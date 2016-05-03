Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 for Sale Near Me
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 278,956 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
- 102,548 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
- 104,477 miles
$5,370
- 275,851 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
- 266,939 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950
- 288,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,977
- 94,041 miles
$9,299
- Not Provided
$4,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
- 85,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000
- 179,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999$808 Below Market
- 104,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$264 Below Market
- 176,632 miles
$4,997
- 83,000 miles
$6,990
- 214,423 miles
$5,109
- 241,555 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 171,831 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Alexander Kovach,03/05/2016
C1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB
First, understand that this is a 20 year old truck, free of bells and whistles by today's standards. Now the good. This truck is solid. This is my second K1500, the first went for 300k miles. These are sturdy! Vortec engines are very well machined, and with routine maintenance, they will run as long as you own your truck. Towing has been great. I have the 305ci 5.0L with the 5 speed manual transmission, and that control of the shifting is exactly what I wanted. If you need to make repairs, the maintenance is a snap. The engine bay is large, with lots of space; swapping out an alternator, waterpump, plugs etc, are a breeze. The only issue I've had is the AC compressor developed a leak after 20 years. NOT BAD AT ALL! The price is excellent! For $5000 you can find these in excellent condition, and drive them for years! Best functional work truck for the money, and lots of aftermarket replacement parts available. This is the best variety of pickups GM ever put out.
