Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 166,831 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,900$4,834 Below Market
Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC - Clarksville / Indiana
Summit White 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT **TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! YOU'LL LOVE IT!!!**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **4 WHEEL DRIVE**. Recent Arrival! At Coyle Chevrolet Buick GMC we are committed to providing excellent service and great prices! Call, text, or come by today and see for yourself. Conveniently located off of I-65 at Exit 5 under the American Flag. We Proudly serve, Clarksville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Louisville, Frankfort, Salem, Corydon, Sellersburg, Memphis, Lexington, Elizabethtown, Evansville, Elkhart, Columbus, Carmel, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4KZCG0BF105310
Stock: G20047B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 20,914 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$22,999$876 Below Market
Durand Chevrolet - Hudson / Massachusetts
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD SRW Work Truck BLACK No Accidents! PICKUP BOX, DELETE, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI RACK BODY, Audio system, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock (Not available with (U2K) XM Radio), Audio system feature, 4-speaker system (Requires Regular Cab models), Air bags, frontal, driver and right-front passenger (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your child's age and size, even in vehicles equipped with air bags. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate infant, child or booster seat. See the Owner's Manual and child safety seat instructions for more safety information.) Durand Chevrolet 223 Washington St Hudson MA 01749
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Standard Cab, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3CZCG3BF223686
Stock: 8064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 84,568 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,894$2,635 Below Market
Bob Howard Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Check out this gently-used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD we recently got in. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. This low mileage Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD: The Silverado range perennially continues to be one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM continually works hard to innovate and improve the truck's design. As a result, the consumer wins--whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Silverado 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short or long bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drivetrain, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Silverado can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing over 10,000 pounds and base prices start around $25,000. Strengths of this model include class-leading design, available 4-wheel drive, Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability, powerful engine lineup, and wide variety of configurations
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity, Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4KZC82BF116771
Stock: BF116771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 89,466 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$30,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this extra sharp 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 6.6L V8 Turbocharger LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD Long Bed DRW. CLEAN CAR-FAX! ONLY 89,000 MILES. Over 11 service records available. Well maintained diesel, lots of life ahead. Has aftermarket wheels and 35' Open Country Toyo tires. This truck is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, back up camera, Kenwood Head Unit, leather seats, spray in bed-liner, tool chest, grille guard, cd, am/fm radio, power seats, cruise control, tinted windows, towing package, and more
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0C82BF233620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,990$1,499 Below Market
Northtown Buick Chevrolet GMC - Yankton / South Dakota
Victory Red 1 Owner, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bose Premium Speaker System, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Floor Console w/Storage Compartment, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, LTZ Plus Package, Power Door Locks, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 121499 miles below market average!2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ DRW 4D Crew Cab 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 TurbodieselDrive Satisfied!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C89BF145637
Stock: 8392A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 11,432 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$23,999$347 Below Market
Durand Chevrolet - Hudson / Massachusetts
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD SRW Work Truck GRAY No Accidents! Engine, Vortec 6.0L Variable Valve Timing V8 SFI (322 hp [240.1 kW] @ 4400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [513.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm), Rear wheel drive, Audio system, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock (Not available with (U2K) XM Radio), Audio system feature, 4-speaker system (Requires Regular Cab models), StabiliTrak, stability control system includes electronic trailer sway control, intelligent brake assist and hill start assist (Standard on single rear wheel GVWR only.), Air bags, frontal, driver and right-front passenger (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your child's age and size, even in vehicles equipped with air bags. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate infant, child or booster seat. See the Owner's Manual and child safety seat instructions for more safety information.) Durand Chevrolet 223 Washington St Hudson MA 01749
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Standard Cab, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3CZCG8BF227491
Stock: 8065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 128,198 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,588$850 Below Market
Blaise Alexander Chevrolet Buick GMC Of Mansfield - Mansfield / Pennsylvania
White 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C83BF145150
Stock: C0821A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 59,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,790$773 Below Market
Essig Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Aledo / Illinois
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Summit White **LOW LOW MILES, **UTILITY BODY READY WORK TRUCK**, SRW, 2D Standard Cab, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT, RWD, Summit White. Odometer is 58052 miles below market average! Located in Aledo Illinois, Essig Motors has been family owned and operated since 1989. Owner Jim Essig's experience in the auto industry began in 1975 working for his father's dealership in Washington, Illinois. We are honored to serve Mercer county, surrounding areas, and our growing online community with new, certified pre-owned, pre-owned, and also new and pre-owned commercial vehicles. Essig Motors offers an exceptional selection of new cars, trucks and SUVs including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram. Our knowledgeable, friendly sales staff is here to answer your questions and help you find the vehicle that meets your needs today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Standard Cab, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3CZCG3BF228077
Stock: 1128077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-08-2019
- 75,587 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$39,995
James Martin Chevrolet - Detroit / Michigan
Car collectors and business owners, excellently maintained dealer owned car hauler, being offered. This White 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck RWD 6-Speed Automatic Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic. Is a very clean Truck, ready to work or haul your one of a kind collectors vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB4CZCG3BF128095
Stock: 5383U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2018
- 182,465 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,950
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ebony Cloth.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC5K0C82BZ119605
Stock: ZC1463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 49,583 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,500
King Buick GMC - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Contact King Auto today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD DRW Work Truck. Whether you're on the pavement or in the mud, this truck can get any job done. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. More information about the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD: The Silverado range perennially continues to be one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM continually works hard to innovate and improve the truck's design. As a result, the consumer wins--whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Silverado 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short or long bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drivetrain, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Silverado can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing over 10,000 pounds and base prices start around $25,000. Strengths of this model include class-leading design, available 4-wheel drive, Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability, powerful engine lineup, and wide variety of configurations
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3KZCGXBF156278
Stock: T172071A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 201,642 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,495
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this extra sharp 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 6.6L V8 Turbocharger LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD Long Bed. 3 owner truck! TUNED AND DELETED! This truck is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, spray in bed-liner, grille guard, trailer hitch, cd, am/fm radio, power seats, cruise control, tinted windows, towing package, and more
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC5K0C81BZ435450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,934 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$43,811
Team Chevrolet - Vallejo / California
Used *2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ* (4WD, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel) with only 57,934 miles (under 7k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed.*Vehicle Features:* * Features list coming soon!*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K1C84BF179839
Stock: TC3959A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 203,474 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,800
Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Victory Red 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT SRW 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, light cashmere ebony Cloth, 18' Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speaker Audio System, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Convenience Package, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Interior Plus Package, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, Outside temperature display, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radiator Grille & Front Bumper Opening Cover, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/Auxiliary Input Jack, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, USB Port, XM Radio. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC4K0C88BF138947
Stock: C8623B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- 149,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,950$1,137 Below Market
J & K Mitchell Buick Chevrolet - Casey / Illinois
UTILITY BED! WE CONSISTENTLY BEAT OTHER DEALERS IN TRADE-IN VALUE WHICH COULD SAVE YOU BIG $! Please give us a call with any questions. We are a friendly, low pressure dealership willing to help any way we can. We can take care of your financing as well with our extremely competitive rates to save you even more time and money. View our auto and RV inventory online at www.jkmitchell.com. If we don't have what you are looking for, we will do our best to find it. We have many sources available to us. We're open Mon-Fri 8-6 and Sat 8-1. For the best car buying experience in the business, call us today. We appreciate every customer that contacts us for business. Thanks for your time and consideration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB4KZCLXBF159814
Stock: T8626A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-29-2020
- 60,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,989
Autosaver Ford - Comstock / New York
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck CARFAX One-Owner. STEEL DUMP, TOW PACKAGE, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, dark titanium Cloth. Clean CARFAX. The team at AutoSaver Ford in Comstock, New York proudly offers this Silverado 3500HD Work Truck for sale. Take advantage of our exclusive Big Deal Plus+ plan which includes 2 years of UNLIMITED scheduled maintenance at no extra charge! You will enjoy 2 years of unlimited oil+filter changes*, unlimited tire rotations and unlimited multi-point inspections along with lifetime state inspections for as long as you own your vehicle. Plus the added value of roadside assistance, towing reimbursement, service rewards and so much more! All of this at no extra charge and included with every vehicle we sell. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. *Based on factory recommended oil change intervals. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3KZCG4BF241729
Stock: FTC19176A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
- 86,676 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,988
Bedrock Motors Blaine - Blaine / Minnesota
Cloth Seats, Dually, Dual Rear Wheels, Insulated Box, Propane Heater, Water Tank, Air Compressor, Sprayer, 12ft L x 6ft H x 8ft W Van Body Cube Truck, Set Up for Drywall Sheetrock. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. *** BLAINE LOCATION *** 9901 Central Ave. Blaine, MN, 55434 1-(763)-780-1010. 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Work Truck Summit White Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Established in 1975, Bedrock Motors is the Upper Midwest's Largest automobile wholesaler. In the 35 years since we opened our doors, we have developed a top-notch reputation for servicing and supplying automobile dealers across the region. Be sure to go to www.bedrockmotors.com to see our entire used car inventory. We have a huge selection of pre-owned inventory from a few of the most experienced automobile purchasers in the upper midwest - all located right here in Rogers MN.The bedrock of Bedrock Motors (excuse the pun) is over 30 years of experience from the upper Midwest's largest wholesale company. Opening a retail facility for direct sales is a natural move for us. We also offer full service on any make and model!Our vehicles available for retail are hand selected with financing and warranties available. Yes we do accept trades and have in place a unique customer buying program. Bedrock Motors - Minnesota's Used Car Superstore. www.bedrockmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with Standard Cab, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB3CZCG2BF207625
Stock: B9806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 121,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,999
Classic Motors - Finksburg / Maryland
2011 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 3500HD Crew Cab LT DRW 4X4...Gooseneck Flatbed, (10x8).. GOOSENECK and receiver hitches w/brake controller, 6.6 V8 DURAMAX DIESEL with ALLISON TRANSMISSION...tilt, cruise, air, CD-MP3, auxiliary power outlets, steering wheel mounted controls, power, heated, turn, slide out tow mirrors, LOADED UP ALL POWER, Front CHROME GRILL...TOOL BOXES(3)..Power Steering|Power Brakes|Power Door Locks|Power Windows|AM/FM Stereo Radio|Premium Sound System|Gauge Cluster|Clock|Trip Odometer|Air Conditioning|Cruise Control|Interval Wipers|Driver Air Bag|Auto Headlamp On/Off-Delay|Passenger's Front Airbag|Split Front Bench Seat|Reclining Seats|Center Arm Rest|Courtesy Lights|Map Lights|Inside Hood Release|Compact Disc Player|Anti-Lock Braking System|Towing Package|Trailer Hitch|12V Power Outlet|Airbags - Front - Dual|Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cruise Controls.. <<<410-861-9929>>><<<CLASSICMOTORSINC.COM>> *CARFAX CERTIFIED EVERY TRUCK!! ** HABLAMOS ESPANOL.. SOLO TIENES QUE TRAER UNA IDENTIFICACION PASSAPORTE O ID CONSULAR DE TU PAIS Y TE APROVAMOS RAPIDA MENTE. NO TAX ID. NO LICENCIA. NO CUENTA DE BANCO. SOLO LLAMANOS NOSOTROS PROMETEMOS APROVARTE. LLAMA AHORA! (443) 291-9293....WWW.CLASSICMOTORSINC.ES -- EXTERIOR: Excellent Overall Exterior Condition; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Dents, Rust; Fully Detailed; No Accidents -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents; Fully Detailed
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB4KZCL4BF112780
Stock: BF112780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- 5(50%)
- 1(50%)
Related Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Manchester NH
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Lincoln NE
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Fairfax VA
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Plano TX
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Sacramento CA
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Modesto CA
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Syracuse NY
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Virginia Beach VA
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Chattanooga TN
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Kansas City KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016 Montgomery AL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2012 Tulsa OK
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2011 Saint Petersburg FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News