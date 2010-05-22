Used 2010 BMW X5 M for Sale Near Me

Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California

Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5YMGY0C5XDLL15849

Stock: LL15849

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-26-2020