Used 2010 Volvo C70 for Sale Near Me

Convenience Pkg Climate Pkg Blind Spot Information System (Blis) Flamenco Red Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Calcite; Sovereign Hide Leather Seating Surfaces/Umbra Interior Tempa 16" Spare This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2011 Volvo C70 is proudly offered by Autonation Hyundai Columbus This 2011 Volvo C70 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The CARFAX report for this 2011 Volvo C70 highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. The Volvo C70 is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. This low mileage Volvo C70 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Volvo C70 . How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. Looking for a Volvo C70 that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. More information about the 2011 Volvo C70: Simply put, a lot of the C70's value lies in its excellent retractable hardtop roof; it allows quiet highway cruising for long-distance trips as well as tight, 4-season insulation. The C70 has just enough of a luxury-car personality to be enjoyable year round, no matter the task, yet when you drop the top it feels just sporty enough to make the most of fair-weather cruising. And with all the C70's protective measures and on-board technology, including the available blind-spot system that helps with visibility especially when the top is up, safety isn't at all the worry that it might be in some convertible designs. Those who want to load their vehicle with the latest features and gadgets will love the C70's lengthy options list. On the other hand, the C70's moderate price can be rapidly driven up by opting for even a few pricy upgrades. Strengths of this model include quick, smooth convertible operation, comfortable ride, sharpened appearance inside and out, practicality relative to other convertibles, and Snug-fitting retractable hardtop All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2011 Volvo C70 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

VIN: YV1672MC2BJ117530

Stock: BJ117530

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020