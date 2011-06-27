Used 2012 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews

Smiles on your face! jsm10 , 03/27/2011 42 of 43 people found this review helpful 2012 GT Coupe . . . perfect blend for an easy daily driver plus everything you'd want to put a smile on your face. First, the smile factors . . . satisfying growl, neck-snapping torque, smooth clutch and tight 6 speed, balanced handling (you'll look for curvy two-lane roads) and appreciative looks. And, this comes in an easy-to-drive commuter. The engine is powerful enough so that you don't have to "row" yourself down the street. Gas mileage is 16/26 . . . you can get over 20 combined, but you'll want to put your foot into when you get a chance. Did I mention the growl? LOTS of bells and whistles with SYNC, bluetooth and the optional NAV system (recommended if you like music). Report Abuse

Can't be Beat for the Price jeffc , 11/10/2011 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Ordered 2012 Black Coupe V-6 with 6 speed manual and performance package. Out the door for a little over $23k, hell economy cars will run you more than that now. Car is awesome looking, very tight feel to it and it actually rides good considering the GT suspension and 19 inch wheels. And this thing gets up and goes and I have only taken it up to a little over 5000 rpm's ( redline is 7k). I cannot imagine what the V8 must be like but that would have cost $7,000 more and a lot more in insurance. Went from an 08 Tiburon and insurance actually went from over $500 every 6 months to about $310! Ordered in Aug just got it and now getting it ready to store...I hate winter!

6 Months In imabully , 06/13/2012 28 of 29 people found this review helpful I have had my base 2012 Ford Mustang V6 Mustang with automatic transmission for just over 6 months now. I bought it in December 2011. Winter driving conditions were no problem with a sack of sand in the trunk ;) I love the acceleration, handling (and gas mileage). At 95 MPH, the Mustang is just percolating along and yawningly understressed.

1st Boss Review!! cammer , 09/14/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Just got a performance white Boss, used with 4k miles and no trac key or Recaro seat option. really wanted those options but I refused to pay the stupid 10k markup that the dealers currently insist on. Now on to the car. In a word WOW! the handling and power of this Stang is remarkable! I can't wipe the grin off my face every time I hit an on ramp or a corner that I can accelerate through. I am driving the car daily and it is quitecivilized below 4500 rpm then all bets are off! I have been amazed as to how mant people have come to talk to me about the car or give a big thumbs up!