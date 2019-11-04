2020 Nissan Murano
2020 Nissan MuranoMSRP Range: $31,730 - $45,530
2020 Nissan Murano Review
- Interior highlighted by high-quality materials and unique design
- Spacious rear seating
- Front seats are exceptionally comfortable
The Nissan Murano is a midsize SUV that is not overly concerned with doing SUV things. Cargo space is below average, and the sloping roofline limits rear visibility. It isn't an off-roader, and the maximum tow rating is paltry.
The Nissan Murano stands out for its striking exterior design and comfortable seats. It also has a powerful engine. But that styling comes at a cost. The sloping roofline cuts into rear visibility, making the Murano feel larger than it is. Towing capacity is also low for the class. This midsize SUV offers value and character, but it is not as versatile as competitors.
The standard 3.5-liter V6 engine packs enough power for typical daily driving, delivering good acceleration when called upon, and helped by a CVT automatic that's better than the industry average. Consistent, reliable power is delivered to the road without noticeable gear changes except under hard acceleration.
The Murano's driving dynamics are generally positive as well. The speed-sensitive steering aids stability, and the Murano handles increased speeds around corners better than many midsize SUVs. The brakes feel reluctant to deliver maximum stopping power, but pedal feel is reliable and its braking distance from 60 mph matched competitors.
Nissan offers front and rear seats that are plush and supportive in all the right spots, providing the exact comfort you want on long drives. Dual-zone climate control is standard and has hard-working yet quiet air conditioning. You might find yourself dialing the system back. The heated and cooled seat features are powerful, though seat ventilation is only available on the top Platinum trim.
Again, the CVT automatic doesn't compromise the Murano as much as similar transmissions do in other vehicles. There's no droning sound inside the cabin and it makes a pleasing noise at full throttle. The ride quality could be smoother, but we suspect the culprit was the 20-inch wheels on top trim levels.
Labeled buttons and dials on the dashboard, instead of touch-sensitive controls, make for an intuitive user experience. There is also an available power tilt-and-telescoping wheel and a 10-way-adjustable driver's seat. The Murano has ample headroom and shoulder room, but space for the legs and knees can feel smaller than you'd think.
The large doors and wide openings make entry and exit easy, though the size of the doors means you need to be careful in tight spots. The unique styling compromises the Murano when it comes to visibility, too. The tall hood and sloping roofline translate to small front and rear windows. The SUV feels bigger than it is, forcing a reliance on the blind-spot monitoring system.
The 8-inch touchscreen immediately looks dated and simple, but that makes it easy to use. It's responsive and easy to operate, and the optional 11-speaker Bose audio system delivers crisp and clear music. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and pairing Bluetooth is a straightforward process. Other tech features include navigation with effective voice control and NissanConnect services.
The advanced safety equipment is generally a highlight. Except on the Murano's base trim level, Nissan makes adaptive cruise control and driver assist features standard equipment. For the most part, these features work well. The adaptive cruise control system slows down smartly with traffic but is hesitant to resume speed again.
Some midsize SUVs can tow more than 5,000 pounds, but the Murano musters a maximum capacity of just 1,500 pounds. It also has less cargo space than its competitors, though the 32.1 cubic feet behind the rear seats and the 67 cubic feet with the second row folded flat is adequate.
Inside, there aren't many small storage options. The center console is modestly sized, and the door pockets can't hold a water bottle. The back seat offers little more than a center armrest with two cupholders. The lower anchors for attaching child seats are easy to reach, and the seatback car seat anchors fall within easy reach.
Our all-wheel-drive test car beat its EPA rating of 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway) on the test loop, which is better than most competitors. But its 18.9 mpg average over the course of roughly 800 miles of mixed driving in two weeks fell under the city rating.
Fit and finish is generally positive in the Murano, and marble-like interior plastics give a luxurious impression. The exceptionally comfortable seats add to the value equation, and the Murano matched its 24 mpg combined EPA rating on our test loop. A nicely equipped version with the features you want comes close to $40,000, which is in line with direct competitors.
Nissan offers an industry average basic and powertrain warranty with extended protection available for up to eight years and 120,000 miles. There is also an available three-year free trial subscription for remote door locking and maintenance alerts and a six-month free trial program for collision notification and stolen-vehicle location.
Like it or not, the Murano stands out because of its distinctive styling. The driving experience, however, is hampered by poor visibility and average handling that make the Murano feel larger than it is. A powerful engine helps but doesn't kick the SUV into the upper echelon of fun vehicles to drive.
Nissan Murano models
The 2020 Nissan Murano is offered in four trims: S, SV, SL and Platinum. The S is the base model and comes with a stout list of standard features. SV versions add the advanced safety package, and the SL offers luxurious touches. The top-end Platinum includes the range of Nissan connected services and a handsome dark wood interior.
Good ride and handling. Plenty of power from six cylinder. Interior first class. Would buy it again.
Smooth ride and is a beast in the New England snow! I have had this car for 3 years with no problems! I have the SL with soft leather, heated seats, panoramic moon roof, Navi with a nice big screen, Bose speakers and 360 camera. Amazing and good size for a mid size SUV! Fully loaded at a great price!
We're very happy to be leasing the 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum. There is little difference in monthly leasing costs across the Murano range, from S to SL to SV to Platinum, even though the "out the door" prices to purchase them differ greatly. We ended up with a Platinum Murano full of attractive features for about $30/month more than the stripped down SL or SV that was thought to be our "low cost" alternative. Key features for us: large cargo area, comfortable ride, convenient electronics, easy to master safety features (sonar, cameras, lane and speed controls); we're not looking for towing capacity, great acceleration or "sports car handling" in our SUV. For us, the new Murano is a significant upgrade over our previous leased vehicle (Infiniti QX50) for slightly less money per month.
Very pleased with the styling and looks. Rear view side mirrors offer good rear and side visibility. Electronic package intuitive and easy to use. Good acceleration in traffic. Good safety features with lane detections and warning as well as automatic deaccelerations in auto mode. It is a relatively large vehicle that requires paying attention to maneuvering with the curvature of the roads although like the handling features. This is luxury SUV well worth the pricing.
|SL 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$41,480
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$31,730
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$33,330
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SL 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$39,880
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Our experts' favorite Murano safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front radar monitors proximity to the vehicle ahead. In an imminent collision, the Nissan Murano can apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate impact.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- The Nissan Murano's stylish exterior makes for reduced side and rear visibility, but this feature helps compensate. And it's standard on SV, SL and Platinum.
- Around-View Monitor
- Displays a 360-degree, top-down image of the SUV. Selectable curbside view works great for parking.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.9%
Nissan Murano vs. Nissan Rogue
The Nissan Rogue is naturally a tighter fit than its Murano big brother. But it's also more affordable, offering a comfortable ride and standard safety equipment for well under $30,000. Engine power and quality of materials are a far cry from the Murano, though, so consider the Rogue only if saving money is a top priority.
Nissan Murano vs. Ford Edge
The Ford Edge is one of our highest-rated midsize crossovers for its spacious interior and range of efficient and powerful engines. It does have significant drawbacks that the Nissan doesn't, such as a rough ride over bumps and bland interior design. But its interior space is greater in nearly every area, and the performance Edge ST variant is a riot. Cargo space is also a strength.
Nissan Murano vs. Chevrolet Blazer
Chevrolet brought back the Blazer nameplate with a comfortable, agile midsize crossover that's also priced right. Of course, it's not the off-road champion its predecessors were, but times have changed. The bigger concern is that the base four-cylinder engine is underpowered, and you have to opt up for the strong V6. You get a standard V6 with the Murano, plus more advanced safety aids as standard equipment.
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan Murano:
- Advanced safety features now standard on SV trim and above
- These same features are now optional on Murano S trim
- Part of the third Nissan Murano generation introduced for 2015
How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan Murano?

The least-expensive 2020 Nissan Murano is the 2020 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,730.
Other versions include:
- SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $41,480
- S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $31,730
- S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $33,330
- SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $39,880
- Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $45,530
- SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $36,960
- SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $35,360
- Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $43,930
2020 Nissan Murano Overview
The 2020 Nissan Murano is offered in the following submodels: Murano SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).
Consumer ratings and reviews

Edmunds users rate the 2020 Murano 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
2020 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,060. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $7,756 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,756 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,305.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 16.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 32 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,160. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $7,817 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,817 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,344.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 18.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 31 2020 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,305. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $6,649 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,649 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,656.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 17.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 31 2020 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,910. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $6,132 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,132 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,778.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 18.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 30 2020 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,860. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $5,877 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,877 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,983.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 16.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 29 2020 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The 2020 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,260. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $7,188 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,188 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,072.
The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 19.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings. There are currently 276 new 2020 Muranos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,710.
Find a new Nissan Murano for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,010.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,318.
