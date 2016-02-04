Used 1999 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

4,483 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Mustang Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,483 listings
  • 1999 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    1999 Ford Mustang GT

    72,066 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,495

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    1999 Ford Mustang GT

    113,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,489

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    1999 Ford Mustang GT

    45,320 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,900

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    1999 Ford Mustang GT

    42,800 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,821

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Mustang
    used

    1999 Ford Mustang

    169,812 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Mustang
    used

    1999 Ford Mustang

    162,041 miles
    3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,281

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Mustang
    used

    2000 Ford Mustang

    188,761 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

    $1,382 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Ford Mustang
    used

    2000 Ford Mustang

    92,036 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,599

    $849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    2000 Ford Mustang GT

    157,653 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    2000 Ford Mustang GT

    131,403 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Mustang
    used

    2000 Ford Mustang

    217,889 miles
    Title issue, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    2000 Ford Mustang GT

    23,437 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Mustang GT
    used

    2000 Ford Mustang GT

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,900

    Details
  • 1998 Ford Mustang
    used

    1998 Ford Mustang

    129,405 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Mustang
    used

    2000 Ford Mustang

    100,043 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,912

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Mustang
    used

    2000 Ford Mustang

    58,687 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Mustang
    used

    2000 Ford Mustang

    170,373 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe
    used

    2001 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe

    1,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,979

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Mustang searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,483 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 1999 Ford Mustang

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang

Read recent reviews for the Ford Mustang
Overall Consumer Rating
4.688 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 88 reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (3%)
1999 v6 Mustang 10 year review
ajdoll,04/02/2016
2dr Coupe
My 60 year old mother bought this Mustang from a colleague of mine who had it since new. She bought it in 2006 with 30000 miles as her condo car (Florida). During her ten years of owning this Mustang, she has driven it about 30000 miles. Since taking ownership she has done regular maintenance (oil,oil filter,air filter). In ten years, it has never skipped a beat. It has been as reliable as a car half its years. In ten years, it has only needed two batteries, tires and an alternator. The Mustang never let her stranded and had no problems whatsoever. Everything still works; A/C, power windows, power mirrors, cruise control, power seat and the 460 stereo is awesome! My mother has graciously given her Mustang to my step-daughter. My mother has bought a new Nissan Altima that has been plagued by minor problems. After owning the Mustang for ten years, trouble free, she appreciates that Mustang. It's amazing that a 17 year old car, that she drove for ten years, has been more reliable than her new Nissan. That little black stallion continues to be very reliable, even if it is 17 years old. Ford did it right. That V6 is no V8, but that Mustang handles so nice that it's still a thrill to drive!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Mustang
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Mustang info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings