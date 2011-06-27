Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,847
|$32,620
|$34,643
|Clean
|$30,106
|$31,835
|$33,802
|Average
|$28,622
|$30,266
|$32,120
|Rough
|$27,139
|$28,697
|$30,439
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,664
|$35,392
|$37,369
|Clean
|$32,854
|$34,541
|$36,462
|Average
|$31,236
|$32,839
|$34,648
|Rough
|$29,617
|$31,136
|$32,834
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,262
|$29,323
|$31,671
|Clean
|$26,607
|$28,618
|$30,902
|Average
|$25,296
|$27,207
|$29,365
|Rough
|$23,985
|$25,797
|$27,827
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,669
|$28,337
|$30,239
|Clean
|$26,028
|$27,656
|$29,505
|Average
|$24,746
|$26,293
|$28,037
|Rough
|$23,463
|$24,930
|$26,569
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,464
|$39,012
|$40,787
|Clean
|$36,563
|$38,073
|$39,797
|Average
|$34,761
|$36,197
|$37,817
|Rough
|$32,960
|$34,320
|$35,837
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,750
|$26,707
|$27,805
|Clean
|$25,131
|$26,065
|$27,130
|Average
|$23,892
|$24,780
|$25,781
|Rough
|$22,654
|$23,495
|$24,431
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,926
|$38,563
|$40,437
|Clean
|$36,038
|$37,636
|$39,456
|Average
|$34,262
|$35,781
|$37,493
|Rough
|$32,487
|$33,926
|$35,530
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,651
|$23,456
|$24,380
|Clean
|$22,107
|$22,891
|$23,788
|Average
|$21,017
|$21,763
|$22,604
|Rough
|$19,928
|$20,635
|$21,421
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,725
|$32,904
|$36,517
|Clean
|$29,010
|$32,113
|$35,631
|Average
|$27,581
|$30,530
|$33,858
|Rough
|$26,151
|$28,947
|$32,085
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,540
|$41,122
|$42,937
|Clean
|$38,589
|$40,133
|$41,895
|Average
|$36,688
|$38,155
|$39,810
|Rough
|$34,786
|$36,177
|$37,726
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,574
|$35,242
|$37,150
|Clean
|$32,766
|$34,394
|$36,248
|Average
|$31,152
|$32,699
|$34,445
|Rough
|$29,537
|$31,004
|$32,641
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,904
|$43,447
|$45,219
|Clean
|$40,897
|$42,402
|$44,122
|Average
|$38,882
|$40,312
|$41,927
|Rough
|$36,867
|$38,222
|$39,732
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,357
|$32,365
|$34,654
|Clean
|$29,627
|$31,586
|$33,813
|Average
|$28,167
|$30,029
|$32,131
|Rough
|$26,707
|$28,473
|$30,448
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,453
|$25,241
|$27,276
|Clean
|$22,889
|$24,634
|$26,614
|Average
|$21,761
|$23,420
|$25,290
|Rough
|$20,633
|$22,205
|$23,966
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,033
|$27,814
|$29,843
|Clean
|$25,407
|$27,145
|$29,119
|Average
|$24,155
|$25,807
|$27,670
|Rough
|$22,904
|$24,469
|$26,221
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,055
|$33,271
|$36,923
|Clean
|$29,333
|$32,471
|$36,027
|Average
|$27,888
|$30,870
|$34,235
|Rough
|$26,442
|$29,270
|$32,442
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,700
|$35,314
|$37,161
|Clean
|$32,890
|$34,465
|$36,259
|Average
|$31,269
|$32,766
|$34,455
|Rough
|$29,649
|$31,068
|$32,651
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,316
|$30,297
|$32,555
|Clean
|$27,635
|$29,568
|$31,765
|Average
|$26,273
|$28,111
|$30,185
|Rough
|$24,912
|$26,654
|$28,604
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,994
|$21,906
|$24,080
|Clean
|$19,513
|$21,379
|$23,495
|Average
|$18,552
|$20,326
|$22,326
|Rough
|$17,590
|$19,272
|$21,157
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,499
|$35,291
|$37,338
|Clean
|$32,693
|$34,442
|$36,432
|Average
|$31,083
|$32,745
|$34,619
|Rough
|$29,472
|$31,047
|$32,807
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,899
|$24,263
|$25,820
|Clean
|$22,348
|$23,679
|$25,193
|Average
|$21,247
|$22,512
|$23,940
|Rough
|$20,146
|$21,345
|$22,686
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,897
|$20,437
|$22,189
|Clean
|$18,443
|$19,945
|$21,651
|Average
|$17,534
|$18,962
|$20,574
|Rough
|$16,625
|$17,979
|$19,496
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,127
|$43,667
|$45,436
|Clean
|$41,114
|$42,617
|$44,333
|Average
|$39,088
|$40,517
|$42,128
|Rough
|$37,062
|$38,416
|$39,922
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,143
|$31,751
|$33,587
|Clean
|$29,419
|$30,987
|$32,772
|Average
|$27,969
|$29,460
|$31,142
|Rough
|$26,520
|$27,933
|$29,511
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,047
|$32,623
|$34,425
|Clean
|$30,301
|$31,838
|$33,589
|Average
|$28,808
|$30,269
|$31,918
|Rough
|$27,315
|$28,700
|$30,247
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,291
|$29,856
|$31,644
|Clean
|$27,611
|$29,138
|$30,876
|Average
|$26,251
|$27,702
|$29,339
|Rough
|$24,890
|$26,266
|$27,803