Used 2010 Volvo C70 for Sale Near Me

- 98,620 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,888$1,137 Below Market
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC1AJ093087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,506 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999$1,074 Below Market
Darrell Waltrip Volvo Cars - Franklin / Tennessee
C70 trim. Leather Seats, CD Player, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Convertible Hardtop, Quad Seats, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo, newCarTestDrive.com explains "Drives like a sports car.".KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Quad Bucket Seats, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System.EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "With its retractable hardtop, attractive interior, well-mannered ride and long list of safety features, the Volvo C70 is a prime contender in the premium convertible segment.". Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $40,000*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC9AJ092253
Stock: 8075V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 110,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,388$981 Below Market
Lexus of Concord - Concord / California
POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER PASSANGER SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEAT, PREMIUM WHEELS, LOW MILES, ONE OWNER CARFAX. 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC9BJ108811
Stock: 46095A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 40,285 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,899
AutoNation Hyundai Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
Convenience Pkg Climate Pkg Blind Spot Information System (Blis) Flamenco Red Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Calcite; Sovereign Hide Leather Seating Surfaces/Umbra Interior Tempa 16" Spare This 2011 Volvo C70 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The CARFAX report for this 2011 Volvo C70 highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. The Volvo C70 is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. This low mileage Volvo C70 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Volvo C70 . How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. Looking for a Volvo C70 that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. More information about the 2011 Volvo C70: Simply put, a lot of the C70's value lies in its excellent retractable hardtop roof; it allows quiet highway cruising for long-distance trips as well as tight, 4-season insulation. The C70 has just enough of a luxury-car personality to be enjoyable year round, no matter the task, yet when you drop the top it feels just sporty enough to make the most of fair-weather cruising. And with all the C70's protective measures and on-board technology, including the available blind-spot system that helps with visibility especially when the top is up, safety isn't at all the worry that it might be in some convertible designs. Those who want to load their vehicle with the latest features and gadgets will love the C70's lengthy options list. On the other hand, the C70's moderate price can be rapidly driven up by opting for even a few pricy upgrades. Strengths of this model include quick, smooth convertible operation, comfortable ride, sharpened appearance inside and out, practicality relative to other convertibles, and Snug-fitting retractable hardtop
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC2BJ117530
Stock: BJ117530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 119,741 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,988
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! This baby is going to fly off the lot at this price. Simply put, a lot of the C70's value lies in its excellent retractable hardtop roof; it allows quiet highway cruising for long-distance trips as well as tight, 4-season insulation.. Get it while it's hot! Learning that you purchased a wrecked car is no FUN. Reading the CarFax History before you buy is FUN, so we took the liberty of pulling it for you! CarFax says comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Come by today to see this one in person. Be as cool as the other side of the pillow in this vehicle. 227 horsepower, 236 foot-pounds of torque, 2.5L turbocharged I5 w/dual intercoolers, 5-Speed A/T, and Front wheel drive. You'll also love this C70's leather seating, a high EPA estimated fuel efficiency rating of 23 MPG combined, convenient keyless entry, tinted windows and anti-theft system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC0BJ108289
Stock: P9860A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 86,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Imperial Auto of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Climate, Magic Blue Metallic, Premium. This Volvo C70 also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, MP3, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Premium Alloy Wheels, HD Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67239J073920
Stock: 3920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 79,056 miles
$11,395
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
Electric Silver Metallic Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC9BJ108386
Stock: BJ108386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 73,831 milesDelivery Available*
$12,990
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67269J076472
Stock: 2000646011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 81,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,800
Mint Motors - Fort Myers / Florida
(((Clean Car Fax ***** Condo Kept *** Beautifully Maintained))) *** This Reliable 2011 Volvo C70 with ONLY 81,515 Pampered Miles, is Equipped with a powerful Turbocharged Gas I5 2.5L/154 engine, Tinted Windows, Trip Computer, Easy Convertible Top, Sovereign hide leather seating surfaces, Pwr retractable hardtop w/glass rear window, Remote keyless entry, Spacious Seating, Ice Cold Ac, and MUCH MORE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC1BJ117664
Stock: 13761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 88,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,989
Shelor Motor Mile - Christiansburg / Virginia
Chevrolet Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram prices include current factory rebates and incentives some of which may require financing through the manufacturer and/or the customer must own/trade a certain make of vehicle. Residency restrictions apply see dealer for details and restrictions. All pricing and details are believed to be accurate but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region as will incentives and are subject to change.Very Good Conditon. C70 trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Leather Interior, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Convertible Hardtop, ELECTRIC SILVER METALLIC, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM (BLIS). KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seating, Quad Bucket Seats, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES ELECTRIC SILVER METALLIC, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM (BLIS): pwr retractable mirrors. Volvo C70 with Electric Silver Metallic exterior and Calcite interior features a 5 Cylinder Engine with 227 HP at 5000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE "Stylish and comfortable." -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. AutoCheck One Owner
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C70 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC1BJ114909
Stock: SU200713A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 65,979 miles
$14,989
Volvo Cars Normal - Normal / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo C70 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC7BJ109875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,695
JAY AUTO SALES - Tucson / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC672X9J072473
Stock: 72473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,000
Mercedes-Benz of Austin - Austin / Texas
2012 Volvo C70 in Electric Silver Metallic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Climate Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Headlight Washers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Humidity Sensor, Illuminated entry, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rain Sensor, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 27017 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo C70 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC2CJ130442
Stock: ML60695A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 106,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,992
Southern Motors Acura - Savannah / Georgia
17 Sirona Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.18/28 City/Highway MPGBlue 2012 Volvo C70 T5 Premier Plus 2.5L 5-Cylinder Turbocharged 5-Speed Automatic with Geartronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo C70 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC0CJ127281
Stock: A10908A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 77,760 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999
Paul Sur Buick GMC - Valparaiso / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 2008 Volvo C70 T5 Blue FWD 2D Convertible 2.5L 5-Cylinder DOHC Turbocharged
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67208J040193
Stock: 9065R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 88,686 milesDelivery Available*
$13,990
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MC5CJ125669
Stock: 2000642102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 110,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
One look at this Volvo C70 T5 Power Convertible Top LOW MILES and you will just know, this is your ride. Yes, the odometer does read only 110,000 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this C70 T5 Power Convertible Top LOW MILES is one really great deal. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. We strive to give every vehicle a thorough inspection and can tell you with confidence that the structural integrity of this car exceeds the highest standards. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 2.5L 5 cyl engine under the hood. You can count on the 2.5L 5 cyl engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Volvo C70 T5 Power Convertible Top LOW MILES. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. Convertible top in great condition. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Power everything! Well maintained. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67218J055186
Stock: 11979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,495
Imperial Auto of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: 18 X 8 mirzam Alloy Wheels, Active Bi-Xenon Headlamps with Automatic Leveling, Climate, Premium, Sovereign Hide Premium Leather Seating Surfaces. This Volvo C70 also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Rear Fog Lamps, Parking Sensors, Side Curtain Airbags, PCM, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Brakes.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MC67288J046677
Stock: 6677A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
