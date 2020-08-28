Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me
574 listings
- 91,182 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,990$1,808 Below Market
- 93,700 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995$245 Below Market
- 74,573 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,150$518 Below Market
- 75,191 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,124$838 Below Market
- 59,810 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,000
- 96,943 miles
$21,998
- 50,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,432
- 104,531 miles
$17,918$907 Below Market
- 45,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,884$237 Below Market
- 122,727 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,902
- 70,541 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,995
- 91,445 miles
$19,980
- 107,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,998
- 74,505 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,998$696 Below Market
- 97,044 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,995$648 Below Market
- 89,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,900
- 64,262 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,990
- 130,057 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$17,784
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Ridgeline
wiesbadenbob,09/02/2014
RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I've had my Ridgeline for about 18 months now. I had one very minor warranty claim, which was handled promptly and courteously by the dealer. This is a great vehicle for the suburbanite who needs to make the occasional Home Depot run, and may need to haul a smaller RV trailer. I've hauled U-Haul's 6 x 12 trailer fully loaded with no trouble using the factory installed receiver. This is NOT for the manly man who needs a macho truck. It's a great combination of comfort and flexible cargo capacity. The trunk in the bed makes a great cooler for tailgating. I have now owned my Ridgeline for three years. It remains a very reliable, serviceable vehicle. It's perfect for my needs. The technology in the vehicle was out of date when it came off the production line, but I'm not the kind of guy who needs all the bells and whistles. In fact, I really don't want to pay for them. The headlights don't come on automatically, and the controls for the ventilation system are--to be kind--awkward.
