Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,065
|$1,950
|$2,397
|Clean
|$950
|$1,739
|$2,146
|Average
|$720
|$1,319
|$1,642
|Rough
|$490
|$898
|$1,139
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,175
|$1,955
|$2,346
|Clean
|$1,048
|$1,744
|$2,100
|Average
|$795
|$1,322
|$1,607
|Rough
|$541
|$901
|$1,115
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$781
|$1,486
|$1,844
|Clean
|$696
|$1,326
|$1,650
|Average
|$528
|$1,005
|$1,263
|Rough
|$359
|$685
|$876
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,069
|$1,774
|$2,128
|Clean
|$954
|$1,583
|$1,905
|Average
|$723
|$1,200
|$1,458
|Rough
|$492
|$817
|$1,011
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$932
|$1,719
|$2,115
|Clean
|$831
|$1,533
|$1,893
|Average
|$630
|$1,163
|$1,449
|Rough
|$429
|$792
|$1,005
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$960
|$1,672
|$2,030
|Clean
|$857
|$1,492
|$1,817
|Average
|$649
|$1,131
|$1,391
|Rough
|$442
|$770
|$964
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,065
|$2,023
|$2,508
|Clean
|$950
|$1,805
|$2,245
|Average
|$720
|$1,369
|$1,718
|Rough
|$490
|$932
|$1,192
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,060
|$1,834
|$2,223
|Clean
|$946
|$1,636
|$1,989
|Average
|$717
|$1,240
|$1,523
|Rough
|$488
|$845
|$1,056
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$883
|$1,719
|$2,142
|Clean
|$788
|$1,533
|$1,917
|Average
|$597
|$1,163
|$1,468
|Rough
|$406
|$792
|$1,018
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,038
|$1,803
|$2,187
|Clean
|$926
|$1,608
|$1,957
|Average
|$702
|$1,219
|$1,498
|Rough
|$478
|$831
|$1,039
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,174
|$2,018
|$2,443
|Clean
|$1,047
|$1,801
|$2,187
|Average
|$794
|$1,365
|$1,674
|Rough
|$540
|$930
|$1,161
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,002
|$2,001
|$2,508
|Clean
|$894
|$1,786
|$2,245
|Average
|$677
|$1,354
|$1,718
|Rough
|$461
|$922
|$1,192
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,194
|$1,961
|$2,345
|Clean
|$1,065
|$1,750
|$2,099
|Average
|$808
|$1,327
|$1,607
|Rough
|$550
|$904
|$1,114
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$933
|$1,667
|$2,038
|Clean
|$833
|$1,487
|$1,824
|Average
|$631
|$1,127
|$1,396
|Rough
|$430
|$768
|$968
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,187
|$2,217
|$2,739
|Clean
|$1,059
|$1,978
|$2,452
|Average
|$802
|$1,500
|$1,877
|Rough
|$546
|$1,022
|$1,301
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,048
|$2,040
|$2,543
|Clean
|$935
|$1,820
|$2,276
|Average
|$709
|$1,380
|$1,742
|Rough
|$483
|$940
|$1,208
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$919
|$1,780
|$2,217
|Clean
|$820
|$1,588
|$1,985
|Average
|$621
|$1,204
|$1,519
|Rough
|$423
|$820
|$1,054
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,150
|$2,212
|$2,750
|Clean
|$1,026
|$1,974
|$2,461
|Average
|$778
|$1,496
|$1,884
|Rough
|$530
|$1,019
|$1,306
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$772
|$1,317
|$1,591
|Clean
|$688
|$1,175
|$1,424
|Average
|$522
|$891
|$1,090
|Rough
|$355
|$607
|$756
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$888
|$1,547
|$1,879
|Clean
|$792
|$1,380
|$1,682
|Average
|$600
|$1,046
|$1,287
|Rough
|$409
|$713
|$893
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$927
|$1,557
|$1,874
|Clean
|$827
|$1,389
|$1,678
|Average
|$627
|$1,053
|$1,284
|Rough
|$427
|$717
|$890
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,169
|$2,025
|$2,455
|Clean
|$1,042
|$1,806
|$2,197
|Average
|$790
|$1,370
|$1,682
|Rough
|$538
|$933
|$1,166
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,083
|$2,070
|$2,570
|Clean
|$966
|$1,847
|$2,300
|Average
|$732
|$1,400
|$1,760
|Rough
|$499
|$954
|$1,221
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,029
|$1,797
|$2,184
|Clean
|$918
|$1,604
|$1,955
|Average
|$696
|$1,216
|$1,496
|Rough
|$474
|$828
|$1,038
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,074
|$1,808
|$2,175
|Clean
|$958
|$1,613
|$1,947
|Average
|$726
|$1,223
|$1,490
|Rough
|$494
|$833
|$1,034
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$712
|$1,265
|$1,544
|Clean
|$635
|$1,129
|$1,382
|Average
|$482
|$856
|$1,058
|Rough
|$328
|$583
|$733
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$971
|$2,044
|$2,590
|Clean
|$866
|$1,824
|$2,318
|Average
|$656
|$1,383
|$1,774
|Rough
|$447
|$942
|$1,231
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,189
|$2,043
|$2,471
|Clean
|$1,061
|$1,823
|$2,212
|Average
|$804
|$1,382
|$1,693
|Rough
|$547
|$941
|$1,174
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$787
|$1,386
|$1,688
|Clean
|$702
|$1,237
|$1,511
|Average
|$532
|$938
|$1,156
|Rough
|$362
|$639
|$802
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,299
|$2,425
|$2,995
|Clean
|$1,159
|$2,164
|$2,680
|Average
|$878
|$1,641
|$2,051
|Rough
|$598
|$1,118
|$1,423
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$963
|$1,649
|$1,994
|Clean
|$859
|$1,471
|$1,785
|Average
|$651
|$1,115
|$1,366
|Rough
|$443
|$760
|$947
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,118
|$1,871
|$2,249
|Clean
|$997
|$1,669
|$2,013
|Average
|$756
|$1,266
|$1,541
|Rough
|$515
|$862
|$1,069
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,307
|$2,213
|$2,669
|Clean
|$1,166
|$1,975
|$2,389
|Average
|$884
|$1,497
|$1,829
|Rough
|$602
|$1,020
|$1,268
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,066
|$1,885
|$2,298
|Clean
|$951
|$1,682
|$2,057
|Average
|$721
|$1,275
|$1,574
|Rough
|$491
|$869
|$1,092
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$941
|$1,565
|$1,878
|Clean
|$839
|$1,396
|$1,681
|Average
|$636
|$1,058
|$1,287
|Rough
|$433
|$721
|$892
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,149
|$2,173
|$2,692
|Clean
|$1,025
|$1,939
|$2,410
|Average
|$777
|$1,470
|$1,844
|Rough
|$529
|$1,001
|$1,279
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$981
|$1,541
|$1,822
|Clean
|$875
|$1,375
|$1,631
|Average
|$663
|$1,043
|$1,248
|Rough
|$452
|$710
|$866
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$902
|$1,751
|$2,182
|Clean
|$805
|$1,562
|$1,953
|Average
|$610
|$1,184
|$1,495
|Rough
|$415
|$807
|$1,037
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$971
|$1,629
|$1,961
|Clean
|$866
|$1,454
|$1,755
|Average
|$656
|$1,102
|$1,343
|Rough
|$447
|$751
|$932
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,012
|$1,784
|$2,173
|Clean
|$903
|$1,592
|$1,945
|Average
|$684
|$1,207
|$1,489
|Rough
|$466
|$822
|$1,032