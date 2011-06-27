2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited
What’s new
- The Limited is a continuation of the old Sierra 1500
- It's being sold alongside the redesigned Sierra
- Reduced configurations compared to last year
- Part of third Sierra 1500 generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Strong V8 acceleration and towing ability
- Front seats are comfortable for long drives
- Cabin is pleasingly quiet at highway speeds
- Limited features and configurations compared to all-new model
- Ride quality isn't as smooth as that of other trucks
- Mediocre-quality cabin materials
Which Sierra 1500 Limited does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is not the all-new Sierra that debuted this year. Instead, the Sierra 1500 Limited is the last of the outgoing Sierra generation. Yes, it's the old truck, and it's sold alongside the new one.
It may seem strange, but this practice is fairly established among certain manufacturers. The upside for shoppers is price — the Sierra 1500 Limited is less costly than the all-new Sierra. And because the new Sierra is not a hugely different truck, the Sierra 1500 Limited actually represents a significant value.
The biggest catch is that the Sierra 1500 Limited is, well, limited to just one cab and bed configuration (double cab and standard bed) with one engine and transmission combination. Furthermore, it's offered in just two trim levels, and both are at the bottom of the range. It's available with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, though.
If a double cab suits your needs and you're not too picky about needing a long list of creature comforts, the Sierra 1500 Limited is a fine way to save some coin.
GMC Sierra 1500 Limited models
The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is available only as a double cab with a standard bed, with or without four-wheel drive. There are just two trim levels: base and SLE. All Sierra 1500 Limited pickups are powered by a 5.3-liter V8 (355 horsepower, 383 pound-feet of torque) and are equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission.
Base Sierra 1500 Limiteds are bare-bones vehicles. Standard equipment is sparse, and options are minimal. For instance, consider that floor mats are optional. However, the base trim does include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a trailer hitch and 2-inch receiver, four-pin and seven-pin connectors, and an automatic locking rear differential. Standard equipment also includes a 7-inch touchscreen, USB ports, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker audio system. Option packages are limited to the Sierra Convenience package and Elevation Edition, though other stand-alone options are available.
SLE trim adds a variety of basic comforts such as LED bed lighting, floor mats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and an 8-inch touchscreen. It also adds aluminum wheels in place of the base steel wheels, switches the mirrors and door handles from black to the body color, and upsizes the instrument cluster display to a 4.2-inch color unit in place of the base 3.5-inch monochromatic one. On 4WD trucks, the transfer case is of the automatic variety on SLE trim, instead of the manual floor-mounted shifter-equipped transfer case in base trim Sierra Limiteds.
What's more, SLE trim grants access to a range of option packages such as the SLE Value package, the cosmetic Black Pack and an off-road-oriented Suspension package.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The comments in this review are based on our full tests of the GMC Sierra Denali (6.2L V8 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD) and the related Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab Short Bed (6.2L V8 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD | 5-foot-8-inch bed).
NOTE: Since these tests were conducted in 2017, the GMC Sierra 1500 has become the GMC Sierra 1500 Limited, which entails a narrower powertrain choice and limited configurations. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's GMC Sierra 1500 Limited, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Off-road
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Climate control
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Driving position
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Child safety seat accommodation
Technology
Smartphone integration
Voice control
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500 Limited
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$39,100
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$43,700
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|4dr Double Cab SB
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$35,100
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLE 4dr Double Cab SB
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$40,300
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sierra 1500 Limited safety features:
- OnStar
- Assists in many types of situations via an on-call representative. OnStar will contact you when it detects an emergency.
- Electronic Stability Control
- Helps to keep the truck from sliding excessively in slippery conditions and attempts to correct its trajectory.
- Teen Driver
- Provides for customizable vehicle settings to monitor and accommodate a beginner driver's skill set.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
GMC Sierra 1500 Limited vs. the competition
GMC Sierra 1500 Limited vs. GMC Sierra 2500HD
The Sierra 2500HD offers a big boost in towing and hauling capability over the Sierra 1500 Limited. Plus, it's available in more configurations. However, the ride quality of the 2500HD is much busier than that of the 1500 Limited, and the steering is heavier and less precise. Stick with the 1500 Limited if your needs don't require the burliness of the 2500HD.
GMC Sierra 1500 Limited vs. Ram 1500
The Ram 1500, which is currently Edmunds' top-ranked half-ton pickup on the market, oozes competence. It's superior even to the all-new Sierra. The Ram's coil-spring rear suspension pays dividends in refinement and provides for the option of air springs, too. Compared to the Sierra 1500 Limited, the Ram is more spacious and quieter, has a better ride and offers far more features. The Ram 1500 is priced competitively, too.
GMC Sierra 1500 Limited vs. Toyota Tundra
The oldest truck in the segment, the Tundra is outclassed when it comes to ride quality, features and fuel economy. Its base engine is decent but doesn't stand out. The Tundra is, however, value-priced and offered in many more configurations than the Sierra 1500 Limited. The Tundra moved the game on when it was introduced a decade ago, but it hasn't kept pace with the competition in the meantime.
FAQ
Is the GMC Sierra 1500 Limited a good car?
What's new in the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited:
- The Limited is a continuation of the old Sierra 1500
- It's being sold alongside the redesigned Sierra
- Reduced configurations compared to last year
- Part of third Sierra 1500 generation introduced for 2014
Is the GMC Sierra 1500 Limited reliable?
Is the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited?
The least-expensive 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,100.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,100
- SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,700
- 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $35,100
- SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,300
What are the different models of GMC Sierra 1500 Limited?
More about the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Overview
The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sierra 1500 Limited.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sierra 1500 Limited featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited?
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,150. The average price paid for a new 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $9,145 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $9,145 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,006.
The average savings for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 17.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limiteds are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited for sale near. There are currently 8 new 2019 Sierra 1500 Limiteds listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $50,175 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $11,350 on a used or CPO 2019 Sierra 1500 Limited available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limiteds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Sierra 1500 Limited for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,433.
Find a new GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,856.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
Related 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- 2019 1500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD