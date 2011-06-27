Used 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Consumer Reviews

Brad , 07/26/2008

If you're on the fence about buying one, just do it. 4,993 of these cars made and the first Mustang SVT. Ford took the modern '57 Chev in the 5.0 and made it even better. Car needs better brakes though...stopping is an adventure. And will never go out of style like the latest Vette or BMW. A true modern classic.