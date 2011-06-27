Estimated values
1999 Ford Mustang 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,825
|$3,171
|$3,905
|Clean
|$1,614
|$2,812
|$3,463
|Average
|$1,192
|$2,093
|$2,579
|Rough
|$770
|$1,374
|$1,696
Estimated values
1999 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,221
|$5,011
|$5,990
|Clean
|$2,849
|$4,443
|$5,313
|Average
|$2,104
|$3,308
|$3,957
|Rough
|$1,359
|$2,172
|$2,601
Estimated values
1999 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,335
|$4,011
|$4,923
|Clean
|$2,065
|$3,557
|$4,366
|Average
|$1,526
|$2,648
|$3,252
|Rough
|$986
|$1,738
|$2,138
Estimated values
1999 Ford Mustang 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,422
|$2,356
|$2,865
|Clean
|$1,258
|$2,089
|$2,541
|Average
|$929
|$1,555
|$1,892
|Rough
|$600
|$1,021
|$1,244