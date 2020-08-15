Used 2012 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

R/T Plus package with Redline - you have to see it up close - the paint is gorgeous. Tons of power from the V8, most comfortable seats I've ever had, plenty of features, and gorgeous to boot. I get tons of comments and stares - maybe because there are only a few out here; I see the Jaguar XK more frequently than these. Haven't had it long enough to really tell about reliability, but I have my fingers crossed. May not be quite as sporty or fast as the Mustang or Camaro, but look at it! Those are as common as dirt. And not nearly as comfortable. If you think you want the V6, try the R/T and see if it changes your mind.

Read more