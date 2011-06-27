  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Appraisal value

1996 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,065$1,950$2,397
Clean$950$1,739$2,146
Average$720$1,319$1,642
Rough$490$898$1,139
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,175$1,955$2,346
Clean$1,048$1,744$2,100
Average$795$1,322$1,607
Rough$541$901$1,115
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$781$1,486$1,844
Clean$696$1,326$1,650
Average$528$1,005$1,263
Rough$359$685$876
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,069$1,774$2,128
Clean$954$1,583$1,905
Average$723$1,200$1,458
Rough$492$817$1,011
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$932$1,719$2,115
Clean$831$1,533$1,893
Average$630$1,163$1,449
Rough$429$792$1,005
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$960$1,672$2,030
Clean$857$1,492$1,817
Average$649$1,131$1,391
Rough$442$770$964
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,065$2,023$2,508
Clean$950$1,805$2,245
Average$720$1,369$1,718
Rough$490$932$1,192
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,060$1,834$2,223
Clean$946$1,636$1,989
Average$717$1,240$1,523
Rough$488$845$1,056
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$883$1,719$2,142
Clean$788$1,533$1,917
Average$597$1,163$1,468
Rough$406$792$1,018
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,038$1,803$2,187
Clean$926$1,608$1,957
Average$702$1,219$1,498
Rough$478$831$1,039
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,174$2,018$2,443
Clean$1,047$1,801$2,187
Average$794$1,365$1,674
Rough$540$930$1,161
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,002$2,001$2,508
Clean$894$1,786$2,245
Average$677$1,354$1,718
Rough$461$922$1,192
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,194$1,961$2,345
Clean$1,065$1,750$2,099
Average$808$1,327$1,607
Rough$550$904$1,114
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$933$1,667$2,038
Clean$833$1,487$1,824
Average$631$1,127$1,396
Rough$430$768$968
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,187$2,217$2,739
Clean$1,059$1,978$2,452
Average$802$1,500$1,877
Rough$546$1,022$1,301
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,048$2,040$2,543
Clean$935$1,820$2,276
Average$709$1,380$1,742
Rough$483$940$1,208
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$919$1,780$2,217
Clean$820$1,588$1,985
Average$621$1,204$1,519
Rough$423$820$1,054
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,150$2,212$2,750
Clean$1,026$1,974$2,461
Average$778$1,496$1,884
Rough$530$1,019$1,306
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$772$1,317$1,591
Clean$688$1,175$1,424
Average$522$891$1,090
Rough$355$607$756
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$888$1,547$1,879
Clean$792$1,380$1,682
Average$600$1,046$1,287
Rough$409$713$893
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$927$1,557$1,874
Clean$827$1,389$1,678
Average$627$1,053$1,284
Rough$427$717$890
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,169$2,025$2,455
Clean$1,042$1,806$2,197
Average$790$1,370$1,682
Rough$538$933$1,166
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,083$2,070$2,570
Clean$966$1,847$2,300
Average$732$1,400$1,760
Rough$499$954$1,221
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,029$1,797$2,184
Clean$918$1,604$1,955
Average$696$1,216$1,496
Rough$474$828$1,038
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,074$1,808$2,175
Clean$958$1,613$1,947
Average$726$1,223$1,490
Rough$494$833$1,034
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$712$1,265$1,544
Clean$635$1,129$1,382
Average$482$856$1,058
Rough$328$583$733
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$971$2,044$2,590
Clean$866$1,824$2,318
Average$656$1,383$1,774
Rough$447$942$1,231
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,189$2,043$2,471
Clean$1,061$1,823$2,212
Average$804$1,382$1,693
Rough$547$941$1,174
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 Special 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$787$1,386$1,688
Clean$702$1,237$1,511
Average$532$938$1,156
Rough$362$639$802
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,299$2,425$2,995
Clean$1,159$2,164$2,680
Average$878$1,641$2,051
Rough$598$1,118$1,423
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$963$1,649$1,994
Clean$859$1,471$1,785
Average$651$1,115$1,366
Rough$443$760$947
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,118$1,871$2,249
Clean$997$1,669$2,013
Average$756$1,266$1,541
Rough$515$862$1,069
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,307$2,213$2,669
Clean$1,166$1,975$2,389
Average$884$1,497$1,829
Rough$602$1,020$1,268
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,066$1,885$2,298
Clean$951$1,682$2,057
Average$721$1,275$1,574
Rough$491$869$1,092
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$941$1,565$1,878
Clean$839$1,396$1,681
Average$636$1,058$1,287
Rough$433$721$892
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,149$2,173$2,692
Clean$1,025$1,939$2,410
Average$777$1,470$1,844
Rough$529$1,001$1,279
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$981$1,541$1,822
Clean$875$1,375$1,631
Average$663$1,043$1,248
Rough$452$710$866
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$902$1,751$2,182
Clean$805$1,562$1,953
Average$610$1,184$1,495
Rough$415$807$1,037
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$971$1,629$1,961
Clean$866$1,454$1,755
Average$656$1,102$1,343
Rough$447$751$932
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,012$1,784$2,173
Clean$903$1,592$1,945
Average$684$1,207$1,489
Rough$466$822$1,032
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $702 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,237 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $702 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,237 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1996 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $702 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,237 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $362 to $1,688, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.