Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

Rethink the 8sp trans. Don P , 06/22/2018 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 40 of 41 people found this review helpful 18' GMC has the best looks, ride is good, stability in wind is amazing. I love the comfort and they made the cabin very quiet, road noise is not noticed. That said, the 8spd trans clunks, bangs 2nd to 3rd to 4th. Under throttle I hear no issues, city driving idling along, say 10 15mph, roll on and off the throttle and there are serious bangs going on, up and down. Its reminds me of a old drive line ready to spit u joints at any time, its not in the rear end(ring n pinion lash), seems to be in the tranny. I have parked the truck, sits for +-2hrs, level, on start up the rear tires jerk the truck hard, defiantly gets your attention. Does this about once every 10 15 start ups. Took to the dealer and of course they say there is nothing wrong. Do your homework, look on social media about the 8spd trans, they are a problem. Buyer beware. Such a shame, love the truck otherwise. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Don't buy. You have been warned!!! josh Harris , 10/25/2018 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 26 of 29 people found this review helpful This truck has an absolutely terrible transmission that clunks and bumps everywhere you go and the dealer wants nothing to do with it, acting like it's not part of the warranty. Terrible, terrible, terrible.

Complete disappointment Ron , 01/19/2019 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 27 of 31 people found this review helpful Purchased 2018 GMC Sierra all terrain in July 2018 due to overall styling, handling and I once had complete faith in GM. Approx. A month after purchase the transmission started the hard shifts and I took it in for service and all was well for a couple more months. Had my 10000 mile service completed in December and had the transmission reprogrammed and fluids flushed. All seemed to be functioning satisfactorily. 1/15/2019 I was backing out of a driveway and I lost all guages, power steering, heated seats, transmission and about every other vital system all while blocking both Lanes of traffic. A positive note these trucks are quite easy to push with one person pushing but you'll need someone stronger than my ten year old to steer if the power steering is out. Got the truck towed to dealer, left overnight since it was after hours and when the technician got to it codes were present but they claim it started and operated as it should. called GM to see what they would do as I don't feel this truck is safe or reliable enough to be in the road or to be used as my work truck pulling trailers and will absolutely not let one of my employees drive it knowing what happened the last time I drove it and they were unwilling to do anything at all. We purchased two of these vehicles at the same time and the other one has been great so far but at $50k a shot and a50/50 chance of getting a good one vs a bad one and GM unwilling to stand behind their product I would recommend spending your money else where. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Worst truck I have ever owned Dont buy GM , 04/28/2018 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) 40 of 47 people found this review helpful Driving Gm for years, this truck is extremely disappointing. Transmission issues from day one and they still can not fix this awful 8 speed. Lifters on the right bank were replaced after one bent at 6k miles. This truck is nothing short of junk. If you want proof look at the resale values or just go into a Facebook forum an ask a few questions. Cant wait to get rid of this junk. 4x4 grinds, transmission bangs and clangs, and rear end failures are all things that I have dealt with. No trucks are perfect but this is not a good option. The think that I find most frustrating is that GM will not stand behind their warranty, they deem these issues as "normal" when clearly any truck guy/girl knows that its an issue. Please do your homework and a quick google search on the generation 5 GM truck 2014- current you have been warned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value