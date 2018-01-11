Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible for Sale Near Me

O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California

O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2015 Maserati GranTurismo as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Blue exterior paint and Tan interior. Other manufacturer options include: RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 11610 miles below market average!O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.Reviews:* The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible succeeds in being both dynamic and elegant. Characterized by its soft-top roof, the vehicle also features the same V-shaped, forward-slanting design, giving the dashing looks of the stunning Maserati coupe. 20-inch Astro Design alloy wheels add another level of sophistication and grace. The GranTurismo Convertible's aesthetically-designed cabin features delicate handcrafted leather and prestigious wood trim. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible air conditioning system has been further refined to offer the maximum comfort levels with the top up or down. The system recognizes how the car is being driven, and automatically resets ventilation and climate control to help maintain the set temperature. The convertible top is a multi-layered canvas to ensure quietness through excellent acoustic isolation. The sweet and throaty 4.7L V8 engine delivers the high end performance expected from Maserati. The GranTurismo Convertible features a six-speed, ZF automatic transmission with a hydraulic torque converter yielding extremely quick and fluid gear shifts while maintaining the characteristics of the sporty V8 engine. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is fitted with an electronically-controlled Skyhook suspension as standard equipment. This system employs dampers with an aluminum body which continually adjust the damping. Every Maserati is equipped with sophisticated active safety technology and fitted with advanced passive safety features. All Maserati's have a number of safety features as standard, including a collapsible steering column, front and rear seat belts equipped with pre-tensioners and load limiters, two front airbags, two side curtain airbags and two airbags in the front doors to help provide protection from side impacts. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZAM45MMA7F0148597

Stock: 2665UC

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020