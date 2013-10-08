Used 2010 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me
- 115,751 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995$2,599 Below Market
Williams Brothers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Dundee / Michigan
HOME of the CHEAP 4x4 CREW CAB 2010 Nissan Titan SE Smoke Metallic SE 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Tow-Haul Mode Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V4WD, 18" x 8J Alloy w/SE-Type Center Cap Wheels, 2.937 Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/In-Dash 6-CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC6AN300700
Stock: MMAN300700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 118,112 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2010 Nissan Titan! Feature-packed and decked out! Nissan prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: variably intermittent wipers, cruise control, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0ED5AN320644
Stock: C4110A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 86,463 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,599
Empire Auto Group - La Mesa / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0CA6AN304179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,531 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$924 Below Market
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0CA0AN325898
Stock: 26752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000$814 Below Market
Glenn's Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lexington / Kentucky
FOR YOUR SAFETY WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE THROUGH TEXT EMAIL CHAT OR PHONE WE WILL DELIVER YOUR VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR. This vehicle is a Pre-Auction Special! It has not and will not be serviced. It is sold as-traded in, POWER SEAT, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM / PARKING SENSORS, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CLEAN CARFAX, 18" x 8J Alloy w/SE-Type Center Cap Wheels. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4WD Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles at Glenn Freedom . CDJR Financing Options, Lexington, Louisville, Nicholasville, Cincinnati, Richmond, Winchester, Florence, Paris, Versailles, Nashville, Georgetown, Danville, London, Bowling Green, Lawrenceburg, Harrodsburg, Frankfort, Ashland, Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Mt. Vernon, Mt Sterling, Hazard, Fayette County, Jefferson County, Woodford County, Anderson County, Scott County, Jessamine County, Bourbon County, Madison County, Clark County, Laurel County, Franklin County, Pike County, Kentucky. Used. Pre-owned. New. Call 859-268-3000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0EC2AN320382
Stock: 172333A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 82,546 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,863$1,139 Below Market
Shottenkirk Toyota - Quincy / Illinois
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Smoke Metallic 2010 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4WD Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V All new vehicles come standard with Shottenkirk Customer Care. Includes Tire and Wheel Repair, Dent and Ding Repair, Front Windshield Repair. Plus Key Replacement! Extra value for our customers on new vehicles, compliments of your Shottenkirk Automotive. Shottenkirk Toyota of Quincy,Illinois has been serving the needs of Tri-State motorists for years. Offering top notch new and used Toyota sales,service,and parts in a friendly environment that puts a premium on service,not prices! We're proud to be a primary destination for Toyota shoppers from Jacksonville,Springfield,Carthage,Il.,Hannibal,Kirksville,Troy,St.Louis,Columbia,Mo.,And the Mt.Pleasant,Keokuk,Farmington,Fort Madison,Iowa areas. Whether you visit us to buy a new Toyota like a Camry,Corolla,Rav4,Venza,Highlander,Sequoia,Prius,Tacoma,Tundra,Yaris,4Runner,and Sienna or an used Toyota ,or to get service for your existing vehicle,you'll get the same impeccable service. We have an outstanding reputation for quality and a no-hassle buying experience.You may also visit us at Shottenkirk Toyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0EC4AN321887
Stock: T18374A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 104,135 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,291
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL 480-536-8620 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 1208 W BROADWAY RD, MESA, AZ 85202 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup with lots of power, ample capabilities and a level of refinement that adds to its appeal. There are two body styles: The King Cab has rearward-opening rear doors. The only engine choice is a very powerful 5.6-liter V8 that makes 317 horsepower; it is matched to a five-speed automatic transmission. The Titan is available with two-wheel or four-wheel drive and has a maximum towing capacity of 9,500 pounds. On the outside the Titan has a rugged, purposeful look. Inside, you'll find an attractive, user-friendly interior. There's room for a family of five or four burly fishermen. This 2 owner extra cab model has seating for 5, low miles and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Power Driver Seat, 16 Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Tow Package, Rear Parking Sensors, Sliding Rear Window, Bluetooth and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0CA0AN308454
Stock: C8454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,500
Sheehy Ford Lincoln Of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located at Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg, Honest, Transparent, UP-Front advertised LOWEST Price!!!. Sheehy Select Car located at Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg! All our Sheehy Select vehicles come with a 125-point quality inspection, 60 day/2,000 mile warranty, 2 keys, an ownerâ s manual, a Carfax vehicle history report, upfront clear and Sheehy-Itâ s Easy Pricing and a 3 day money back guarantee! And all our Vehicles pass both MD and VA state inspections, backed by a company that has been serving the Mid- Atlantic area for 50 plus years-so you know youâ re getting an excellent quality vehicle! All our Sheehy Select vehicles can be transferred between Sheehy locations for a fee of up to $300. 2010 Nissan SE King Cab Titan 4WD Black 12/17 City/Highway MPG Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V 5-Speed Automatic with Tow-Haul Mode SHEEHY makes it EASY!! We advertise our LOWEST price online and back it with No Haggle No Hassle Pricing!!! With selling in high VOLUME we are able to offer a LOWER PRICE and a HIGHER QUALITY vehicle! Only a portion pass our rigorous inspection/reconditioning process! This one PASSED and is a SHEEHY SELECT pre-owned vehicle! It comes with a 125 point quality inspection and 3 day money back guarantee! You know you are getting a QUALITY vehicle when you buy from Sheehy! ALL our Vehicles pass MARYLAND STATE INSPECTION!!! Join our VIP club with oil changes and tire rotations for life, 5% parts/service discounts, free car washes, loaner program w/ major services and more! Call today!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0CC0AN309640
Stock: CP903899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,900
Security Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Amityville / New York
Climb inside our 2010 Nissan Titan SE Crew Cab and reward yourself with its legendary performance, capability, and comfort. Open the doors, and you will appreciate the wealth of amenities such as, power up/down rear window, power folding mirrors, remote keyless entry, AM/FM radio, steering wheel mounted controls, AUX input, and so much more! Stop by or give us a call today before this one is gone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0EJ3AN301094
Stock: 50083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 122,083 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,495
Tom Naquin Chevrolet - Elkhart / Indiana
This Pre-Owned 2010 Nissan Titan 4WD Crew Cab SWB SE stock # 13044 has a Black (galaxy Black Metallic) exterior and a Charcoal Fabric interior. Factory equipped with an impressive 8cyl, 5.6l, 317.0hp engine and automatic transmission, the 2010 Nissan Titan 4WD Crew Cab SWB SE produces an impressive 12.0 city MPG / 17.0 HWY MPG. Desirable installed features include: Power Windows, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Fog Lights, Crew Cab, Electronic Stability Control, Trailer / Tow Package, Power Rear Sliding Window, Four Wheel Drive, Keyless Entry, Rear Heat / AC, Voice Command Features, Compass, CD Changer, Power Drivers Seat, Step Bumper, Anti Theft System, Multi-Information Display, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Power Mirrors, Auxiliary Audio Input, Transmission Overdrive Switch, Steering Wheel Controls, Overhead Console, Traction Control, Cloth Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Front Tow Hooks, Steering Wheel Cruise Control, Power Locks, Spare Tire (Full Size), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Locking Rear Differential, Third Passenger Door, Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Bucket Seats, Tinted Glass, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Air Conditioning, Rear Head Air Bag, Fourth Passenger Door, Gasoline Engine, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connection, Outside Temperature Gauge, Anti-Lock Brakes, Disc Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Tonneau Cover, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cargo/Bed Lamp, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Intermittent Wipers, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Adjustable Head Rests, Child Proof Locks, Center Console, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Beverage Holder(s), Inside Hood Release, Digital Clock, Trip Computer, Trip Odometer, Floor Mats, Rear Window Defroster, Tachometer, Center Arm Rest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Reading Light(s), Split Folding Rear Seat. In addition to this Nissan Titan 4WD Crew Cab SWB SE We have 5 other Titan's like this in stock at Tom Naquin located at 2500 West Lexington Avenue Elkhart, IN! This 2010 Nissan Titan 4WD Crew Cab SWB SE also comes factory equipped with: Split Folding Rear Seat, Reading Light(s), Tachometer, Beverage Holder(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Center Arm Rest, Rear Window Defroster, Power Steering, Floor Mats, Inside Hood Release, Trip Computer, Digital Clock, Trip Odometer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0ECXAN320982
Stock: 13044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 84,603 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,000
Cactus Auto Company - Tucson / Arizona
*Bluetooth *, *Parking Sensors*, *4 New Tires*, Alloy Wheels.Thank you for taking a look at our Nissan Titan. Customers rank getting a new car somewhere between getting sued and going to the dentist. That's why we set out to change the way you buy and own a car! *Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan Specialists! We are great with numbers and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments! *No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar! We know you'll Be Happy with Cactus Auto, but don't just take our word for it. Check out what our recent happy customers have to say about us on Google and Facebook. If you are still looking for more information or additional photos please give us a call. Also, don't forget to ask about our Guaranteed Pre-Approvals and our extended service contracts to protect your new investment. We are here to help, and our goal is to make your car buying experience fun and enjoyable. Cactus Auto, your best auto picks since 1986!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0CA8AN326037
Stock: 27216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 167,325 miles
$11,999
AutoSource Lindon - Lindon / Utah
This vehicle has a Clean Title. AutoSource is known for being the nation's largest dealer of branded title vehicles but occasionally we find clean title vehicles, like this one that also offer our customers tremendous value.How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0EC6AN304301
Stock: TC304301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 130,000 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,000
CS Motors - Tulsa / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0EK3AN310581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 184,485 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,997
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0EK3AN321239
Stock: 321239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,339 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,983
Jim Norton Toyota of Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 39629 miles below market average! 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Galaxy Black Metallic 2010 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Tow-Haul Mode Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32VProudly serving Oklahoma City, and beyond! If you’re looking for your next new or used car, truck or SUV we have something for every taste and every need. Looking for navigation, sunroof, leather with heated and cooled seats maybe blind spot monitor or backup camera we have cars that have the features and options for you! If you are asking yourself what is my trade worth we can help you answer that! We have a full parts department that supplies our certified technicians we will help with all your service needs! Call us or visit us anytime www.jimnortontoyotaokc.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0EC1AN313536
Stock: PBB019A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,900
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0EC1AN321202
Stock: 22872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,325 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$14,999
Petra Motors - Sacramento / California
Step up to our 2010 Nissan Titan SE Crew Cab 4X4 shown in Red Alert Metallic! Powered by a 5.6 Liter V8 generating 317hp while paired with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive truck will reward you with near 17mpg on the open road while showing off a bold grille, chrome accents, bed liner, and tough wheels. As you climb inside our SE, feel rewarded with comfortable cloth seating, a steering wheel with controls mounted at your fingertips, s rear bench seat, full power accessories, air conditioning, and an AM/FM/CD system with AUX input for your MP3 player. Nissan was sure to include all the standard safety features in this Titan as well. Keeping you safe are features including crumple zones, LATCH system, and plenty of airbags. Our Titan boasts a robust powertrain with responsive acceleration, good brakes, good towing performance, comfortable cabin, roomy interior, and plenty of features. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EJ5AN316840
Stock: 634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,285 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
Arena Auto Sales - Daytona Beach / Florida
V8, Automatic, A/C, Extra clean inside and out......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0CH6AN309707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect