Used 1999 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me

My 60 year old mother bought this Mustang from a colleague of mine who had it since new. She bought it in 2006 with 30000 miles as her condo car (Florida). During her ten years of owning this Mustang, she has driven it about 30000 miles. Since taking ownership she has done regular maintenance (oil,oil filter,air filter). In ten years, it has never skipped a beat. It has been as reliable as a car half its years. In ten years, it has only needed two batteries, tires and an alternator. The Mustang never let her stranded and had no problems whatsoever. Everything still works; A/C, power windows, power mirrors, cruise control, power seat and the 460 stereo is awesome! My mother has graciously given her Mustang to my step-daughter. My mother has bought a new Nissan Altima that has been plagued by minor problems. After owning the Mustang for ten years, trouble free, she appreciates that Mustang. It's amazing that a 17 year old car, that she drove for ten years, has been more reliable than her new Nissan. That little black stallion continues to be very reliable, even if it is 17 years old. Ford did it right. That V6 is no V8, but that Mustang handles so nice that it's still a thrill to drive!

