Used 2012 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

3,467 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Challenger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,467 listings
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger R/T in White
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger R/T

    31,775 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,995

    $4,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger R/T in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger R/T

    70,432 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,950

    $3,458 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger SXT in Silver
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger SXT

    50,099 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,500

    $4,633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger SXT in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger SXT

    110,200 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,974

    $3,050 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 in Yellow
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392

    17,467 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,067

    $4,036 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger SXT in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger SXT

    54,954 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,900

    $3,146 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger R/T in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger R/T

    98,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,479

    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 in White
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392

    57,027 miles

    $27,875

    $445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger R/T in White
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger R/T

    72,427 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,992

    $3,020 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger R/T in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger R/T

    9,156 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,098

    $644 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger R/T in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger R/T

    55,558 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,972

    $3,325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger SXT in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger SXT

    131,464 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,999

    $2,591 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 in Silver
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392

    16,497 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,943

    $500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger R/T in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger R/T

    73,012 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,995

    $1,476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 in Orange
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392

    1,513 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,435

    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger R/T in Orange
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger R/T

    90,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,250

    $2,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger R/T in Gray
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger R/T

    27,105 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,252

    $744 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 in Yellow
    used

    2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392

    35,766 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $30,990

    $426 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Challenger searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,467 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Challenger
  4. Used 2012 Dodge Challenger

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Challenger

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Challenger
Overall Consumer Rating
4.927 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (15%)
I am in love with this car!
ponygal1,04/03/2012
R/T Plus package with Redline - you have to see it up close - the paint is gorgeous. Tons of power from the V8, most comfortable seats I've ever had, plenty of features, and gorgeous to boot. I get tons of comments and stares - maybe because there are only a few out here; I see the Jaguar XK more frequently than these. Haven't had it long enough to really tell about reliability, but I have my fingers crossed. May not be quite as sporty or fast as the Mustang or Camaro, but look at it! Those are as common as dirt. And not nearly as comfortable. If you think you want the V6, try the R/T and see if it changes your mind.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Challenger
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Challenger info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.