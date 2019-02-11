2019 BMW X1
What’s new
- Navigation with real-time traffic, one year of Apple CarPlay and remote services are now standard
- Active driver aids - such as forward collision warning, lane departure warning and high-beam assistant - are now standard
- Part of the second X1 generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Strong and responsive turbo engine
- Sharp handling makes it fun to drive
- Plenty of rear passenger and cargo room
- High-quality materials and fit and finish
- Ride quality gets a little jarring on rough roads
- Not particularly quiet on the highway
Which X1 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
Luxury compact crossover SUVs are quite popular these days. It's easy to understand why: They're versatile, easy to park, roomy and relatively affordable. You don't typically get a whole lot of performance from this class, however. For the most part, they're pretty boring to drive. But there is an exception: the 2019 BMW X1.
The X1 has a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that produces 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. That's near the top in power for the segment. From a handling perspective, the X1 is closer to a sport sedan than its more sluggish competitors. Drivers who place handling as a priority can even option their X1 with an adjustable sport suspension.
This pint-size BMW is still plenty practical, too. With its rear seats up, it can hold 27.3 cubic feet worth of stuff, which is more than what you'll be able to fit in rivals such as the Audi Q3 or Mercedes-Benz GLA. The X1's 40/20/40-split folding rear seats provide added flexibility to carry a mix of people and cargo.
The main drawback is the X1's ride quality. BMW's focus on sporting potential has resulted in a somewhat firm ride. If you're the type of driver who prefers cruising down the road enjoying the scenery, the X1 may not be for you. Additionally, the X1 is like most other BMWs in that it can be difficult — and expensive — to get the exact combination of trim, package and stand-alone options you want.
Still, for the driver who wants handling, style and functionality, the 2019 BMW X1 is one of the few compact crossovers that can do it all.
Notably, we picked the 2019 BMW X1 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury SUVs for this year.
2019 BMW X1 models
The 2019 BMW X1 comes in two main versions: the front-wheel-drive X1 sDrive28i and the all-wheel-drive X1 xDrive28i. From there, you have two directions to go: xLine Design or the sportier M Sport Design. After that, you can add various packages that BMW calls tiers.
Powered by a peppy 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (228 horsepower, 258 pound-feet) and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the BMW X1 is an engaging small luxury crossover. With the xLine Design, the X1 comes standard with 18-inch wheels, foglights, automatic wipers and a power liftgate.
On the inside, the X1 comes with simulated leather upholstery, automatic climate control, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, push-button start, power-adjustable front seats and driver-seat memory functions. Tech features include BMW's iDrive infotainment system, a 6.5-inch central display, navigation, a USB port, Apple CarPlay with a one-year subscription, and a seven-speaker audio system.
Standard active safety systems offer forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic high-beam actuation, and speed limit display.
The available Convenience package adds folding mirrors, keyless access, a panoramic sunroof, ambient interior lighting, auto-dimming mirrors, satellite radio, and adjustable front-seat lumbar support. A Luxury package includes upgraded leather and interior trim pieces.
The M Sport Design package combines the contents of those Convenience and Luxury packages. It also adds various visual and performance upgrades that include different 18-inch wheels, gloss-black exterior trim, special interior trim, a sport-tuned transmission and front sport seats.
All X1s can be equipped with a Premium package that includes LED headlights, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats, a head-up display, and a full-featured navigation system displayed on a larger 8.8-inch screen.
Other options include a 12-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system, an active parking system, adaptive cruise control, in-car Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless charging capability, and sliding and reclining rear-seat adjustability. M Sport Design cars can also swap out for stickier performance tires and an M Sport suspension that includes adaptive dampers.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW X1 xDrive28i (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current vehicle has received some revisions, including standard navigation, smartphone connectivity and active driver aids. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's vehicle, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|6.0
|Interior
|9.0
|Utility
|9.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.0
Steering8.0
Handling7.0
Drivability9.0
Comfort6.0
Seat comfort6.0
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration6.0
Climate control
Interior9.0
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out9.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.0
Quality9.0
Utility9.0
Technology
Sponsored cars related to the X1
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW X1.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- spaciousness
- driving experience
- ride quality
- acceleration
- steering wheel
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- safety
- off-roading
- interior
- value
- technology
- visibility
- lights
- maintenance & parts
- climate control
- dashboard
- seats
- road noise
- infotainment system
- comfort
- doors
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- brakes
- wheels & tires
Most helpful consumer reviews
Coming out of new X6M and with a 911 and M4 in my garage you would think the X1 would be a huge step down. It kind of is, but... this thing just puts a smile on my face. It's zippy and it handles and brakes well. The powertrain runs smooth and fairly strong. It drives beautifully on the highway. I call it a GTI-plus because it feels light and flickable like a GTI but has AWD and more space. It gets great reviews from the pros and I can't disagree with them. Sure, it understeers a little but if you accelerate through corners the understeer goes away. Drive it aggressively and it will reward you. The front seats are probably the worst part of the car. They are not horrible, but should be better at this price point. Halogen headlights on a $43,000 vehicle are pretty ridiculous, too. They are lousy, especially if you're used to LED, Xenon or HD. The back seat space is excellent for this sized car, as is the storage space. My 6-foot son has plenty of room. The interior design is very nice and utilitarian and the features/options are excellent. I have driven in a ton of snowstorms this year in the mountains and it is phenomenal in the snow. Averaging 25 MPG in mixed driving. Very happy overall. For the lease price on the left over 2018 ($299/ month with $4000 due at signing) it's a fantastic vehicle.
I love the "Sport Mode" on the interstate . I felt as thought I was driving my 2 Series again - very responsive and agile. I moved down to this car, from a 2 series sedan, then an X3, to this (for fuel economy while driving in town), and within a few days I realized I'd made a mistake. While it's smaller, has great gas mileage (two things I wanted), I am paying for less quality materials with the smaller car. The seats look and feel like poor quality and are not comfortable. I can't hold my hydroflask (small one) in the cup holders. The interior does not feel like quality. While I researched, the dealer locally did not have an X1 on hand, only X2. I wish I hadn't pulled the trigger on this sport version. No chrome on the outside. I look forward to my lease ending. UPDATE: Almost 2 years later....I have to say I like my car better. I love the size for me any my dog....I didn't know this at the time but this car DOES NOT HAVE BACK UP BEEPING...I can't tell you how many times I've come close to hitting other cars (used to having this feature). I still love the agility (no tickets yet), as you can take it from from being subtle too "bat out of hell" mode. I love all the other features, but remain the same. I think I'll go X3 again.
Gotta say, this was and is a very fine performance car. It handles so well. It wants to please you with acceleration, cornering, technology, comfort and eye appeal. Need I go further? Ok, it sticks to the road wet or dry, eases you back as you accelerate and makes the 2nd lane on the highway a place to sprint or cruise! Not to be to direct but the German's know how to engineer and build a fine tuned car! Everything is designed for performance and functionality with subtle eye pleasing lines and surprises! Think we have become BMW owners for life!
First BMW that I've owned and will be the last. Bought it new in November of 2018 and 500 miles in it had a major steering issue that took the dealership weeks to figure/fix and no loaners available around holidays so I was stuck driving a Nissan versa that felt like it would fall apart at 55 mph. The issue was fixed and no problems with that since. Drives fine. Weatherstrip along the edge of windshield looks like its 10 years old after a year and the dealer says it's not their problem but something I've done. I park in a garage at night and in an open parking lot at the office. We take good care of our vehicles so it's not something I've done. Not worth the money and technology is lagging behind most competitors. Also the worst cooling AC I've ever seen. It has these two vents on the dash behind the info screen that blow a lot of air but the other vents suffer because of this and you literally can feel the air coming out of the other front vents without it on high.
Features & Specs
|xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$36,950
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|sDrive28i 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$34,950
|MPG
|23 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X1 safety features:
- Remote Services
- Allows the driver to use a special smartphone app to locate the car, lock and unlock the doors, and honk the horn or flash the lights.
- Speed Limit Info
- Informs the driver of speed limit changes by using a camera to read the sign and display the corresponding information in the dash.
- City Collision Mitigation
- Warns you about an imminent forward collision and can automatically apply the brakes to help avoid or mitigate an accident.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW X1 vs. the competition
BMW X1 vs. BMW X2
In normal BMW speak, the higher model number means it's a larger vehicle. But in this case, the X1 is a little bigger than the X2. The X1 also rides a little higher, so those who want the traditional commanding view should go with that. They both share similar powertrains and interior designs. Consider the X2 more of a sporty hatchback than a typical crossover SUV.
BMW X1 vs. Audi Q3
When fully equipped, the X1 comes with plenty of in-car technology. Yet Audi's Q3 could best it. The Q3 has been fully redesigned this year. It comes with the company's latest digital displays and can be had with a surround-view camera system. Of these two, the X1 remains the functionality champ thanks to its larger interior volume and cargo space. It's also more fun to drive.
BMW X1 vs. Lexus UX 200
Although the X1 is fairly new to the United States, the UX 200 is even newer. This Lexus provides sharp styling and high fuel economy at an affordable price. There's also the related UX 250h, which has a hybrid drivetrain good for almost 40 mpg. However, the UX has less interior room, particularly rear-seat and cargo space. For performance, you'll prefer the X1.
FAQ
Is the BMW X1 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW X1?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW X1:
- Navigation with real-time traffic, one year of Apple CarPlay and remote services are now standard
- Active driver aids - such as forward collision warning, lane departure warning and high-beam assistant - are now standard
- Part of the second X1 generation introduced for 2016
Is the BMW X1 reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW X1 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW X1?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW X1 is the 2019 BMW X1 sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,950.
Other versions include:
- xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,950
- sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,950
What are the different models of BMW X1?
More about the 2019 BMW X1
2019 BMW X1 Overview
The 2019 BMW X1 is offered in the following submodels: X1 SUV. Available styles include xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW X1?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW X1 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 X1 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 X1.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW X1 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 X1 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW X1?
Which 2019 BMW X1s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 BMW X1 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 BMW X1.
Can't find a new 2019 BMW X1s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW X1 for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,479.
Find a new BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,011.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 BMW X1?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related 2019 BMW X1 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- Buick Encore 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- Volvo S90 2019
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 X6 M
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 BMW X4
- BMW X5 2019
- BMW i3 2019
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- BMW M4 CS 2019
- 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery