piece of technology that we first saw in 2014 on the Land Rover Vision Concept. ClearSight Ground View, what was known then as the Transparent Bonnet, creates a virtual view of what's directly in front of and below the Evoque thanks to a composite of various front and side-mounted cameras. While this tech could help you avoid treacherous oil-pan-bashing boulders, it can also show you the proximity of parking blocks, curbs, and those expensive succulents you just planted next to your driveway.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Release Date and Pricing

The 2020 Evoque goes on sale in the spring of 2019 and it can't come a moment too soon. In this competitive segment, fickle buyers aren't likely to look at a backmarker twice. The 2020 Evoque will be available in six trim levels, with prices ranging from $42,650 for the S to $55,800 for the R-Dynamic HSE with the mild hybrid powertrain. To ensure personalization, countless stand-alone options should be on offer, and stay tuned to Edmunds for more details as well as our upcoming expert review of the new Evoque.

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque First Look

No Big Changes for the Littlest Range Rover

Paul Horrell by Paul Horrell , CorrespondentNovember 22nd, 2018

The littlest Range Rover, the Evoque, is posh, good to drive, and most of all a very stylish compact SUV. That recipe made it unique back in 2012, but since then competition has poured in from just about every premium brand.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has been around a while and will be replaced in the next couple of years, while BMW offers a much newer rival in the X2. Volvo has the practical and stylish XC40, Lexus offers the modern and efficient UX, and Audi's high-tech second-generation Q3 will be coming to the U.S. next year.

With so much competition, the totally redesigned 2020 Range Rover Evoque will have to be good. It's probably smart that Land Rover is evolving the Evoque's looks rather than changing them entirely, as that was a big part of the outgoing model's appeal. But this new SUV has some unique features to close the deal with shoppers drawn in by the attractive bodywork.

The entire Evoque — both the skin and all the bits underneath — is new, and a mild hybrid engine provides propulsion. Inside, we find high-tech infotainment features that bring a cleaner, even more modern look to the interior, along with some whizbang visibility aids. There's even smartphone integration, which should mitigate some of the frustrations we had with the old Evoque's infotainment. Taken altogether, the new Evoque looks to be an enticing take on the small luxury SUV formula.

Still a Style Leader?

Despite the technical progress, the bodywork is instantly recognizable as an Evoque and as a member of the Range Rover family. Its designers claim the previous generation earned a lot of love for its looks, so it would have been folly to chuck away that equity. Instead, they say, the new design is all about adding sophistication, polish and modernity. We've seen the vehicle and sat in it. And based on our first impressions, Land Rover looks to have succeeded.

The characteristic rising waistline, tapered roof, narrowing side glass, neat round wheel housings and clamshell hood are all there. The attention to detail and the pared-down look are new. Range Rover went down the same route when designing the Velar: Gaps are tightened, gutters frenched off, and door handles remain recessed until needed.

Range Rover's signature face is clear to see. So, too, are the familiar shapes of the light clusters, with their speed lines emanating from the corners. But the clusters are shallower and sharper-eyed than ever.

Screen Time

Range Rover's bigger models use a two-screen touch interface for climate and infotainment, with a useful pair of multipurpose physical controller wheels embedded in the lower screen. The same setup, and interactive driver's instruments, will be available in the Evoque. But there's no head-up display option.

Or do you reckon life's too short for learning the idiosyncrasies of a manufacturer's navigation, music and voice-control system? Then you'll be delighted to know this is — at last — the first showing of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in a Jaguar Land Rover vehicle.

Around the interior, the Evoque deploys materials well in keeping with its ambitions. Diamond-quilted leather looks good. But there are also alternatives chosen with customers' ethical stances in mind: Various cloths are animal-free, a combination of plant-derived fabrics are grown with little irrigation water, and synthetics are made from recycled plastic bottles. The factory is certified carbon-neutral, too.

X-ray Vision

OK, not literally "X-ray," but the Evoque's new ClearSight Ground View system has a similar effect. This system uses three cameras located in the front grille and door mirrors. The pictures are stitched together and perspective-enhanced, and the resulting feed is displayed on the main central touchscreen. You get a view of the ground beginning just ahead of the Evoque's front wheels as if the hood and engine were transparent. That's handy in tight parking lots as well as off-road.

Meanwhile, ClearSight Rear View is a 1.7-megapixel display filling the rearview mirror, fed by a camera at the tail of the car. The mirror is semi-silvered, so it can work conventionally, too. But switch it on and your rear view is magically wiped of passengers, headrests and tall cargo.

Fighting the Bloat

Most cars grow with each generation. Not the Evoque. Keeping it small for driving in tight city streets was always a priority. It's just 172 inches from end to end. The overhangs are shorter than before, emphasizing the compact stance. This also gives more rear kneeroom than before. But actually very few Evoques are used as family cars, so Land Rover prioritized trunk space, increasing it just a bit to 20.8 cubic feet.

Although the bigger Range Rovers are built of aluminum, the Evoque's new platform is high-strength steel. The engineers claim this enables the body's structural bones to be as compact as possible, while aluminum sections would have been bulkier.

Electrified Power

As with pretty much every rival, the Evoque relies on a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, mounted transversely. But the top-spec Evoque, called P300, adds a mild hybrid system. This 48-volt electric motor-generator stores energy otherwise lost in braking and gives a useful torque boost to the engine at very low rpm. It's claimed to save noticeable quantities of fuel in urban driving.

The P300 makes 296 horsepower, and Land Rover says it'll do 0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds. Meanwhile, the P250 version carries over the current engine without the hybrid system and makes 246 hp. Both the P300 and the P250 have a nine-speed transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

The suspension uses parts borrowed from the larger Velar, with the aim of improving quietness and comfort. As with the old car, adaptive dampers are available. They sharpen the car when you're being aggressive but relax when you do.

SUV Capability

The British manufacturer has always made a song-and-dance about off-road ability, even with its little crossovers. The Evoque has four-wheel drive as standard, directing its torque to the wheels with most traction. It can wade through nearly 24 inches of water. The Evoque doesn't get the fanciest off-road hardware found on its larger siblings, but it does receive Land Rover's Terrain Response system. This system detects the type of surface you're tackling and adjusts gears, throttle travel and tire slip to give you the best chance of getting through. And it's capable of climbing and descending 45-degree slopes.

The Evoque is rated to tow just shy of 4,000 pounds — though not on a 45-degree slope, obviously.

Behind the Wheel

Land Rover let us have a quick spin in a preproduction diesel model at the Evoque's reveal event in East London, where it had set up a little course under some railway arches. The new Range Rover Evoque sits on an all-new platform that claims to offer improvements in ride, refinement and handling thanks to rear-suspension technology borrowed from the Velar, second-generation Adaptive Dynamics and much besides. While we didn't go fast or far enough to judge for ourselves whether those claims are true, the short drive did confirm one thing: The Evoque still possesses a degree of off-road ability that far exceeds what anyone will ever ask from it.

Several big inclines proved the Evoque can still climb steep slopes (thanks to a 25-degree approach angle), while a strategically placed swimming pool demonstrated its almost 2-foot wading depth. Meanwhile, the new ClearSight Ground View tech — which uses cameras in the grille and on the door mirrors to give you a view through the bonnet of what is ahead and underneath the front of the car — is as handy off-road, where it might pick up a sharp rock invisible from the cabin, as it is for parking tightly against a curb. We used it to drive along a mock railway line, where it made staying on the narrow "rails" very straightforward. The short drive also revealed a comfortable driving position and driver's seat, and a familiar infotainment system that works as well here as it does in the Velar, Range Rover and Jaguar I-Pace. Other impressions will have to wait until we get a full drive of the new Evoque next year.

When and How Much?

The full U.S. unveiling is scheduled to happen around the Chicago Auto Show in February. At that time we'll learn equipment specifications and pricing, in time for U.S. sales to begin late spring 2019.

FAQ

Is the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Range Rover Evoque both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.1 out of 10. You probably care about Land Rover Range Rover Evoque fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Range Rover Evoque gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Range Rover Evoque has 21.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque:

  • Redesigned for 2020
  • Slightly longer wheelbase and increased rear legroom
  • New mild hybrid powertrain available after initial launch
  • Kicks off the second Evoque generation
Learn more

Is the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque reliable?

To determine whether the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Range Rover Evoque. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Range Rover Evoque's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Range Rover Evoque and gave it a 6.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Range Rover Evoque is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?

The least-expensive 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,650.

Other versions include:

  • S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $42,650
  • SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $47,200
  • R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $51,150
  • R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $55,800
  • R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $46,600
  • First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $56,850
Learn more

What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?

If you're interested in the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, the next question is, which Range Rover Evoque model is right for you? Range Rover Evoque variants include S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), and R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of Range Rover Evoque models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Overview

The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Evoque SUV, Range Rover Evoque Hybrid. Available styles include S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), and First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

What do people think of the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Range Rover Evoque 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Range Rover Evoque.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Range Rover Evoque featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

