How to Save Money on Gas

You can't make gas prices go down, so if you're going to find ways to survive today's ever-increasing fuel costs, you're going to have to make some changes to your vehicle, your habits or both. Fortunately, there are some survival strategies available to Americans who want to lower their monthly fuel bills. You can seek out the cheapest gas in your area, use some of your car's features to save fuel, learn tips and tricks to drive efficiently or, if all else fails and it works with your budget, you could buy a more efficient car. Not all of these tips are easy, and not every strategy will work for every person or family. With some effort, you can make changes that have a real money-saving effect.

First, the bad news: As of March 31, 2026, the average national price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States sits at $4.018. That represents a rise of more than a dollar per gallon over the last month, and it's even worse if you can't use regular unleaded. Premium gas prices are hovering near $5 per gallon, and diesel sits at $5.454 per gallon.

As this was written, the rise in gas prices showed no immediate signs of slowing. While still far short of the record of $5.016 for a gallon of regular unleaded or $5.816 per gallon of diesel set in the summer of 2022, American drivers are feeling the pain right in their pocketbooks when it comes time to fill up their cars, trucks and SUVs.

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How to find the cheapest gas

Not every gas station prices its fuel the same. While drivers are likely accustomed to glancing at local prices along their daily commutes, applications such as GasBuddy help users find the lowest prices near them. Even if you don't have an app, Google Maps and Waze can be used to find low prices in a city or neighborhood. Just keep in mind that driving farther away for cheaper gas could cancel out any savings.

Many gas station chains offer rewards programs that incentivize customers to fill up at their stations in exchange for rewards, and these programs can shave a few cents off every gallon of gasoline you buy. Some credit cards offer perks in the form of fuel savings, as do some large grocery chains with reward programs. Finally, subscription-based merchants such as Costco often offer cheaper fuel than other stations nearby but are available only to their customers. Any of these options may allow you to access fuel that's cheaper than other options in your neighborhood.

Does cruise control save gas?

You may have seen advertisements for gizmos that promise fuel savings — hydrogen generators, magnet-based fuel-line add-ons, and even additives you add to your gas tank — but, generally speaking, these aftermarket systems don't work. There is, however, a nifty fuel-saving solution built right in on nearly every new vehicle sold in America over the last several decades: cruise control.

It's safe to say that most drivers have, at one time or another, stopped concentrating on their speed as they drive along the highway. We're all familiar with the term "keeping up with traffic," but what if traffic is moving a solid 10 miles per hour over the speed limit? In such instances, setting the cruise control can keep speeds in check, thereby reducing fuel consumption. Granted, saving fuel by using cruise control depends on a number of factors, including the length of your drive, the type of road you're traveling on, and the type of vehicle you're driving, but overall, using cruise control can indeed save gas.

Does Eco mode save gas?

Yes. Eco modes are specifically designed to cut fuel usage, often through leisurely throttle mapping (in other words, the gas pedal doesn't respond as quickly to inputs as it does in Sport mode) and transmission programming that prioritizes shifting into higher gears rather than accelerating. Though drivers who prefer to inject some adrenaline into their morning commutes may not like Eco mode, those of us who are trying to cut down on our fuel bills may find it an ideal driving partner.

Does auto start stop save gas?

Yes. Auto stop-start systems shut off the engine instead of letting it idle unnecessarily, and an engine that isn’t running isn't using fuel. It may not seem like much of an improvement on a per-car basis, but cumulative fuel savings are dramatic. The respected Society of Automotive Engineers group found that fuel savings could amount to between 7.27% and 26.4% for drivers who choose not to disable their auto stop-start systems.

Multiple factors will impact the actual amount of fuel saved due to auto stop-start systems. City drivers who have commutes with regular stops and starts or who often sit in traffic will see a much greater benefit than rural drivers who travel longer distances between stoplights. There's also the legitimate annoyance factor of feeling the engine turn on and off that causes some owners to disable their auto stop-start systems every time they get in their vehicles. But in certain circumstances, stop-start systems do save gas as well as reduce ground-level pollution.

How to save gas while driving

Using cruise control, Eco mode (if your vehicle is so equipped), and auto stop-start can all save gas while driving. But it's also possible to cut down on your fuel use through some simple driving techniques. Driving the speed limit, accelerating at a reasonable pace, and using the brakes smoothly can all have an impact on fuel use. In short, drive calmly by looking well ahead and planning for any upcoming traffic situations.

It's also important to make sure your vehicle is in good shape. Check that your tires are inflated to the proper level. If you're hauling around extra weight in the trunk or interior, remove unnecessary items.

Online mapping tools such as Google Maps can display alternate fuel-saving routes that may add a few minutes to your drive but avoid high speeds and frequent stops that waste fuel. An American Automobile Association (better known as AAA) membership includes fuel savings from large retail chains such as Shell and Love's, and the AAA Mobile app can be used for mapping out longer trips and can help plan fuel or electric charging stops.

Consider carpooling if possible. If you can split driving chores with another person who is going to the same place — or if you can change your schedule to match another trusted person's schedule — you could potentially split the fuel bills.

Buy a more efficient vehicle

The vast majority of people who are struggling with high fuel prices aren't in a position to simply buy a more efficient vehicle. And it may not be a smart financial move, especially if you owe more on your vehicle than it's worth. Some families, though, may have multiple cars. And if one of those cars is significantly more efficient, it makes perfect sense to prioritize putting miles on the car that's cheaper to operate while gas prices are high.

If you do find yourself in a position to get a new vehicle — perhaps you were already about ready to buy something new, or your car was stolen or involved in an accident and needs replacing — now may be the right time to choose something that gets good fuel mileage. This tool from Edmunds can help you determine how long it will take for you to begin saving money by switching to a more efficient vehicle.

Nobody can predict what's going to happen to gas prices in the coming weeks, months or even years, but opting for efficiency now will leave you in a better financial place whether or not the cost of fuel stays high.