Used 1999 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews

buy a yukon!! tragedy , 09/20/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful i bought this truck its a 99 yukon 4 yrs ago it currently has 139,500 miles. ive replaced all brakes,water pump,radiator,battery brakes i did just so i could feel secure,others i believe had something to do with the weather where i was living and coolant not being fresh it was 7 degrees when my radiator cracked lol.. ive not had any issues with the truck never stranded ive posted it 3 times to sell it and 3 times i blew off the buyers lol i got cold feet i love my truck and cant see myself selling it for no reason other then bad gas mileage but i bought a shadow bike to make up for my gas mileage so ill keep it now really reliable truck i recommend it to any1 Report Abuse

99 GMC Yukon SLE Darcy1 , 06/27/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I enjoy the pick up that this vehicle has. The smooth ride and comfortable interior. Report Abuse

Great Truck Steve1 , 06/14/2003 5 of 6 people found this review helpful This is the best vehicle I have ever owned, and I'll probably put 200,000 miles on it before I'm done. My only complaint is a common one, the brakes are not suitable for a vehicle of this weight (A problem corrected in the 2000 model). If you don't drive like a maniac you'll have no problems stopping, but the front brakes will wear out quickly no matter what you driving habits are. Also, if you set your cruise control to 65, you can get 18-19 MPG on the highway. That's pretty good for a 5000 pound truck. Report Abuse

1999 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD Charlie , 09/04/2009 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my Yukon New and have owned it for 10 years now with 165,000 Miles. It was purchased for the four wheel drive. The drive train has performed flawless. Early repairs were leaky heater hose eng. block nipple; Exhaust gaskets RR; tightened the oil filter/cooler engine mounting. The original brakes are undersized and I replaced the front rotors with cryogenic cooled/hardened Praise units at 20k along with their stage III pads, rear brakes just the Praise shoes. These rotors lasted 120,000 miles. One problem engine not starting after a foggy nite or sitting awhile...The security light is on. OK after setting awhile. Overall the vehicle is stable with lower than Honda maint. costs. Report Abuse