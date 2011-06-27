Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,888
|$13,506
|$15,603
|Clean
|$10,300
|$12,764
|$14,705
|Average
|$9,123
|$11,280
|$12,908
|Rough
|$7,947
|$9,796
|$11,111
Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,997
|$15,414
|$18,137
|Clean
|$11,348
|$14,568
|$17,092
|Average
|$10,052
|$12,874
|$15,003
|Rough
|$8,756
|$11,180
|$12,915
Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,119
|$10,251
|$11,953
|Clean
|$7,680
|$9,688
|$11,265
|Average
|$6,803
|$8,561
|$9,888
|Rough
|$5,925
|$7,435
|$8,511
Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,878
|$14,430
|$16,484
|Clean
|$11,236
|$13,637
|$15,535
|Average
|$9,953
|$12,052
|$13,636
|Rough
|$8,669
|$10,466
|$11,738
Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang V6 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,638
|$9,730
|$11,398
|Clean
|$7,225
|$9,195
|$10,742
|Average
|$6,400
|$8,126
|$9,429
|Rough
|$5,574
|$7,057
|$8,116
Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,387
|$10,474
|$12,144
|Clean
|$7,934
|$9,899
|$11,445
|Average
|$7,027
|$8,748
|$10,046
|Rough
|$6,121
|$7,597
|$8,647
Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,651
|$10,903
|$12,701
|Clean
|$8,184
|$10,304
|$11,970
|Average
|$7,249
|$9,106
|$10,507
|Rough
|$6,314
|$7,908
|$9,044
Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,497
|$21,241
|$24,254
|Clean
|$16,552
|$20,074
|$22,858
|Average
|$14,661
|$17,740
|$20,064
|Rough
|$12,770
|$15,406
|$17,271
Estimated values
2012 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,923
|$14,581
|$16,717
|Clean
|$11,278
|$13,780
|$15,754
|Average
|$9,990
|$12,177
|$13,829
|Rough
|$8,702
|$10,575
|$11,904