Used 2010 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me

Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas

Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2010 Nissan Titan! Feature-packed and decked out! Nissan prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: variably intermittent wipers, cruise control, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Nissan Titan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6BA0ED5AN320644

Stock: C4110A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020