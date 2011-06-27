Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,248
|$18,254
|$21,140
|Clean
|$13,429
|$17,195
|$19,881
|Average
|$11,792
|$15,078
|$17,362
|Rough
|$10,155
|$12,961
|$14,844
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,973
|$18,969
|$21,852
|Clean
|$14,112
|$17,869
|$20,551
|Average
|$12,392
|$15,669
|$17,948
|Rough
|$10,671
|$13,469
|$15,344
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,288
|$24,269
|$28,563
|Clean
|$17,237
|$22,862
|$26,862
|Average
|$15,136
|$20,047
|$23,459
|Rough
|$13,034
|$17,232
|$20,057
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,862
|$26,358
|$31,022
|Clean
|$18,721
|$24,829
|$29,174
|Average
|$16,439
|$21,772
|$25,479
|Rough
|$14,156
|$18,715
|$21,783
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,304
|$21,364
|$24,300
|Clean
|$16,310
|$20,125
|$22,853
|Average
|$14,322
|$17,647
|$19,958
|Rough
|$12,333
|$15,169
|$17,063
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,650
|$23,422
|$27,567
|Clean
|$16,636
|$22,064
|$25,925
|Average
|$14,608
|$19,347
|$22,641
|Rough
|$12,579
|$16,630
|$19,357
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,105
|$22,699
|$26,716
|Clean
|$16,123
|$21,383
|$25,125
|Average
|$14,157
|$18,750
|$21,942
|Rough
|$12,192
|$16,117
|$18,760
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,661
|$12,268
|$13,447
|Clean
|$10,049
|$11,556
|$12,646
|Average
|$8,824
|$10,133
|$11,044
|Rough
|$7,599
|$8,710
|$9,443
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,014
|$15,943
|$18,765
|Clean
|$11,324
|$15,018
|$17,647
|Average
|$9,943
|$13,169
|$15,412
|Rough
|$8,563
|$11,320
|$13,177
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,288
|$14,979
|$17,630
|Clean
|$10,639
|$14,110
|$16,580
|Average
|$9,342
|$12,373
|$14,480
|Rough
|$8,045
|$10,635
|$12,380
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,239
|$29,022
|$33,200
|Clean
|$21,904
|$27,339
|$31,223
|Average
|$19,233
|$23,973
|$27,268
|Rough
|$16,563
|$20,606
|$23,313
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,252
|$16,948
|$19,612
|Clean
|$12,490
|$15,965
|$18,444
|Average
|$10,968
|$14,000
|$16,108
|Rough
|$9,445
|$12,034
|$13,771
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,825
|$21,234
|$24,415
|Clean
|$15,858
|$20,003
|$22,961
|Average
|$13,925
|$17,540
|$20,053
|Rough
|$11,992
|$15,077
|$17,144
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,626
|$15,428
|$18,158
|Clean
|$10,958
|$14,533
|$17,077
|Average
|$9,622
|$12,744
|$14,914
|Rough
|$8,286
|$10,954
|$12,751
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,629
|$25,576
|$29,152
|Clean
|$19,444
|$24,093
|$27,415
|Average
|$17,073
|$21,126
|$23,943
|Rough
|$14,703
|$18,159
|$20,470
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,229
|$25,517
|$30,033
|Clean
|$18,124
|$24,037
|$28,244
|Average
|$15,914
|$21,077
|$24,666
|Rough
|$13,705
|$18,117
|$21,089
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,832
|$17,949
|$20,210
|Clean
|$13,980
|$16,908
|$19,007
|Average
|$12,275
|$14,826
|$16,599
|Rough
|$10,571
|$12,744
|$14,191
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,646
|$16,209
|$18,776
|Clean
|$11,919
|$15,269
|$17,658
|Average
|$10,466
|$13,389
|$15,421
|Rough
|$9,013
|$11,508
|$13,184
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,715
|$28,074
|$31,949
|Clean
|$21,410
|$26,446
|$30,046
|Average
|$18,800
|$23,189
|$26,240
|Rough
|$16,190
|$19,933
|$22,434
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,811
|$19,655
|$23,134
|Clean
|$13,960
|$18,515
|$21,756
|Average
|$12,258
|$16,235
|$19,000
|Rough
|$10,556
|$13,955
|$16,244
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,302
|$14,998
|$17,653
|Clean
|$10,653
|$14,129
|$16,602
|Average
|$9,354
|$12,389
|$14,499
|Rough
|$8,055
|$10,649
|$12,396
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,137
|$14,779
|$17,395
|Clean
|$10,497
|$13,922
|$16,359
|Average
|$9,217
|$12,207
|$14,287
|Rough
|$7,938
|$10,493
|$12,215
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,475
|$17,881
|$21,045
|Clean
|$12,700
|$16,844
|$19,792
|Average
|$11,152
|$14,770
|$17,285
|Rough
|$9,604
|$12,696
|$14,778
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,137
|$20,256
|$23,228
|Clean
|$15,210
|$19,081
|$21,845
|Average
|$13,356
|$16,732
|$19,078
|Rough
|$11,501
|$14,382
|$16,311
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,855
|$21,040
|$24,764
|Clean
|$14,944
|$19,820
|$23,289
|Average
|$13,123
|$17,379
|$20,339
|Rough
|$11,301
|$14,939
|$17,389
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,270
|$16,845
|$19,422
|Clean
|$12,507
|$15,868
|$18,265
|Average
|$10,983
|$13,914
|$15,951
|Rough
|$9,458
|$11,960
|$13,638
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,467
|$16,132
|$18,769
|Clean
|$11,750
|$15,196
|$17,651
|Average
|$10,318
|$13,325
|$15,415
|Rough
|$8,885
|$11,454
|$13,179
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,021
|$17,740
|$20,423
|Clean
|$13,216
|$16,711
|$19,206
|Average
|$11,605
|$14,653
|$16,773
|Rough
|$9,993
|$12,596
|$14,341
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,521
|$16,615
|$19,556
|Clean
|$11,801
|$15,652
|$18,391
|Average
|$10,363
|$13,724
|$16,062
|Rough
|$8,924
|$11,797
|$13,732
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,407
|$16,975
|$19,549
|Clean
|$12,637
|$15,990
|$18,385
|Average
|$11,096
|$14,021
|$16,056
|Rough
|$9,556
|$12,053
|$13,727
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,216
|$23,045
|$26,527
|Clean
|$17,169
|$21,708
|$24,947
|Average
|$15,076
|$19,035
|$21,787
|Rough
|$12,983
|$16,362
|$18,627
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,144
|$23,242
|$26,215
|Clean
|$18,044
|$21,894
|$24,654
|Average
|$15,845
|$19,198
|$21,531
|Rough
|$13,645
|$16,502
|$18,408
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,843
|$18,370
|$21,620
|Clean
|$13,048
|$17,305
|$20,333
|Average
|$11,457
|$15,174
|$17,757
|Rough
|$9,866
|$13,043
|$15,182
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,900
|$18,446
|$21,710
|Clean
|$13,101
|$17,376
|$20,417
|Average
|$11,504
|$15,236
|$17,831
|Rough
|$9,907
|$13,097
|$15,245
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,298
|$29,590
|$34,827
|Clean
|$21,017
|$27,874
|$32,753
|Average
|$18,455
|$24,442
|$28,604
|Rough
|$15,893
|$21,010
|$24,455
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,461
|$16,536
|$19,463
|Clean
|$11,745
|$15,577
|$18,304
|Average
|$10,313
|$13,659
|$15,985
|Rough
|$8,881
|$11,741
|$13,667
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,160
|$9,228
|$10,017
|Clean
|$7,691
|$8,693
|$9,420
|Average
|$6,754
|$7,623
|$8,227
|Rough
|$5,816
|$6,552
|$7,034
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,253
|$19,114
|$21,902
|Clean
|$14,377
|$18,006
|$20,597
|Average
|$12,624
|$15,789
|$17,988
|Rough
|$10,871
|$13,572
|$15,379
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,080
|$16,030
|$18,867
|Clean
|$11,386
|$15,101
|$17,743
|Average
|$9,998
|$13,241
|$15,496
|Rough
|$8,610
|$11,382
|$13,248
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,682
|$17,915
|$20,256
|Clean
|$13,839
|$16,876
|$19,050
|Average
|$12,152
|$14,798
|$16,637
|Rough
|$10,465
|$12,720
|$14,224
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,236
|$19,160
|$21,993
|Clean
|$14,361
|$18,049
|$20,683
|Average
|$12,610
|$15,826
|$18,063
|Rough
|$10,859
|$13,604
|$15,443
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,184
|$16,779
|$19,372
|Clean
|$12,427
|$15,806
|$18,218
|Average
|$10,912
|$13,860
|$15,910
|Rough
|$9,397
|$11,914
|$13,603
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,547
|$15,323
|$18,034
|Clean
|$10,883
|$14,434
|$16,960
|Average
|$9,556
|$12,657
|$14,812
|Rough
|$8,230
|$10,880
|$12,664
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,193
|$15,590
|$18,037
|Clean
|$11,493
|$14,686
|$16,963
|Average
|$10,092
|$12,877
|$14,814
|Rough
|$8,690
|$11,069
|$12,665
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,605
|$16,685
|$18,917
|Clean
|$12,823
|$15,718
|$17,790
|Average
|$11,260
|$13,782
|$15,537
|Rough
|$9,696
|$11,847
|$13,283
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,212
|$17,901
|$20,562
|Clean
|$13,395
|$16,862
|$19,338
|Average
|$11,762
|$14,786
|$16,888
|Rough
|$10,129
|$12,710
|$14,439
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,028
|$25,041
|$28,661
|Clean
|$18,878
|$23,589
|$26,954
|Average
|$16,576
|$20,684
|$23,540
|Rough
|$14,275
|$17,780
|$20,126
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,596
|$19,369
|$22,796
|Clean
|$13,757
|$18,246
|$21,439
|Average
|$12,080
|$15,999
|$18,723
|Rough
|$10,403
|$13,752
|$16,007
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,109
|$15,179
|$17,397
|Clean
|$11,413
|$14,299
|$16,361
|Average
|$10,022
|$12,538
|$14,289
|Rough
|$8,630
|$10,778
|$12,216
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,295
|$18,489
|$21,508
|Clean
|$13,473
|$17,417
|$20,227
|Average
|$11,831
|$15,272
|$17,664
|Rough
|$10,188
|$13,128
|$15,102