Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,248$18,254$21,140
Clean$13,429$17,195$19,881
Average$11,792$15,078$17,362
Rough$10,155$12,961$14,844
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,973$18,969$21,852
Clean$14,112$17,869$20,551
Average$12,392$15,669$17,948
Rough$10,671$13,469$15,344
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,288$24,269$28,563
Clean$17,237$22,862$26,862
Average$15,136$20,047$23,459
Rough$13,034$17,232$20,057
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,862$26,358$31,022
Clean$18,721$24,829$29,174
Average$16,439$21,772$25,479
Rough$14,156$18,715$21,783
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,304$21,364$24,300
Clean$16,310$20,125$22,853
Average$14,322$17,647$19,958
Rough$12,333$15,169$17,063
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,650$23,422$27,567
Clean$16,636$22,064$25,925
Average$14,608$19,347$22,641
Rough$12,579$16,630$19,357
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,105$22,699$26,716
Clean$16,123$21,383$25,125
Average$14,157$18,750$21,942
Rough$12,192$16,117$18,760
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,661$12,268$13,447
Clean$10,049$11,556$12,646
Average$8,824$10,133$11,044
Rough$7,599$8,710$9,443
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,014$15,943$18,765
Clean$11,324$15,018$17,647
Average$9,943$13,169$15,412
Rough$8,563$11,320$13,177
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,288$14,979$17,630
Clean$10,639$14,110$16,580
Average$9,342$12,373$14,480
Rough$8,045$10,635$12,380
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,239$29,022$33,200
Clean$21,904$27,339$31,223
Average$19,233$23,973$27,268
Rough$16,563$20,606$23,313
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,252$16,948$19,612
Clean$12,490$15,965$18,444
Average$10,968$14,000$16,108
Rough$9,445$12,034$13,771
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,825$21,234$24,415
Clean$15,858$20,003$22,961
Average$13,925$17,540$20,053
Rough$11,992$15,077$17,144
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,626$15,428$18,158
Clean$10,958$14,533$17,077
Average$9,622$12,744$14,914
Rough$8,286$10,954$12,751
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,629$25,576$29,152
Clean$19,444$24,093$27,415
Average$17,073$21,126$23,943
Rough$14,703$18,159$20,470
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,229$25,517$30,033
Clean$18,124$24,037$28,244
Average$15,914$21,077$24,666
Rough$13,705$18,117$21,089
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,832$17,949$20,210
Clean$13,980$16,908$19,007
Average$12,275$14,826$16,599
Rough$10,571$12,744$14,191
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,646$16,209$18,776
Clean$11,919$15,269$17,658
Average$10,466$13,389$15,421
Rough$9,013$11,508$13,184
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,715$28,074$31,949
Clean$21,410$26,446$30,046
Average$18,800$23,189$26,240
Rough$16,190$19,933$22,434
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,811$19,655$23,134
Clean$13,960$18,515$21,756
Average$12,258$16,235$19,000
Rough$10,556$13,955$16,244
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,302$14,998$17,653
Clean$10,653$14,129$16,602
Average$9,354$12,389$14,499
Rough$8,055$10,649$12,396
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,137$14,779$17,395
Clean$10,497$13,922$16,359
Average$9,217$12,207$14,287
Rough$7,938$10,493$12,215
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,475$17,881$21,045
Clean$12,700$16,844$19,792
Average$11,152$14,770$17,285
Rough$9,604$12,696$14,778
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,137$20,256$23,228
Clean$15,210$19,081$21,845
Average$13,356$16,732$19,078
Rough$11,501$14,382$16,311
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,855$21,040$24,764
Clean$14,944$19,820$23,289
Average$13,123$17,379$20,339
Rough$11,301$14,939$17,389
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,270$16,845$19,422
Clean$12,507$15,868$18,265
Average$10,983$13,914$15,951
Rough$9,458$11,960$13,638
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,467$16,132$18,769
Clean$11,750$15,196$17,651
Average$10,318$13,325$15,415
Rough$8,885$11,454$13,179
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,021$17,740$20,423
Clean$13,216$16,711$19,206
Average$11,605$14,653$16,773
Rough$9,993$12,596$14,341
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,521$16,615$19,556
Clean$11,801$15,652$18,391
Average$10,363$13,724$16,062
Rough$8,924$11,797$13,732
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,407$16,975$19,549
Clean$12,637$15,990$18,385
Average$11,096$14,021$16,056
Rough$9,556$12,053$13,727
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,216$23,045$26,527
Clean$17,169$21,708$24,947
Average$15,076$19,035$21,787
Rough$12,983$16,362$18,627
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,144$23,242$26,215
Clean$18,044$21,894$24,654
Average$15,845$19,198$21,531
Rough$13,645$16,502$18,408
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,843$18,370$21,620
Clean$13,048$17,305$20,333
Average$11,457$15,174$17,757
Rough$9,866$13,043$15,182
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,900$18,446$21,710
Clean$13,101$17,376$20,417
Average$11,504$15,236$17,831
Rough$9,907$13,097$15,245
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,298$29,590$34,827
Clean$21,017$27,874$32,753
Average$18,455$24,442$28,604
Rough$15,893$21,010$24,455
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,461$16,536$19,463
Clean$11,745$15,577$18,304
Average$10,313$13,659$15,985
Rough$8,881$11,741$13,667
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,160$9,228$10,017
Clean$7,691$8,693$9,420
Average$6,754$7,623$8,227
Rough$5,816$6,552$7,034
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,253$19,114$21,902
Clean$14,377$18,006$20,597
Average$12,624$15,789$17,988
Rough$10,871$13,572$15,379
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,080$16,030$18,867
Clean$11,386$15,101$17,743
Average$9,998$13,241$15,496
Rough$8,610$11,382$13,248
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,682$17,915$20,256
Clean$13,839$16,876$19,050
Average$12,152$14,798$16,637
Rough$10,465$12,720$14,224
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,236$19,160$21,993
Clean$14,361$18,049$20,683
Average$12,610$15,826$18,063
Rough$10,859$13,604$15,443
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,184$16,779$19,372
Clean$12,427$15,806$18,218
Average$10,912$13,860$15,910
Rough$9,397$11,914$13,603
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,547$15,323$18,034
Clean$10,883$14,434$16,960
Average$9,556$12,657$14,812
Rough$8,230$10,880$12,664
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,193$15,590$18,037
Clean$11,493$14,686$16,963
Average$10,092$12,877$14,814
Rough$8,690$11,069$12,665
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,605$16,685$18,917
Clean$12,823$15,718$17,790
Average$11,260$13,782$15,537
Rough$9,696$11,847$13,283
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,212$17,901$20,562
Clean$13,395$16,862$19,338
Average$11,762$14,786$16,888
Rough$10,129$12,710$14,439
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,028$25,041$28,661
Clean$18,878$23,589$26,954
Average$16,576$20,684$23,540
Rough$14,275$17,780$20,126
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,596$19,369$22,796
Clean$13,757$18,246$21,439
Average$12,080$15,999$18,723
Rough$10,403$13,752$16,007
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,109$15,179$17,397
Clean$11,413$14,299$16,361
Average$10,022$12,538$14,289
Rough$8,630$10,778$12,216
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,295$18,489$21,508
Clean$13,473$17,417$20,227
Average$11,831$15,272$17,664
Rough$10,188$13,128$15,102
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,691 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,693 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty ranges from $5,816 to $10,017, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.