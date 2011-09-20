Used 1999 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

2,294 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,294 listings
  • 1999 GMC Yukon SLE
    used

    1999 GMC Yukon SLE

    200,120 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 1999 GMC Yukon SLE
    used

    1999 GMC Yukon SLE

    190,770 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,750

    Details
  • 1999 GMC Yukon Denali
    used

    1999 GMC Yukon Denali

    176,114 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,795

    Details
  • 1999 GMC Yukon SLT
    used

    1999 GMC Yukon SLT

    329,700 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Yukon SLE in White
    used

    2001 GMC Yukon SLE

    140,669 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,990

    Details
  • 1997 GMC Yukon
    used

    1997 GMC Yukon

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Yukon Denali in Silver
    used

    2001 GMC Yukon Denali

    75,041 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Yukon SLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 GMC Yukon SLE

    268,397 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,400

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Yukon SLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 GMC Yukon SLE

    179,235 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2001 GMC Yukon Denali

    167,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,759

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Yukon SLE in Black
    used

    2002 GMC Yukon SLE

    187,672 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,977

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Yukon Denali in Black
    used

    2002 GMC Yukon Denali

    271,010 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,650

    Details
  • 1996 GMC Yukon SLE
    used

    1996 GMC Yukon SLE

    255,168 miles
    1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,200

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2002 GMC Yukon Denali

    141,294 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,395

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Yukon SLE in Black
    used

    2002 GMC Yukon SLE

    211,530 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Yukon SLE in Silver
    used

    2002 GMC Yukon SLE

    201,173 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,502

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Yukon Denali in White
    used

    2002 GMC Yukon Denali

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Yukon SLE in Black
    used

    2003 GMC Yukon SLE

    216,298 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,200

    $1,251 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon

Overall Consumer Rating
4.349 Reviews
See all 49 reviews
  • 5
    (49%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (4%)
buy a yukon!!
tragedy,09/20/2011
i bought this truck its a 99 yukon 4 yrs ago it currently has 139,500 miles. ive replaced all brakes,water pump,radiator,battery brakes i did just so i could feel secure,others i believe had something to do with the weather where i was living and coolant not being fresh it was 7 degrees when my radiator cracked lol.. ive not had any issues with the truck never stranded ive posted it 3 times to sell it and 3 times i blew off the buyers lol i got cold feet i love my truck and cant see myself selling it for no reason other then bad gas mileage but i bought a shadow bike to make up for my gas mileage so ill keep it now really reliable truck i recommend it to any1
