2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
What’s new
- Redesigned for 2020
- Slightly longer wheelbase and increased rear legroom
- New mild hybrid powertrain available after initial launch
- Kicks off the second Evoque generation
Pros & Cons
- Classy interior design
- Smooth and quiet highway ride
- Above-average off-road capability
- Infotainment system is slow to react and difficult to use
- Minimal cargo space and in-car storage
- Uncomfortable front seats
- Subpar acceleration, braking and handling for a luxury SUV
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review
The original Land Rover Range Rover Evoque was a rather offbeat SUV. It was small and sporty and generally put style ahead of utility. It was even available as a two-door or a two-door convertible, two body styles pretty much unheard of for this class of vehicle. For the redesigned 2020 Evoque, Land Rover has gone less offbeat and more mainstream, but not so much to make the Evoque generic.
Inside, the Evoque features a new optional dual-screen infotainment display that uses the same setup as its big brother, the Velar. The interior surfaces are of higher quality, and the cabin has grown thanks to a small increase in wheelbase and vehicle dimensions. The main difference you'll notice is the additional rear-seat legroom.
For power, the Evoque continues to have a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. However, there's a newly available upgraded version that comes with a 48-volt mild hybrid system to help boost fuel economy a bit and generate nearly 300 horsepower. And to enhance the off-road prowess that Land Rover is known for, the Evoque now gets the brand's sophisticated Terrain Response 2 system that gives it an edge over most luxury crossovers when the pavement ends.
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is still distinctive, just like the first-generation model was. Unfortunately, it comes up short in execution. In our testing we've found the Evoque has too many drawbacks, including a distracting-to-use infotainment system and subpar performance and comfort. Overall, we think you'll be happier with one of its small luxury SUV rivals such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3 or Mercedes-Benz GLC.
Our verdict6.1 / 10
How does it drive?6.0
If you drive the Evoque moderately hard on a twisting road, the stability/traction control is heavy-handed, intervening far too early and with unsettling torque shifts front to back. Driven more conservatively, it's far more confident, but it does feel rather heavy considering its small size. At least its off-road prowess is unquestionable.
How comfortable is it?6.5
Thankfully, the ride quality is praiseworthy for its smooth ride over road imperfections without being overly soft. We also awarded points for the quiet cabin that effectively filters out road and wind noise in almost every condition.
How’s the interior?6.0
Aside from a slight stoop needed to clear the low roofline, it's easy to get into. Once inside, the cabin is neither spacious nor confining. It's snug but not claustrophobic thanks to the sensation of space from the massive sunroof. In addition to the seat comfort issues, the steering wheel doesn't angle down enough for our tastes.
How’s the tech?6.0
Driver aids are tuned to avoid false alarms, but they still need work. The lane keeping assist creates enough steering effort that you need to fight with the wheel when the road bends, and the adaptive cruise control is too abrupt with braking and acceleration.
How’s the storage?6.0
Interior storage fares worse due to a lot of wasted space in the center console area. That leads to a distinct lack of places to hold your personal effects. And a small shelf hidden under the center console is almost impossible to access.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?6.5
The 48-volt mild hybrid system is tuned more for performance than fuel savings, and the Evoque's 23-mpg combined EPA estimate is unimpressive. We only managed a meager 15 mpg in mixed driving conditions. Only the first scheduled maintenance is free. Most rivals cover expenses for three to five years.
Wildcard6.0
On appearances alone, the Evoque is modern and stylish, making it stand out from other SUVs, but we're not convinced that's enough to win discerning buyers over.
Which Range Rover Evoque does Edmunds recommend?
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque models
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a subcompact luxury SUV available in six trim levels: S, SE, First Edition, R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE. The S and the SE come pretty well equipped, and the R-Dynamic versions add sportier exterior styling and a more powerful engine. If you want a fully loaded Evoque, look at the First Edition or the R-Dynamic HSE.
The S, SE and First Edition models come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 246 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque. The R-Dynamic trim levels have that same engine paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid system that increases power output to 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Standard exterior equipment on the base S trim level includes 18-inch wheels, automatic wipers, power-folding heated mirrors, keyless ignition, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, and a rearview camera with trailer hitch guidance. Inside, you'll find power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone climate control, a 10-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a navigation system, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port.
The S also comes standard with Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 suite of off-road technology, which adjusts how the vehicle behaves for preset settings such as Gravel, Snow, and Mud and Ruts; hill descent control; and All-Terrain Progress Control, which acts like a low-speed cruise control.
One step up is the SE. It adds 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, automatic high beams, a hands-free liftgate, keyless entry, memory settings for the front seats, a surround-view parking camera (which includes the forward-facing Ground View camera for what's under the front wheels), a self-parking function, and the Touch Pro Duo infotainment setup with two 10-inch touchscreens.
The R-Dynamic versions of the S and SE get the same equipment as their base-model counterparts but come with the more powerful engine mentioned above plus sportier exterior styling.
The First Edition is the next step up. It has the less powerful engine but comes with a slew of additional features. These include foglights, a panoramic glass roof, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, customizable ambient interior lighting, upgraded interior trim, a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, high-speed automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, a rearview-camera display mirror (for when you don't have a direct view out of the back), and a 10-speaker Meridian audio system with satellite and HD radio.
The R-Dynamic HSE gets similar equipment to the First Edition model (with the mild hybrid powertrain as well), but the interior is missing some of the unique cabin touches. It does have a keyless tailgate system and upgraded power-adjustable front seats.
Many of the extra features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trims through a variety of option packages. Other notable options include an adaptive suspension, 21-inch wheels, ventilated front seats and extended leather upholstery.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Very adept road and in town street handling vehicle... Feels glued to the road and brakes are phenomenal. You can turn the stop/start mode for idling at stop signs on or off with a Simple button you push on the dash... Similar to other Range Rovers...Apple Car Play works nicely and car can be set up as a WiFi hotspot... When using navigation for directions, radio or media automatically go quiet while Navigation voice instructions are being given then return. There is a big load of features on this vehicle and it takes some time to program the vehicle and get it set the way you want and/or understand how to use them... The double touch screen dash is Awesome... You can have the Nav system up and running on one screen and on the other it will be showing album cover of song playing for instance, or cabin comfort controls.. One nice touch is the full size spare in our model... Not a big fan of the can of flat fix in most other vehicle. The rear camera in the rearview mirror feature is incredible for rearward viewing when driving... Works very well... Biggest drawback so far is learning all the features of the HSE model and how to use them... Most of the programming is very intuitive, but some is not... Interior is clone of the higher bracket RR Velar. So far a real fun car to drive... Plenty of zip and gas use is acceptable... Would have preferred the Euro version Diesel but that is not offered in N.A.
I have a 2020 Evoque, and the biggest problem is an engine noise that the dealership has attempted to fix 3 times and can’t. Sounds like a 20 year old car. No response from corporate for this official lemon. The start stop issues like other reviewers mention is also aggravating. Bluetooth disconnects every time the car is turned back on and I have to manually reconnect. And this one- the steer assist jerks me out of merging into a lane I’m intending to merge into- even when I use my turn signal like the dealer advised when I informed them of this scary and dangerous issue.
I was looking seriously at buying either a BMW X3 or 5 or Audi G3 or 5, possibly a Tiguan... Almost opted for the G3, when a friend suggested I take a look at the new Evoque... Took a test drive and it was no contest... The Evoque is in the driveway now. Great interior fit and finish and the two touch screens are great. You have complete control of vehicle dynamics, even things like start-stop in Eco mode... If you don't want it, you can turn it off and it has a nifty garage door opener in the rearview mirror along with a new killer feature of simply clicking the knob on the mirror and you get rear time video from behind the car at all times!!! And I got a laugh when the LR dealer answered my question about the self parking feature and he said LR had been installing it for about 5 years now in various models.. The BMW guy told me their self parking feature was new and cutting edge and no one had it.... Hmmmm. One reason he lost the sale. Great engine and transmission, very smooth and lots of pep... A real joy to drive and it feels like it is part of the highway it handles to well. And it sounds and feels much more solid then either of the German products which when closing the doors sounded rather "tinny". Not so on the Evoque. Good old fashioned solid "chunk"... I guess the Germans lost this one to the Brits again....
Though this car looks great.... it is extremely unsafe! The auto start stop ECO mode is very unsafe. The engine goes off, you attempt to enter traffic and the car does NOT respond... then you push the gas harder and the car lunges forward... you're not expecting it! I've been in numerous situations due to the hilly terrain of Western Pennsylvania, where I've been in the car, waiting to merge into traffic (with my children in the car) and the car doesn't respond and when it does, it's a driving hazard as on-coming cars are too close. The engine hesitation even occurs when I manually turn off the ECO mode (which I HAVE to do every time I start the car) I'm so very disappointed with this vehicle. I've reached out to Land Rover. The customer service has been less than satisfactory and no resolution has been met.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque videos2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Review
TRAVIS LANGNESS: This is the all new 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. We're going to see what makes it more capable off-road, what makes it better on-road. And we're going to see how it stacks up against its competitors. Before we do that, Be sure to go to edmunds.com/roadnoise for the full first drive. And subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos like this. [MUSIC PLAYING] Now, from first looks you might not think that this Evoque is redesigned. It might look like what we would call a refresh, a little bit of change in headlights, tail lights, things like that. But it is completely redesigned. Land Rover says that 99% of this car is new. Under the hood, you get a choice of two power trains. You get the 2-liter 4-cylinder, or you get that same 2-liter 4-cylinder paired with a mild hybrid, and that's the car we're driving now. And that mild hybrid isn't a plug-in. It doesn't do some of the things you would expect from, like, a Prius. But what it does do is fill in the gaps in power and give you a little bit of stop and go off the line. It's basically a system that assists with stop-start. And it doesn't intrude much on the driving experience, which is a good thing. And also, one of the things that I like about this car is that powertrain. It's a good powertrain to get you off the line, holds gears well. It's got a nine-speed ZF automatic transmission. It's the only one you can get. And all of them come with all-wheel or four-wheel drive. So let's talk driving impressions. I've been driving this vehicle for a couple hundred miles, a few days now. And it is really impressive. There are a couple of great competitors in this class. It falls kind of between the X2 and the X3 BMW. And there's some Audis it falls between, basically a long list of Germans. But if you're looking for something in this price range, know that this is not a second-best. This is definitely something that is its own unique value set in the class. Few things in this price range or in this category can do with this can do off-road. And it sounds and feels pretty good to drive. Even though it's just a 2-liter 4-cylinder under the hood, it's got a nice little growl. [ENGINE REVVING] Has a decent amount of pick-me-up too. And that nine-speed automatic shifts well. It's crisp. The shifts are quick. And you don't really notice it hunting around for years going uphill. Now, there are some finicky issues with the sport mode where you think it's shifting for you, and then you actually have to shift. But really, it's nothing that's a deal breaker. Steering is not ideal. Yes, the handling on this car is good. But the steering is pretty vague. Now, I like the steering wheel. And I like the on-center feel. It returns to center well. But basically, you can't tell what the wheels are doing. So the steering weight is good, and that's about it. You're not going to tell when you're going around these mountain roads just what it's doing. Now, that's pretty typical for the class. But with something that looks kind of sleek and sporty like this, and it does have a sport mode, I would hope for a little bit more in the steering department. Maybe some added weight would help with that. But again, not a deal breaker. And what about those safety systems? Well, they're good, but this might not have been the best place to test them out. There are certain areas in Greece that are kind of missing road lines. And people seem to move around in the center. So lane keep assist is not at its best here. But on the highway, it seems to do well and nudges you back into the lane pretty seriously if you're about to go out of it. So let's take a look at the backseat, at cargo space. And then we're going to go off-road. We're going to do what this vehicle says it can do better than all the other luxury vehicles in this class, and that's go over rocks, ruts, streams, and all sorts of other fun obstacles. [MUSIC PLAYING] From front to rear, this is exactly the same size as the old model, a little bit wider, barely noticeable. But the wheelbase dimensions change a couple of things about this vehicle. It makes the approach angle better. That rear wheel being so far back allows for that rear door to have more entry and egress space. You can get in and out of the back easier. And it's opened up a little bit of space in the rear, a little bit more cargo. So let's take a walk-around and look at all the parts and show you what the inside looks like. It's nice. For the price point, you get a lot of nice materials. There's recycled plastics and eucalyptus and things in here that you wouldn't expect to find. But then there are other things that you'd expect to find on the interior, like the steering wheel comes out of other Range Rover products. And this screen lifted right out of the Volare. Definitely gives it a high class feel in here when this thing pops up when you start it. But these two screens are a bit distracting. They're kind of hard to see when you're driving and you just want to change the radio station or turn on the heated seats, which I still haven't found the controls for after two days of driving this car. But otherwise, everything feels upscale in here. It doesn't feel like a car built to a price point, which is great for something in this class. It shouldn't feel cheap. You should feel like you're driving a luxury vehicle every day. And every time I get in here, that's the vibe I get. So is it easier to get into the back seat? Yeah, sure. This rear wheel is moved back. So it does help. There's not as big of a hump here to get over to get on the inside. Once you do get inside-- oh, you do have to duck here. That sloping roof line gets in the way. But there's plenty of space, lots of knee room. I have the seat adjusted for me. I'm 5' 9", so that gives you a little bit of a sense of how far back this would be. If you were maybe 6', it'd be a couple inches further. Still plenty of space back here for adults, at least two on a road trip. And we've got some baggage in the trunk. And there's nothing needs to be inside here. It's a good interior. And even with the panoramic moonroof here, it has plenty of headroom. It's a nice place to be. It's quiet. It's comfortable. Look, I would take this on any long highway journey and be just fine. Trunk space is good for a couple of bags, but it's not perfect. Basically, you'd want a little bit more with a large family. But for a small trip, it should be enough space. And the rear seats fold down 40, 20, 40. So now we are hitting the dirt. This is where the Evoque shines. By shines, I literally mean shine. That sun hits that center console, and you get pretty blinded. But this is the typical kind of stuff you think of when you think of off-roading a crossover. Does it handle gravel roads well? Does it handle ruts and bumps well? Is it uncomfortable when you get off the beaten path, when you're leaving the asphalt? And no, it's not uncomfortable. Yes, it can handle this stuff. This is great terrain for this kind of vehicle. And it can do the more serious stuff. As we saw yesterday when we did a lot of the deep water rut stuff and we were going over big rocks, up hills, down hills, this thing has a lot of good tech for pretty much every off-road scenario. One of the cool things we did was we basically put this thing in auto. There's a couple of modes you can select. But we put it in auto and just traversed all those rivers. Another great thing you can do is select a hill ascent control. Then you can change the miles per hour the car's going. And from there, you let do all the work, no brakes, no throttle. You let it figure out the rocks that are underneath you and crawl up them. And it's a great party trick, but it's also really useful, especially if you're not entirely confident doing some of those off-road maneuvers yourself. This car gives you a lot of confidence in its abilities that can make up the gaps where you may not know exactly what you're doing when you're going off road. No, this is not Moab. We're not rock climbing here. But this is off-roading, for all intents and purposes. I'm going up the side of a mountain with a shear cliff on one side. And this vehicle is handling everything just fine. Ruts, bumps, yeah, they make their way into the cabin. But really, you're not tossed around a lot. There's not a lot of that side to side action, which is important when you're off-roading. You don't want to be upset or get car sick when you're doing this kind of stuff. And also it feels super-confident. Even when the surface is gravelly or loose, it seems like the wheels know what they're doing. It feels like the car adjusts well to these scenarios. Now we're going to go up some of the rocky bits. And we're not getting stuck or hung up on anything. So the pros of this car, pretty good powertrain, pretty nice interior, comfortable ride, really good off-road. I mean, the stuff we did with this amazed me. It really was very impressive off-road. Some of the cons? It is a little bit limited on space. Now, that's kind of par for the course with this segment. But there's plenty of room for four adults. They're just not all going to be able to bring two or three bags on a long journey. And that sloping roof line does give yourself in and out issues. You do have to duck a bit in the back. And the final and the biggest con for me is this set of screens. Now, they are really good to look at. And the functionality is fine. They work just fine. As far as I can tell, over the last two days, there hasn't been really any problems. I haven't had any glitches with the software. But the locations of the buttons, how hard you have to search, doing a lot of looking down and looking away from the road, that's a con. It's just something you can't fix with a system like this. There are some ways to solve that by using the buttons here on the steering wheel. But there are certain things you just have to do down here. And really, it's a distraction. Honestly, I think this is a very unique car in the segment. This is probably the only car that has is off-road-able in the compact luxury crossover segment. And it really does stand out for that reason. If you want something that's competent on an off-road and stylish, if you like the look of it, this is a good choice. Definitely be sure to go to edmunds.com/roadnoise for all the details on our first drive of the Evoque. And if you want more videos like this, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Edmunds Reviews Editor Travis Langness heads to Greece to test-drive the new 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. The Evoque is completely redesigned, with a slightly updated exterior look, increased interior space, updated tech, and a big increase to off-road capability.
Features & Specs
|S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$42,650
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$47,200
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5500 rpm
|R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$51,150
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
|R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$55,800
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Range Rover Evoque safety features:
- ClearSight Rearview
- Displays a camera view of what's happening behind the vehicle in the rearview mirror. If you have tall rear passengers or lots of cargo, you can still see out back.
- Park Assist
- Steers for you while parallel or perpendicular parking. All you have to do is use the gas and brake pedals.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Notifies you during a lane change if a vehicle is in your blind spot or quickly approaching from behind.
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs. the competition
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
The Mercedes-Benz GLC is a conventional competitor to the Evoque that offers lots of luxury credentials. It has a comfortable interior and a similarly luxurious look and feel. It also has a lower base price for those buyers who are bargain shopping. If your sole requirement for a new small crossover is off-road performance, the Evoque is still tops.
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs. Audi Q5
The Audi Q5 is a bit larger than the Range Rover Evoque, and it benefits from those size differences in a few places. Cabin space for passengers is larger, and so is cargo storage. If you're frequently loading up a lot of luggage or gear, buying the Audi might make more sense. The Audi also comes with a few more standard features than the Evoque, but its starting price is marginally higher. It's worth the extra cost.
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque vs. BMW X3
Like the Q5, the X3 is significantly bigger than the Evoque. While this makes the X3 a bit harder to park in crowded cities, it means more cabin room and more cargo space. What's more, the X3 offers a very user-friendly tech interface, high-end cabin materials and a quiet ride on the highway.
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque:
- Redesigned for 2020
- Slightly longer wheelbase and increased rear legroom
- New mild hybrid powertrain available after initial launch
- Kicks off the second Evoque generation
Is the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque reliable?
Is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?
The least-expensive 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,650.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $42,650
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $47,200
- R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $51,150
- R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $55,800
- R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $46,600
- First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $56,850
What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?
More about the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Overview
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Evoque SUV, Range Rover Evoque Hybrid. Available styles include S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), and First Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Range Rover Evoque 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Range Rover Evoque.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Range Rover Evoque featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $58,722. The average price paid for a new 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $3,956 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,956 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,766.
The average savings for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 6.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,717. The average price paid for a new 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $3,638 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,638 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,079.
The average savings for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoques are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for sale near. There are currently 65 new 2020 Range Rover Evoques listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $47,135 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,860 on a used or CPO 2020 Range Rover Evoque available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoques you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Land Rover Range Rover Evoque for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,962.
Find a new Land Rover for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,410.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
