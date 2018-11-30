Overall rating 7.1 / 10

Many luxury automakers highlight their sedans' performance capabilities to attract attention. But what if you simply want a comfortable upscale sedan without the theatrics or sticker shock? Enter the 2019 Lexus GS 350.

The GS 350's V6 isn't a powerhouse, but it's responsive, sounds good and is available in an all-wheel-drive version for those who want extra traction in wet-weather conditions. (Lexus doesn't offer all-wheel drive on the four-cylinder GS 300.) We also like that the GS 350's precise handling and steering don't compromise ride quality. Competitive pricing of the GS is another potential draw.

On the downside, this GS generation has been around a while. Style-wise, it won't land you at the front of a valet line. Also, Lexus' distracting-to-use infotainment system is one of the least appealing in the luxury segment. Overall, though, the GS 350 is a sedan worth considering.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team purchased and lived with a Lexus GS 350 for a year. In that time, we drove the GS for more than 20,000 miles and came to appreciate its high levels of fit and finish as well as its smooth road manners over long distances. Since our ownership experience, Lexus has added new features, but many of our observations remain relevant. Check out our long-term GS 350 test page for a more detailed look into our ownership experience.