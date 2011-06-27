  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

Super Diesel, Awesome Truck

skip39, 08/26/2011
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Borrowed a friends fully loaded Lariat and drove it 5K+miles, sea level to 8500 ft, tons of power, fuel economy 14 mpg average following the speed limit +/-2 mph. Fuel economy is really affected by speed and headwinds. Highest 17 mpg with a tailwind and lowest 9.5 during filter regeneration. Stunningly good ride and handling for a 4x4 Dually crew, rides better than my 2007 F250 4x4 diesel. Complaints are few - Ford got it squared away with this truck.

Great 6.7 diesel

Greg, 12/04/2010
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Pulled a fifth wheel 800 mi. 9 mi. to the gallon, that weighed 14,000 lbs 39 ft.long very happy with the trip as the way the truck performed.

quality not what expected

billmt, 04/09/2012
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bought this truck two years ago when they first hit the ground. This is my first Ford, I did not want to buy from GM or Chrysler corp. The cab has lots and lots of squeks and rattles. was told buy ford it is chassie flex. Had transmission problems before the reflash, had wast gate replaced due to hissing noise when shut down. now my wipers will not turn off. overall I will buy another one, unless Toyota build a one ton.

A Brute with style

1texaslady, 02/14/2011
9 of 14 people found this review helpful

2011 F350 SRW 6.7 Powerstroke Diesel long wb. great truck, pulls anything hooked to it with ease. rear view camera is completely useless when hooking up a goose neck trailer, obviously the guys that designed it have never worked a super duty or they would have known most super dutys pull goose neck trailers, (or for you rv guys, a 5th wheel). Interior is quite ugly in the Lariat, seat inset looks like two week old road kill hide, but the seats are comfortable, great on long trips. The ride is great, smooth, handles beautifully for such a big truck and it is big. The engine is quiet and responsive, great torque, this thing could pull a house. It's a truck!

Things to change

Jim, 09/17/2010
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

Fuel tank too small - when pulling travel trailer I can only get about 160 mile to a tank - always looking for fuel stops. Backup sensors should have off button on dash like the 2008. Cannot put a cloths rack in to hang cloths like most vehicles. Clothes hanger are a joke. Mud flaps not yet available.

