2012 Ford Mustang Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,888$13,506$15,603
Clean$10,300$12,764$14,705
Average$9,123$11,280$12,908
Rough$7,947$9,796$11,111
Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,997$15,414$18,137
Clean$11,348$14,568$17,092
Average$10,052$12,874$15,003
Rough$8,756$11,180$12,915
Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,119$10,251$11,953
Clean$7,680$9,688$11,265
Average$6,803$8,561$9,888
Rough$5,925$7,435$8,511
Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,878$14,430$16,484
Clean$11,236$13,637$15,535
Average$9,953$12,052$13,636
Rough$8,669$10,466$11,738
Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,638$9,730$11,398
Clean$7,225$9,195$10,742
Average$6,400$8,126$9,429
Rough$5,574$7,057$8,116
Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,387$10,474$12,144
Clean$7,934$9,899$11,445
Average$7,027$8,748$10,046
Rough$6,121$7,597$8,647
Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,651$10,903$12,701
Clean$8,184$10,304$11,970
Average$7,249$9,106$10,507
Rough$6,314$7,908$9,044
Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,497$21,241$24,254
Clean$16,552$20,074$22,858
Average$14,661$17,740$20,064
Rough$12,770$15,406$17,271
Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,923$14,581$16,717
Clean$11,278$13,780$15,754
Average$9,990$12,177$13,829
Rough$8,702$10,575$11,904
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Ford Mustang on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,225 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,195 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Mustang is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,225 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,195 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Ford Mustang, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,225 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,195 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Ford Mustang. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Ford Mustang and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Ford Mustang ranges from $5,574 to $11,398, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Ford Mustang is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.