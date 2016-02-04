Used 1999 Ford Mustang for Sale Near Me
4,483 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 72,066 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495
- 113,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,489
- 45,320 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,900
- 42,800 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,821
- 169,812 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
- 162,041 miles3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,281
- 188,761 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000$1,382 Below Market
- 92,036 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,599$849 Below Market
- 157,653 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 131,403 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
- 217,889 milesTitle issue, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
- 23,437 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,500
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$15,900
- 129,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495
- 100,043 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,912
- 58,687 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900
- 170,373 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 1,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,979
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Mustang searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Mustang
Read recent reviews for the Ford Mustang
Write a reviewSee all 88 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.688 Reviews
Report abuse
ajdoll,04/02/2016
2dr Coupe
My 60 year old mother bought this Mustang from a colleague of mine who had it since new. She bought it in 2006 with 30000 miles as her condo car (Florida). During her ten years of owning this Mustang, she has driven it about 30000 miles. Since taking ownership she has done regular maintenance (oil,oil filter,air filter). In ten years, it has never skipped a beat. It has been as reliable as a car half its years. In ten years, it has only needed two batteries, tires and an alternator. The Mustang never let her stranded and had no problems whatsoever. Everything still works; A/C, power windows, power mirrors, cruise control, power seat and the 460 stereo is awesome! My mother has graciously given her Mustang to my step-daughter. My mother has bought a new Nissan Altima that has been plagued by minor problems. After owning the Mustang for ten years, trouble free, she appreciates that Mustang. It's amazing that a 17 year old car, that she drove for ten years, has been more reliable than her new Nissan. That little black stallion continues to be very reliable, even if it is 17 years old. Ford did it right. That V6 is no V8, but that Mustang handles so nice that it's still a thrill to drive!
Related Ford Mustang info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Decatur GA
- Used Ford Taurus Fredericksburg VA
- Used Ford Fiesta Austin TX
- Used Ford Flex Panama City FL
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Lancaster PA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Ann Arbor MI
- Used Ford Expedition EL Chesapeake VA
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Hayward CA
- Used Ford E-Series Van Garland TX
- Used Ford E-Series Van Katy TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2010 Orange CA
- Used Ford Edge 2014 New York NY
- Used Ford Explorer 2017 Aurora CO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon