Used 2011 Ram 3500 for Sale Near Me

Classic Motors - Finksburg / Maryland

***OUT OF STATE SALE ONLY***ACCORDING TO MD STATE INSPECTION GUIEDELINES***ALTERED EMISSIONSSSEGR DELETE***DEF DELETE***NO CATS***INTERNAL TUNER*** 2011 RAM 3500 CREW CAB DRW TRADESMAN <<<<30,000 MILES>>><<<LONG BED>>> This SUMMIT WHITE Clear Coat 2011 RAM 3500 ST...THIS 6.7L CUMMINS 2011 RAM 3500 4X4 IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS! THIS TRUCK RUNS LIKE A DREAM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! SINGLE DISC CD CHANGER! RIDES AND DRIVES GREAT! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN AND DON'T LET THIS GREAT DEAL PASS! ...REMOTE START....SPRAY LINER...GOOESENECK>>>3:73 REAR...might be just the vehicle for you. Get lower maintenance and lower emissions with this diesel vehicle. This vehicle's charming bright silver metallic clear coat exterior pairs nicely with its dk. gray interior. Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today! <<<410-861-9929>>><<<CLASSICMOTORSINC.COM>>> *CARFAX CERTIFIED EVERY TRUCK!! ** HABLAMOS ESPANOL.. SOLO TIENES QUE TRAER UNA IDENTIFICACION PASSAPORTE O ID CONSULAR DE TU PAIS Y TE APROVAMOS RAPIDA MENTE. NO TAX ID. NO LICENCIA. NO CUENTA DE BANCO. SOLO LLAMANOS NOSOTROS PROMETEMOS APROVARTE. LLAMA AHORA! (443) 291-9293....WWW.CLASSICMOTORSINC.ES -- EXTERIOR: Excellent Overall Exterior Condition; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Dents, Rust; Fully Detailed -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Ram 3500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3D73Y4CL3BG516747

Stock: BG516747

Certified Pre-Owned: No