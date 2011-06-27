  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,847$32,620$34,643
Clean$30,106$31,835$33,802
Average$28,622$30,266$32,120
Rough$27,139$28,697$30,439
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,664$35,392$37,369
Clean$32,854$34,541$36,462
Average$31,236$32,839$34,648
Rough$29,617$31,136$32,834
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,262$29,323$31,671
Clean$26,607$28,618$30,902
Average$25,296$27,207$29,365
Rough$23,985$25,797$27,827
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,669$28,337$30,239
Clean$26,028$27,656$29,505
Average$24,746$26,293$28,037
Rough$23,463$24,930$26,569
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,464$39,012$40,787
Clean$36,563$38,073$39,797
Average$34,761$36,197$37,817
Rough$32,960$34,320$35,837
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,750$26,707$27,805
Clean$25,131$26,065$27,130
Average$23,892$24,780$25,781
Rough$22,654$23,495$24,431
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,926$38,563$40,437
Clean$36,038$37,636$39,456
Average$34,262$35,781$37,493
Rough$32,487$33,926$35,530
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,651$23,456$24,380
Clean$22,107$22,891$23,788
Average$21,017$21,763$22,604
Rough$19,928$20,635$21,421
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,725$32,904$36,517
Clean$29,010$32,113$35,631
Average$27,581$30,530$33,858
Rough$26,151$28,947$32,085
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,540$41,122$42,937
Clean$38,589$40,133$41,895
Average$36,688$38,155$39,810
Rough$34,786$36,177$37,726
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,574$35,242$37,150
Clean$32,766$34,394$36,248
Average$31,152$32,699$34,445
Rough$29,537$31,004$32,641
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,904$43,447$45,219
Clean$40,897$42,402$44,122
Average$38,882$40,312$41,927
Rough$36,867$38,222$39,732
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,357$32,365$34,654
Clean$29,627$31,586$33,813
Average$28,167$30,029$32,131
Rough$26,707$28,473$30,448
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,453$25,241$27,276
Clean$22,889$24,634$26,614
Average$21,761$23,420$25,290
Rough$20,633$22,205$23,966
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,033$27,814$29,843
Clean$25,407$27,145$29,119
Average$24,155$25,807$27,670
Rough$22,904$24,469$26,221
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,055$33,271$36,923
Clean$29,333$32,471$36,027
Average$27,888$30,870$34,235
Rough$26,442$29,270$32,442
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,700$35,314$37,161
Clean$32,890$34,465$36,259
Average$31,269$32,766$34,455
Rough$29,649$31,068$32,651
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,316$30,297$32,555
Clean$27,635$29,568$31,765
Average$26,273$28,111$30,185
Rough$24,912$26,654$28,604
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,994$21,906$24,080
Clean$19,513$21,379$23,495
Average$18,552$20,326$22,326
Rough$17,590$19,272$21,157
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,499$35,291$37,338
Clean$32,693$34,442$36,432
Average$31,083$32,745$34,619
Rough$29,472$31,047$32,807
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,899$24,263$25,820
Clean$22,348$23,679$25,193
Average$21,247$22,512$23,940
Rough$20,146$21,345$22,686
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,897$20,437$22,189
Clean$18,443$19,945$21,651
Average$17,534$18,962$20,574
Rough$16,625$17,979$19,496
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,127$43,667$45,436
Clean$41,114$42,617$44,333
Average$39,088$40,517$42,128
Rough$37,062$38,416$39,922
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,143$31,751$33,587
Clean$29,419$30,987$32,772
Average$27,969$29,460$31,142
Rough$26,520$27,933$29,511
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,047$32,623$34,425
Clean$30,301$31,838$33,589
Average$28,808$30,269$31,918
Rough$27,315$28,700$30,247
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,291$29,856$31,644
Clean$27,611$29,138$30,876
Average$26,251$27,702$29,339
Rough$24,890$26,266$27,803
Sell my 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,513 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,379 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,513 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,379 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,513 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,379 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $17,590 to $24,080, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.