2019 Lexus GS 350

Lexus GS 350 Sedan Exterior Shown
7.1/10 Expert Rating
Lexus GS 350 Sedan Exterior Shown
Lexus GS 350 Sedan Exterior Shown
Lexus GS 350 Sedan Exterior Shown
Lexus GS 350 Sedan Exterior Shown
(7)

2019 Lexus GS 350
MSRP Range: $50,915 - $54,355

Select a trim

Which GS 350 does Edmunds recommend?

Get the GS 350's F Sport version. Its sportier suspension, brakes and styling are appealing upgrades, well-suited for the 350's power (and wasted on the less powerful GS 300). If you're really committed to sports driving, you can add a rear-steer handling system, a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, and low-profile 19-inch wheels and tires. The optional Mark Levinson sound system sounds great, too.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Cabin is comfortable, spacious and quiet
  • All-wheel drive and high-performance versions cover most driver needs
  • outward visibility
Cons
  • Infotainment controller is downright atrocious
  • Trunk cannot expand because rear seatbacks don't fold down
  • Interior materials are a step below what you'll find in competitors
  • Even the F Sport isn't particularly fun to drive
What's new
  • Integration with Lexus Enform Connect smartphone app
  • Part of the fourth GS generation introduced for 2013

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

Many luxury automakers highlight their sedans' performance capabilities to attract attention. But what if you simply want a comfortable upscale sedan without the theatrics or sticker shock? Enter the 2019 Lexus GS 350.

The GS 350's V6 isn't a powerhouse, but it's responsive, sounds good and is available in an all-wheel-drive version for those who want extra traction in wet-weather conditions. (Lexus doesn't offer all-wheel drive on the four-cylinder GS 300.) We also like that the GS 350's precise handling and steering don't compromise ride quality. Competitive pricing of the GS is another potential draw.

On the downside, this GS generation has been around a while. Style-wise, it won't land you at the front of a valet line. Also, Lexus' distracting-to-use infotainment system is one of the least appealing in the luxury segment. Overall, though, the GS 350 is a sedan worth considering.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team purchased and lived with a Lexus GS 350 for a year. In that time, we drove the GS for more than 20,000 miles and came to appreciate its high levels of fit and finish as well as its smooth road manners over long distances. Since our ownership experience, Lexus has added new features, but many of our observations remain relevant. Check out our long-term GS 350 test page for a more detailed look into our ownership experience.

Lexus GS 350 models

The 2019 Lexus GS 350 comes in two main versions: base and F Sport. Both come with a 3.5-liter V6 (311 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel is optional, but it comes with a six-speed automatic instead of the eight-speed.

Standard equipment for the base GS 350 includes 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, ambient LED cabin lighting, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats (heated and ventilated), leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a power rear sunshade.

Standard tech content includes Bluetooth, the Remote Touch infotainment interface, a navigation system, voice controls, smartphone app integration, a 12.3-inch display screen and a 12-speaker sound system. Various driver safety aids (blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and the Lexus Safety System + suite of advanced active safety features) are also included.

Note that on the all-wheel-drive GS 350, leather upholstery is optional by way of the Premium package, which also includes heated and ventilated front seats and a power rear sunshade.

The rear-wheel-drive F Sport ups the ante on handling with 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires, a sport-tuned adaptive suspension and bigger front brakes. It offers the option of four-wheel steering or a limited-slip rear differential. The F Sport has more aggressive front and rear bumper and grille styling, power sport seats and different interior trim pieces. All-wheel drive is available, but it's not quite as sporty and doesn't have the option for four-wheel steering or the limited-slip rear differential.

On all GS 350s, key stand-alone options include parking sensors, a premium Mark Levinson sound system and a power-operated trunk opener.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus GS 350 F Sport (3.5-liter V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.1 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility6.0
Technology7.0

Driving

7.5

Lexus' V6 engines are admirable for their silky smooth rev quality and decent punch. But competitors have improved over the years and now produce turbocharged four-cylinders that can not only keep pace with this V6 but are more efficient as well. We managed a 0-60 mph sprint in 6.4 seconds, which isn't slow but is also unremarkable for the class. What hasn't changed is how well this engine works with the eight-speed automatic transmission, making it a breeze for daily duty.

As pleasant as the GS is to wheel around, we expected more in both braking and handling ability, especially in F Sport trim. Our tester felt pretty tame and uninspiring.

Comfort

7.5

If there's anything Lexus does consistently well, it's a quiet interior, and the GS is proof of that. Overall it's serene, with only mild amounts of wind and road noise. The comfy seats complement the experience, offering great adjustability for the front passengers and plenty of padding on all the armrests.

And though we tested an F Sport model, ride quality was surprisingly not harsh and nicely controlled. The only thing that left us unimpressed was the climate system. It didn't quite meet our cooling demands on a particularly hot day, and we found the layout of the controls to be initially confusing.

Interior

7.5

Our GS tester came with Lexus' older joystick-style mouse interface, which is a hassle to use in trying to navigate the infotainment system. A lot of the functions are locked out once the vehicle is in motion for safety reasons, but we often found it difficult to work quickly enough to get things done at stoplights.

What the GS lacks in a friendly user interface, it makes up for in great natural visibility, easy cabin entry and exit, and a good range of driver-seat adjustments that allow it to accommodate a variety of people. Space within the cabin is about on par for the segment, even if it looks a little cozier than others.

Utility

6.0

At 14.3 cubic feet, the GS has a hair more cargo space than German competitors. But since the rear seats do not fold down, it severely limits the length of cargo you can load; there's only a ski pass-through. That's kind of inconvenient and uncommon for this class. The optional automatic trunk seems a bit weird in this application, but it is still nice to have if you're of the minimal-effort ilk.

Storage within the cabin is sparse, limited to an awkward sliding armrest and cupholders that unfortunately obscure access to the seat temperature controls when deployed. We also found it oddly difficult to install a car seat base, though we knew exactly where the anchors were located. Not a problem if you don't swap bases out regularly.

Technology

7.0

Lexus is beginning to add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to its vehicles, but it hasn't trickled down to GS models just yet. You can still play your tunes via Bluetooth — just remember to connect before you hit the road (you can't pair on the go). The onboard nav is useful in lieu of using your smartphone maps, and it works best through the voice controls. No need to fumble with the joystick interface.

As far as driver aids go, all the usual features are here, such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring. The systems work, but they aren't calibrated as well to maintain tight traffic gaps or keep you in the middle of your lane, so you need to pay them more attention. That's maybe not such a bad thing, considering the level of distracted driving these days.

2019 Lexus GS 350 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus GS 350.

5 star reviews: 86%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 14%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • maintenance & parts
  • value
  • spaciousness
  • appearance
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • ride quality
  • sound system
  • doors
  • technology
  • dashboard
  • warranty
  • fuel efficiency
  • engine
  • climate control
  • wheels & tires
  • steering wheel
  • handling & steering
  • seats
  • driving experience
  • infotainment system

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, handles smoother than a glass of cabernet
smiling,
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Good gas mileage for a car that has 311 HP, roomy interior and style. Consider it if you are looking at a mid-size luxury vehicle with a roomy interior and good sized trunk.

5 out of 5 stars, Luxurious, Powerful, Smooth, Great Value
Lexus GS 350 enthusiast,
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Bought the 2019 GS 350 wtih F Sport package last month as it was only way to get ventilated seats. Wow, what an improvement in performance over my 2009 GS. Smooth as glass, very quiet, but much peppier due to the S and S+ transmission/handling modes. As luxurious as ever. Based on car size and features I wanted, just couldn't compare with the competition unless willing to pay $15,000 to $20,000 more for essentially the same specs. And service costs are less than the Euro brands, plus can save extra by using Toyota to service. The recessed screen is easy to use, but does take a learning curve due to downgrade from touch screen. Joy stick, like touch pads, take your eyes off the road for much longer to make simple changes using screen. Fortunately, Lexus kept the A/C physical controls and steering wheel controls handle radio and phone. Really love the F Sport seats with the powered side bolsters, thigh extender (super comfortable), and TWO lumbar supports, low and mid back. The Lexus Enform package comes standard for first year with a phone app that allows full access to car doors, remote start, etc. $60/year after that which seems reasonable. Definitely recommend over similar size and spec sports sedans from Benz, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Jag. You will love the car and the lower costs!!

5 out of 5 stars, Some call it old. I call it old reliable & nice
Al. Pappalardi,
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Over all value and performance for this price is outstanding. Has luxury and power My two complaints. Heated steering wheel is heated on just two spots. 9 and 3 on the wheel. Sort of ridiculous. And the infotainment is distracting toy. But luckily I’m not into that’s stuff

5 out of 5 stars, Love this car
HeartGod,
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

This is a really phenomenal car at a great price point. I personally refuse to buy any German cars due to political reasons and as German cars are notoriously unreliable. The ride is quite quiet, and it is very smooth.

Write a review

See all 7 reviews

Features & Specs

F SPORT 4dr Sedan features & specs
F SPORT 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$52,610
MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower311 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$54,355
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower311 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$50,915
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower311 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$51,245
MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower311 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Lexus GS 350 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite GS 350 safety features:

All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Also known as adaptive cruise control, this standard GS feature works all the way down to a complete stop, which isn't always the case.
Pre-Collision System w/Ped. Detection
Warns about an imminent front collision, even with a pedestrian. Can automatically apply the brakes.
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Warns the driver when the GS starts to leave its lane unintentionally. Can automatically apply steering to help stay in the lane.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Lexus GS 350 vs. the competition

Lexus GS 350 vs. Lexus IS 350

The IS 350 and GS 350 are both sporty four-door sedans and share identical powertrains. So which is the right one for you? The IS 300 is less expensive but has a smaller rear seat and less cargo space. Ultimately, it'll be about practicality and interior size. Either way, both are meant for the sporty — but not too sporty — sedan audience.

Compare Lexus GS 350 & Lexus IS 350 features

Lexus GS 350 vs. Lexus ES 350

If you prefer long stretches of highway over the twisty route, the ES 350 may be the better choice. Its softer suspension and quieter interior give it a serene feel on the open road. It also has larger rear seats and more cargo space. The GS is better on curves thanks to its sportier handling and rear-wheel-drive layout.

Compare Lexus GS 350 & Lexus ES 350 features

Lexus GS 350 vs. Infiniti Q50

Similar in size, the Q50 and GS 350 serve similar purposes. They're both luxury sedans that are comfortable enough on the highway, but are more fun to drive on a twisty road than a traditional midsize sedan. The Q50 has more performance variants, though it has slightly less cargo and interior space.

Compare Lexus GS 350 & Infiniti Q50 features
FAQ

Is the Lexus GS 350 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 GS 350 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.1 out of 10. You probably care about Lexus GS 350 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GS 350 gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GS 350 has 14.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus GS 350.

What's new in the 2019 Lexus GS 350?

According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Lexus GS 350:

  • Integration with Lexus Enform Connect smartphone app
  • Part of the fourth GS generation introduced for 2013
Learn more

Is the Lexus GS 350 reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus GS 350 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GS 350. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GS 350's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

Is the 2019 Lexus GS 350 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Lexus GS 350 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 GS 350 and gave it a 7.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 GS 350 is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus GS 350?

The least-expensive 2019 Lexus GS 350 is the 2019 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,915.

Other versions include:

  • F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $52,610
  • F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $54,355
  • 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $50,915
  • 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $51,245
Learn more

What are the different models of Lexus GS 350?

If you're interested in the Lexus GS 350, the next question is, which GS 350 model is right for you? GS 350 variants include F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of GS 350 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Lexus GS 350

2019 Lexus GS 350 Overview

The 2019 Lexus GS 350 is offered in the following submodels: GS 350 Sedan. Available styles include F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Lexus GS 350?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus GS 350 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 GS 350 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 GS 350.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus GS 350 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 GS 350 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus GS 350?

Which 2019 Lexus GS 350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Lexus GS 350 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus GS 350.

Can't find a new 2019 Lexus GS 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lexus GS 350 for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,547.

Find a new Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $15,282.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus GS 350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials

