Used 2011 Ram 3500 for Sale Near Me

724 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
3500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 724 listings
  • 2011 Ram 3500 SLT in White
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 SLT

    30,185 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,999

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 ST in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 ST

    97,224 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 Laramie in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 Laramie

    169,031 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,795

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 ST in Red
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 ST

    153,665 miles

    $23,333

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 Laramie in White
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 Laramie

    114,028 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,950

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 Laramie in Light Brown
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 Laramie

    70,631 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,999

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 ST in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 ST

    153,408 miles

    $21,200

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 SLT

    177,662 miles

    $30,687

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 ST in Red
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 ST

    290,450 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,988

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 ST in White
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 ST

    183,465 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,000

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 Laramie in White
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 Laramie

    161,836 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,566

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 Laramie in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 Laramie

    187,158 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 Laramie in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 Laramie

    88,550 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,000

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 SLT in White
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 SLT

    80,353 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $35,444

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 SLT in Dark Green
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 SLT

    117,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,991

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 ST in White
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 ST

    106,611 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Police

    $23,944

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 ST in White
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 ST

    149,341 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,491

    Details
  • 2011 Ram 3500 SLT in White
    used

    2011 Ram 3500 SLT

    42,155 miles

    $34,887

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ram 3500 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 724 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 3500
  4. Used 2011 Ram 3500

Consumer Reviews for the Ram 3500

Read recent reviews for the Ram 3500
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Love it!
mscmdurham,10/02/2012
We bought a 2011 used with about 40k miles on it already. I use it to pull my horse trailer and you can hardly even tell it is back there. I have loaded 2 full tons of haycubes in the bed and although it squated a little it handled it just fine. The only issue we have had with it so far is one day the key fob would not unlock the door. I made the mistake of using the manual key and everything went haywire. We had to disconnect the battery and let it reset. Also a couple of times while using the hands free device for the phone, even after the call was ended and the keys were out of the truck, the display stayed on. Again had to disconnect battery and reset. That happened 2 times.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ram
3500
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Rear Wheels
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Ram 3500 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings