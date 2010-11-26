Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for Sale Near Me

Bob Howard Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

Check out this gently-used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD we recently got in. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. This low mileage Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD: The Silverado range perennially continues to be one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM continually works hard to innovate and improve the truck's design. As a result, the consumer wins--whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Silverado 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short or long bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drivetrain, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Silverado can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing over 10,000 pounds and base prices start around $25,000. Strengths of this model include class-leading design, available 4-wheel drive, Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability, powerful engine lineup, and wide variety of configurations

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity, Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GC4KZC82BF116771

Stock: BF116771

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020