Used 2010 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 Nissan Titan SE in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan SE

    115,751 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $2,599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan SE in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan SE

    118,112 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,991

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan SE in White
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan SE

    86,463 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,599

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan SE in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan SE

    139,531 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $924 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan SE in Red
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan SE

    180,657 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    $814 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan SE in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan SE

    82,546 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,863

    $1,139 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan SE in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan SE

    104,135 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,291

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan SE in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan SE

    34,913 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,500

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan SE in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan SE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan SE in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan SE

    122,083 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,495

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan SE in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan SE

    84,603 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,000

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan LE in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan LE

    167,325 miles

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan SE in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan SE

    130,000 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan SE in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan SE

    184,485 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,997

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan PRO-4X in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan PRO-4X

    79,339 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,983

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan LE in Red
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan LE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,900

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan SE in Red
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan SE

    141,325 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Titan XE in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Titan XE

    144,285 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Titan

Overall Consumer Rating
4.934 Reviews
  • 5
    (91%)
  • 4
    (9%)
Great Truck!
glueking,08/10/2013
This truck just turned 100,000 miles. It remains tight & holds the road as well as the day I drove it off the lot. It's never been in the shop for any repairs - only routine maintenance. Quiet, smooth, and outstanding reliability & performance of any truck I've owned (2009 GMC Sierra, 2002 Chevy Silverado). If you're in the market for a pre-owned truck, consider the 2010 Titan.
