Used 2015 Audi S8 for Sale Near Me

- 66,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,995$2,164 Below Market
Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike - Chadds Ford / Pennsylvania
2015 Audi S8 4.0T quattro 17/27 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. quattro BlackReviews:* Staggering acceleration; unflappable handling; cutting-edge technology features; superbly built cabin; standard all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds* While sharing a basic profile with its A8 cousin, the 2015 Audi S8 expresses itself through a more striking wardrobe. Aluminum optic surfacing beautifies the angular grille and side mirrors, and with LED technology on its headlights, taillights, and turn signals. Filling the corners are colossal 21-inch triple-spoke wheels and tires that cling to the road, and out back, the exclusive S8 quad oval exhaust pipes amplify the invigorating V8 growl. Stepping into the cabin of the Audi S8, the abundance of space is only the first clue of its dedication to comfort. Power sunshades on the rear and side-rear windows minimize outside glare, while the driver and passenger get spoiled with seat heaters, ventilators, and massage functions. Audi advanced key makes digging for the key a distant memory, while power closing doors make every exit an effortless one. All passengers enjoy premium Valcona leather seating and the tailored comfort of four-zone climate control. When it comes to breathtaking performance, the Audi S8 delivers. 60mph is yours in 3.9 seconds. It offers stellar handling, four-season drivability, thanks to Audi quattro. The twin-turbocharged, direct-injected V8 offers an awesome sum of 520hp that belies its size. A sport-tuned adaptive air suspension and quick steering give the S8 a spirited feel. Audi connect with Google Earth imagery and Wi-Fi connectivity allow for up to eight devices. The S8 also includes Audi MMI Navigation and a 14-speaker BOSE sound system with iPod integration. The S8 stays safe with an array of airbags, reminders, and lower anchors and tethers. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryPorsche Delaware is the newest member of the Piazza Auto Group. Our focus is to provide the highest quality service to create lifetime customer. We are committed to long-term growth which can only happen with your complete satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUK2AFDXFN001443
Stock: FN001443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 69,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,649
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner * Clean CARFAX * 69K Low Miles * 2015 Audi S8 4.0T * quattro All Wheel Drive * Cold Weather Package * 21" Wheel Package * Heads-Up Display * Heated front seats * Heated Rear Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Power moonroof * Mechanically inspected and fully reconditioned - Call today! Audi Denver is the area’s premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our vehicles are all inspected, and reconditioned to our high standard. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUK2AFD5FN021101
Stock: ATFN021101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 79,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,861$1,759 Below Market
Audi Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUK2AFD3FN008007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,551 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$45,977
Lux Cars Chicago - Buffalo Grove / Illinois
SUPER CLEAN 2015 AUDI S8 4.0T QUATTRO AWD! 520 HORSEPOWER 4.0 LITER TFSI TWIN TURBOCHARGED V8 ENGINE! 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE! WHEEL PACKAGE! NAVIGATION SYSTEM! REAR VIEW BACK UP CAMERA! PARKING SYSTEM PLUS WITH TOPVIEW CAMERA SYSTEM! AACTIVE LANE ASSIST! AUDI SIDE ASSIST! AUDI PRE SENSE PLUS! ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL! HEADS UP DISPLAY! AUDI NIGHT VISION ASSISTANT! AUDI ADVANCED KEY! HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS! HEATED REAR SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM! POWER MOONROOF! BANG AND OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM! SATELLITE RADIO! HD RADIO! BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING! FOUR ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL! FULL LED HEADLIGHTS! POWER TRUNK! POWER REAR SUNSHADES! 21 INCH ALLOY WHEELS! ORIGINAL MSRP $128,145! NO STORIES! CARFAX CERTIFIED! READY FOR THE ROAD! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE OUR QUALIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILES *LIMITED VEHICLE PROTECTION WARRANTY. SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY 847-947-2900 WWW.LUXCARSCHICAGO.COM *** Lux Cars Chicago is the ultimate source for all your automobile related needs: We offer many products beyond our great cars. We have one of the strongest finance departments in the region to assist you in getting your dream car today! We offer a full spectrum of the finest extended warranties on the market today! We have our own 3~bay ASE certified and AAA approved service facility to help our clients service and maintain their vehicles. We want you to not just drive away happy, but stay happy with your car as long as you own it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUK2AFD3FN027723
Stock: 6618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 39,641 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$43,992
Audi Dominion - San Antonio / Texas
Climb inside the 2015 Audi S8! This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. With less than 40,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sedan prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Top features include front bucket seats, power trunk closing assist, power front seats, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUK2AFD7FN016224
Stock: D023435F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 74,001 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,997
Audi Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
One-Owner, 520 Horsepower 4.0L V8 , quattro, S8 Driver Assistance Package, Heads-Up Display, Pre Sense Plus, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, Full Valcona Leather Package, 22-Way Comfort Sport Seats, Navigation, Adaptive & Auto-leveling suspension, Blind spot, Side Assist, Heated seats, Leather steering wheel, Sun blinds, Active Lane Assist, Pano RoofAt Audi Chandler we strive to make your Luxury buying experience a Luxury experience. Every Used car gets the following....Free Carfax on every car, Free 24hr Roadside assistance, 3-Day exchange no questions asked, Clear no Haggle pricing..... Call, Click, or stop by. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 22-Way Comfort Sport Seats, Valcona Leather Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, HVAC memory, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Seatbelt memory, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Heads-Up Display, 14 Speakers, Compass, Rear Window Blind, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUK2AFD4FN013412
Stock: A008937A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 40,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,995$5,120 Below Market
Braman BMW West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LOW LOW MILES, Local Trade, Power Moonroof, REAR VIEW CAMERA, Wheels: 9.0" x 21" 5-Triple-Spoke. Braman Motor Cars of West Palm Beach..... Here to assist with all of your luxury Automotive needs!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 730 miles below market average!Braman BMW treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as your South Florida BMW dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. If you're looking for a certified or pre-owned BMW dealership in South Florida, then allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJSAFD0GN001979
Stock: BU-67784A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 52,501 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$43,996$4,513 Below Market
Carr Vancouver Buick GMC - Vancouver / Washington
: Excellent Condition. WAS $49,996, PRICED TO MOVE $6,100 below Kelley Blue Book! S8 trim. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine. WHY BUY FROM US: Carr Cadillac Buick GMC is with you all the way. Every mile. Every day. We have been a family owned business for over 75 years and we truly care about our customers, that's why nearly every new and used vehicle comes with a LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY plus 10 YEARS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE at NO EXTRA COST! CARR Cadillac Buick GMC dealership is centrally located in Vancouver, WA, serving all the way up to Seattle GMC Buick Cadillac customers and the greater Portland Metro GMC Buick Cadillac customer EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Staggering acceleration; unflappable handling; cutting-edge technology features; superbly built cabin; standard all-wheel drive." -Edmunds.com. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may require factory financing. See dealer or visit www.carrbuickgmc.com or carrcadillacvancouver.com for qualification requirements of total discounts.Residency restrictions may apply. Tax, Pricing analysis performed on 8/16/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJSAFD6GN003798
Stock: G209085A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-17-2020
- 70,163 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$43,899$957 Below Market
Michaels Autos - Orlando / Florida
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE. CALL OR E-MAIL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT US AT 7040 EAST COLONIAL DRIVE IN ORLANDO. YOU CAN ALSO CHAT LIVE WITH US ONLINE AT www.mikeauto.net. Michaels Autos... DRIVE GOOD - FEEL GOOD. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJSAFDXGN001293
Stock: 12014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 40,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$50,211$564 Below Market
Borton Volvo Cars Golden Valley - Golden Valley / Minnesota
Low Miles! Only 40700, Backup Camera, Panoramic Roof, Sunroof / Moonroof, GPS Navigation w/ back up camera, AWD / 4X4 / 4WD / Four Wheel Drive / All Wheel Drive, CarFax Clean Title, Bluetooth, S8 4.0T quattro, 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 520hp, quattro, Audi Design Selection Vermont Brown, Full Leather Package, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 9.0" x 21" 5-arm-rotor-design. Welcome to Borton Volvo, established in 1957, proudly servicing the Twin Cities metro area for over 60 years.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.We pride ourselves with our focus on integrity and honesty, and treat you with due respect, inside and outside of the transactions. By raising the bar within our industry, integrity is our mantra, which is our contemporary business model for life.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJSAFD3GN009073
Stock: 14605A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 45,907 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,995$1,138 Below Market
eLease Returns - San Ramon / California
***S8 QUATTRO****LOCAL ONE OWNER TRADE IN BRAND NEW CONDITION**ALL FACTORY PAINT**NON SMOKER OR ODORS**CLEAN CARFAX**VOICE ACTIVATED BLUETOOTH**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**BOSE DPS PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH SATELLITE RADIO**22 WAY MULTI CONTOUR MASSAGING HEATED-VENTED SEATS**S8 DRIVER ASSIST PKG**ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION**DYNAMIC STEERING WITH PADDLE SHIFT**LED HEADLIGHTS WITH AUTO HIGH BEAM**DUAL PAIN BREAK RESISTANT GLASS** AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP-GO**AUDI FORWARD PRE-SENSE PLUS BRAKING**SIDE BLIND SPOT ASSIST**POWER SIDE/REAR SUNSHADES**FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS**360 CAMERAS**FINANCING/WARRANTIES AVAILABLE..O.A.C.**4 NEW TIRES** Visit e Lease Returns online at www.leasereturns.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 925-418-7237 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD0EN002950
Stock: 9790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,417 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$60,000
North State Auto - Walnut Creek / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD5GN900415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,062 miles
$37,144$1,210 Below Market
Harper Audi - Knoxville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD8EN007331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,976 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$57,988
360 Exotics - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD7GN900819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,726 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$56,999
Mall of Georgia MINI - Buford / Georgia
Clean, ONLY 49,726 Miles! Plus trim. Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, Aluminum Wheels, NIGHT VISION ASSISTANT, BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESBANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM 19 speakers, 1,400 watts, Dolby Digital 5.1, and noise compensation, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi pre sense plus, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 20-95 mph operation w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop and go functionality, resume and accelerate features, stalk on steering column, speed shown in driver information display, and enhanced braking guard (ability to initiate a full-stop below 19 mph), COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Rear Heated Seats, Rear Seat Pass-Through, 3-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, shift paddles. Audi Plus with Mythos Black Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 605 HP at 6100 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicleOUR OFFERINGSMall of Georgia MINI offers more than 200 new and 200 pre-owned vehicles on site with access to over 30,000 new and pre-owned vehicles at Hendrickcars.com. The 28,000-square-foot facility sits on 9.7 acres, hosts 17 service bays and provides numerous customer amenities including refreshments, a coffee bar, free Wi-Fi and complimentary shuttle service to the Mall of Georgia and other area attractions and local businesses.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD3GN900705
Stock: P50150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 103,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,995$599 Below Market
Salem Auto - Salem / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD0EN005590
Stock: 5590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,995
Audi Morton Grove - Morton Grove / Illinois
*YOU HAVE TO DRIVE THIS CAR!!LOOK AT THOSE MILES!!! *Only 28K MILES on this CarFax Certified *ONE OWNER** 2016 AUDI S8 BASE!!!* Daytona Gray Pearl Effect over Black!! Featuring the optional,*-COLD WEATHER PACKAGE* -inc: Rear Heated Seats, Rear Seat Pass-Through, 3-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, shift paddles.*-DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE* -inc: Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi pre sense plus, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 20-95 mph operation w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop and go functionality, resume and accelerate features, stalk on steering column, speed shown in driver information display, and enhanced braking guard (ability to initiate a full-stop below 19 mph).*AND MORE!!!*Appointments are recommended so call us *TODAY* to schedule a viewing of our pre-owned inventory! All of our vehicles pass a 135-Point Safety & Quality Inspection completed by our factory-trained ASE Master Certified technicians. And don't forget to ask about our complimentary McGrath Advantage, which has been a cornerstone of The McGrath Auto Group, serving the greater Chicagoland community for over 50 years!! *GROW WITH US!**Dealer not responsible for typographical errors, photo errors, pricing errors, or equipment errors. Please verify with a dealer representative that all details listed are accurate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJSAFD3GN002835
Stock: DG1714A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 43,548 miles
$54,995
Audi Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJSAFD4GN007350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
