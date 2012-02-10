Used 2011 Ram 3500 for Sale Near Me
724 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 30,185 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$36,999
- 97,224 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$28,995
- 169,031 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,795
- 153,665 miles
$23,333
- 114,028 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,950
- 70,631 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,999
- 153,408 miles
$21,200
- 177,662 miles
$30,687
- 290,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,988
- 183,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,000
- 161,836 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$26,566
- 187,158 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,995
- 88,550 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,000
- 80,353 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$35,444
- 117,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,991
- 106,611 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Police
$23,944
- 149,341 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,491
- 42,155 miles
$34,887
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ram 3500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ram 3500
Read recent reviews for the Ram 3500
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
mscmdurham,10/02/2012
We bought a 2011 used with about 40k miles on it already. I use it to pull my horse trailer and you can hardly even tell it is back there. I have loaded 2 full tons of haycubes in the bed and although it squated a little it handled it just fine. The only issue we have had with it so far is one day the key fob would not unlock the door. I made the mistake of using the manual key and everything went haywire. We had to disconnect the battery and let it reset. Also a couple of times while using the hands free device for the phone, even after the call was ended and the keys were out of the truck, the display stayed on. Again had to disconnect battery and reset. That happened 2 times.
Related Ram 3500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Ram Dakota Plano TX
- Used Ram Promaster City Reading PA
- Used Ram Dakota Irvine CA
- Used Ram Promaster City Orlando FL
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman Rockville MD
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Chesapeake VA
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Orange CA
- Used Ram Dakota San Diego CA
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Torrance CA
- Used Ram Promaster City Chicago IL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento