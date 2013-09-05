Used 2010 Jaguar XK for Sale Near Me
- 63,159 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,416
Jaguar South Bay - Torrance / California
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Land Rover South Bay has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2010 Jaguar XK. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Jaguar XK features something for all that like fun drive -- It's a convertible! Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. A Jaguar with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This XK cp was gently driven and it shows. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Jaguar XK cp is in a league of its own Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2010 Jaguar XK: Jaguar premiered this generation of the XK in 2007 with fresh styling and more powerful engines. Jaguar's traditional attention to luxury is present, with lots of leather, standard navigation and a quiet ride, even in convertible form. The 2010 XKs and XKRs are handsome vehicles, with styling reminiscent of Aston Martin, but with a base sticker price almost half that of the DB9. This model sets itself apart with Great performance, Jaguar luxury and cachet., and standard navigation system All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4GB2ALB35930
Stock: ALB35930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 48,980 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$22,000
Cronic Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Griffin / Georgia
YOUR SEARCH JUST ENDED CLICK ME! I am the one. The only way to know that I am the right choice is for you to come in and see me, touch me, drive me and get to know me! I discourage all of my potential buyers from buying sight unseen. It is just good business and good common sense to see what you are buying. I hope to see you very soon to take me home. If you inquire about me via e-mail, please use a valid e-mail address and phone number so that someone will be able to get in touch with you to discuss me. If you do not leave a phone number, please check your e-mail Inbox, Spam and Junk folders regularly. There are 2 Cronic locations in Griffin. I am located at the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM store 5 miles south of the Atlanta Motor Speedway on the RIGHT or just North of Griffin on the LEFT! Call now for directions and to set up that test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4GB0ALB36168
Stock: J30173B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 93,819 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,500
World Class Motors - Gardendale / Alabama
We finance - Loaded 2010 Jaguar XK coupe! Certified Pre-Owned clean Carfax. Gorgeous, well-maintained vehicle. Options include heated & cooled leather seating, premium audio, navigation, parking assist, keyless access, push button start, xenon headlights, suede headliner, burl wood interior trim, premium alloys & much more! Pampered it's whole life and it shows! We finance. Low competitive rates! Call or text 256-595-9403 or 205-285-6309 for more info. Apply now @ WorldClassApproval.com. Trades welcome. Shipping available. 1920 Decatur Hwy, Gardendale, AL. - This 2010 Jaguar XK 2dr 2dr Coupe features a 5.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Ebony with a Charcoal Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Jason Thomas at 205-285-9037 or jason@worldclassmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XK with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4FBXALB36471
Stock: 283768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 93,438 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,991
RPM Garage - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XK with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4FB9ALB34565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,995
Import Auto CT - Stonington / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Jaguar XK XKR with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4EC6AMB38769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,723 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$35,000
Jaguar Paramus - Paramus / New Jersey
2011 Jaguar XK XKR BaseRecent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 30005 miles below market average! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Heated/Cooled Front Luxury Sport Bucket Seats, Softgrain Leather Seat Trim, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Spoiler, Adaptive suspension, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 8 Speakers, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon Air Conditioned Seats, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XK XKR with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4EC0BMB44908
Stock: MB44908P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 56,076 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$26,998
Hopper Motorplex - Mckinney / Texas
2011 Jaguar XK XKR Base Stratus Gray 2D Coupe RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.0L V8 DOHC 32V Supercharged Hopper Leather.Our family owned dealership was established in West Texas in 1967. We have been providing customers with quality vehicles for decades with the service to match. With almost four acres of unique inventory, we are sure the Hopper Family will have what you're looking for. Come down and take a look! Our VIP Preferred program provides customers with one year of FREE maintenance (Some Exclusions Apply, ask for details) which includes: -Priority Service -12 months/12,000 miles of oil changes -Tire rotations -Multi-point Inspection -90 Day Powertrain Warranty (Some Exclusions Apply) -A loaner car available with reservation -10% discount on parts and accessories Please check back for more pictures, we're adding new pictures to the website daily.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XK XKR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4DC6BMB40038
Stock: 40038X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 37,667 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2009 JAGUAR XKR PORTFOLIO ONE TEXAS OWNER!! SUPERCHARGED!! POWER CONVERTIBLE SOFT TOP!! ONLY 37K MILES!! EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY!! FINISHED IN STUNNING GRAY EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS WRAPPED IN MICHELIN PILOT SUPER SPORT TIRES!! IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION!! ICE COLD A/C!! HEATED SEATS!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! POWER WINDOWS!! AMAZING SOUNDING BOWERS AND WILKINS SOUND SYSTEM!! EXTERNAL TEMPERATURE DISPLAY!! BEAUTIFUL WOOD GRAIN TRIM!! PUSH TO START!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! PERFORATED LEATHER!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! THE LIST GOES ON AND ON!! ALL POWERED BY THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 4.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - ONE OWNER 4.2L V8 F 32V - REAR WHEEL DRIVE GRAY EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS - MICHELIN PILOT SUPER SPORT TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS - POWER WINDOWS - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jaguar XK XKR with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA46C399B29217
Stock: CM6491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- used
2011 Jaguar XK39,480 miles
$28,888
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4GB5BLB40962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,420 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,970
Liberty Ford Canton - Canton / Ohio
4.2L AJ-V8 DOHC 32V, Charcoal w/Leather Seat Trim or Softgrain Leather Seat Trim.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Ebony 2009 Jaguar XK RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.2L AJ-V8 DOHC 32VOdometer is 29862 miles below market average!We carry All Makes and Models in All Colors. We have vehicles with Navigation, Sunroof, Moonroof, Leather Seats, Rear Entertainment System, DVD Player, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, CD Player, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Multi-zone Climate Controls, Portable Audio Connections, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Hitch, Tow Package, Lift Kit, 4WD and AWD Models.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jaguar XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA44B595B30015
Stock: CD1517A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- used
2011 Jaguar XK25,837 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,888
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4GB9BLB42889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,231 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,500
Austin Direct Auto Sales - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jaguar XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA44B595B28376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,617 milesDelivery Available*
$23,990
Carvana - Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jaguar XK XKR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA43C399B27469
Stock: 2000644684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 48,693 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,998
Carrio MotorCars - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jaguar XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA44B795B28413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,871 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$30,988
Frontier Ford - Anacortes / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XK XKR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4DC8BMB42714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,417 milesDelivery Available*
$41,590
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jaguar XK XKR-S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4HA2CMB46784
Stock: 2000621678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- used
2012 Jaguar XK89,384 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Thank you for visiting another one of Trust Auto's online listings! Please continue for more information on this Black on Black Loaded 2012 Jaguar XK 2-Door Luxury Sport Coupe with only 89,384mi. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Jaguar XK. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Jaguar XK . This 2012 XK has extra options like the Jaguar navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this Jaguar XK even more dependable. With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Jaguar XK as it packs a beast under the hood. This highly refined Jaguar XK comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. The brand new set of tires means that you will be able to drive off the lot without hesitation. You can drive off in the Jaguar XK feeling safe and confident with these like new tires. You'll instantly stand out with this hard-to-find 2012 Jaguar XK . Be sure to prepare yourself to get noticed in this ultra rare Jaguar XK. More information about the 2012 Jaguar XK: The XK covers both the ultra high performance and super luxury bases but is priced thousands cheaper than a Maserati Gran Turismo or Aston Martin Vantage. The XK coupe offers remarkable luxury in base trim and in world-class performance in the top-of-the-line XKR-S trim. Strengths of this model include coupe or convertible, Choice of high performance or higher performance, and luxury and sport in one car *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jaguar XK with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4FB0CLB45196
Stock: PB45196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- used
2012 Jaguar XK70,428 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,994
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Ebony This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2012 Jaguar XK. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. The XK has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 70,416mi put on this Jaguar. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Jaguar XK . You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Jaguar XK features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. This Jaguar XK is covered under the Jaguar reliable & trusted factory warranty. So, if you're in the market for an incredible vehicle which provides the manufacturer-backed assurance that everyone deserves, then this is the vehicle for you. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Jaguar XK as it packs a beast under the hood. Driver and passengers will celebrate the comfort and convenience this Jaguar XK offers with its well-considered features. A perfect find to complement any rare automotive collection. This beautiful lass will turn heads everywhere she goes. This vehicle comes equipped with custom wheels. More information about the 2012 Jaguar XK: The XK covers both the ultra high performance and super luxury bases but is priced thousands cheaper than a Maserati Gran Turismo or Aston Martin Vantage. The XK coupe offers remarkable luxury in base trim and in world-class performance in the top-of-the-line XKR-S trim. This model sets itself apart with coupe or convertible, Choice of high performance or higher performance, and luxury and sport in one car All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jaguar XK with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4FB8CLB45334
Stock: CLB45334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
