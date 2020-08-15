Used 2012 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me
3,467 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 31,775 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,995$4,313 Below Market
- 70,432 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,950$3,458 Below Market
- 50,099 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,500$4,633 Below Market
- 110,200 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,974$3,050 Below Market
- 17,467 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,067$4,036 Below Market
- 54,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,900$3,146 Below Market
- 98,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,479
- 57,027 miles
$27,875$445 Below Market
- 72,427 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,992$3,020 Below Market
- 9,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,098$644 Below Market
- 55,558 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,972$3,325 Below Market
- 131,464 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,999$2,591 Below Market
- 16,497 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,943$500 Below Market
- 73,012 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,995$1,476 Below Market
- 1,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,435
- 90,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$18,250$2,045 Below Market
- 27,105 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,252$744 Below Market
- 35,766 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$30,990$426 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Challenger searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Challenger
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Challenger
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.927 Reviews
Report abuse
ponygal1,04/03/2012
R/T Plus package with Redline - you have to see it up close - the paint is gorgeous. Tons of power from the V8, most comfortable seats I've ever had, plenty of features, and gorgeous to boot. I get tons of comments and stares - maybe because there are only a few out here; I see the Jaguar XK more frequently than these. Haven't had it long enough to really tell about reliability, but I have my fingers crossed. May not be quite as sporty or fast as the Mustang or Camaro, but look at it! Those are as common as dirt. And not nearly as comfortable. If you think you want the V6, try the R/T and see if it changes your mind.
Related Dodge Challenger info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Alexandria VA
- Used Dodge Avenger Albuquerque NM
- Used Dodge Avenger Newark NJ
- Used Dodge Sprinter Cargo Fort Myers FL
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Arlington TX
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Miami Beach FL
- Used Dodge Avenger Oklahoma City OK
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Los Angeles CA
- Used Dodge Neon Lawrenceville GA
- Used Dodge Nitro Saint Louis MO
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Challenger 2015 Akron OH
- Used Dodge Journey 2010 Naperville IL
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2013 Hollywood FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.