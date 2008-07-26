Used 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra for Sale Near Me

Superior Auto Sales - Hamburg / New York

ONE OWNER!! Only 14,732 miles on this Mustang Cobra Convertible! Indy Pace Car, all original with a 5-speed manual transmission! Clean CARFAX. 5.0L V8, Power convertible top working 100%! Aftermarket ALPINE AM/FM/CD Receiver, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels and more! Don't miss out on this low mileage gem! You won't find another one out there like this one!Shipping available! We ship to you!Each vehicle undergoes a full multi-point inspection through our service department. Oil changes, brakes, tires... everything the vehicle needs mechanically to be in top condition. We receive inventory daily so check our website often. Superior Auto Sales is also an official KROWN Rust Control dealer. Protect your vehicle starting at $129.95.Owned and operated by the Izzo family for over 80 years in Buffalo, NY. Trade-ins always welcome! We also buy cars for cash and have a no hassle consignment program where we do all the work! Financing and affordable extended service plans available. Whether it's a daily driver or a rare exotic, we search dealer exclusive sources to find all types of quality vehicles. As always, if it's not in stock, we will locate one for you.*IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION.*Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall. Some vehicles are offered as demos to our sales staff. Buyers MUST call before purchase to check availability and verify mileage. Nearly all vehicles listed on OVE are listed for retail sale on our lot. Manuals, keys, remotes and headsets are not guaranteed unless stated or shown in photos. Full listings and photos at sascars.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FALP45D5RF158619

Stock: 30103.2

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2018