Used 1999 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews
1999 v6 Mustang 10 year review
My 60 year old mother bought this Mustang from a colleague of mine who had it since new. She bought it in 2006 with 30000 miles as her condo car (Florida). During her ten years of owning this Mustang, she has driven it about 30000 miles. Since taking ownership she has done regular maintenance (oil,oil filter,air filter). In ten years, it has never skipped a beat. It has been as reliable as a car half its years. In ten years, it has only needed two batteries, tires and an alternator. The Mustang never let her stranded and had no problems whatsoever. Everything still works; A/C, power windows, power mirrors, cruise control, power seat and the 460 stereo is awesome! My mother has graciously given her Mustang to my step-daughter. My mother has bought a new Nissan Altima that has been plagued by minor problems. After owning the Mustang for ten years, trouble free, she appreciates that Mustang. It's amazing that a 17 year old car, that she drove for ten years, has been more reliable than her new Nissan. That little black stallion continues to be very reliable, even if it is 17 years old. Ford did it right. That V6 is no V8, but that Mustang handles so nice that it's still a thrill to drive!
A Mustang is a true Legend
I'm a college student and 18 years old. I just recently bought a 1999 Mustang GT anniversary edition. I bought it for $10,500 w/ 51,000 miles. To tell you the truth it was a heck of a deal. But for all the people who are reading these to get an idea about what people think about Mustangs, I will give you my honest opinion. The Mustang GT is fast. 0-60 is around 5.5 secs. And the roar of the engine is to die for. And it handles really well. I mean really well. The car is built to last a while, I can tell you that. The disadvantage is the gas mileage, seating space, and the winter. I average around 18 city and 22 highway. The backseats are a little too small. Overall it's a great muscle car!
I love my mustang
When I bought this car it had 165,000 miles on it, but other than that it was in great shape. I had to make minor repairs. A new radiator and heater but for the amount of miles it has. Its performance has been great. It currently is up to 175,000 miles and it is still running strong.
Best car Ive owned
Bought 99 in 2001 new with 5000 miles. Owned it for 10 1/2 years and put about 100k miles on it. Never had one single problem with it ever. Good on gas and fun to drive. The only maintenance I ever did were oil changes.
Lots Of Bang For The Buck
This is my 3rd Stang, having previously owned an 86GT Hatch and an 86LX Cnvt. Bought the 99 with 11,000 miles in 2001. Currently has 145,000. This is a great car. Have had almost no mechanical problems. Great style and performance. Great exhaust sounds. Mach 460 radio/CD is great too. Convertible top works well. Tends to eat brakes. Headlight covers do fog over. Don't hit a bump in the middle of a turn or you'll find yourself in the next lane.
