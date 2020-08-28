Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia

Black; Cloth Seat Trim Crystal Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You have to see this one in person. It has extra accessories that add lots of value like roof rails, cross bars, and side steps. Ridgelines sell very fast so and see it today. For peace of mind, it has been through a 125 point mechanical inspection, comes with a dealer warranty for 90 days/ 4,000 miles, and 5 day/ 250 mile money back guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline Sport with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FPYK1F70EB011104

Stock: EB011104

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020