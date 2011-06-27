Used 1991 Ford F-250 Consumer Reviews
Work Horse
I've owned my 1991 F250HD for 12 years now. I use it primarily for hauling building supplies & firewood, and winter (snow) driving. I take this work horse back on the logging trails deep within the forest in the mountainous regions of the Sierra Nevadas. The engine is so powerful you don't realize you have an extremely heavy load. The brakes are undersized for this capacity, especially if you are decending from the higher elevations and using the brakes regularly.
Love My Truck
Bought this truck in 92 but it was new. In 2001 put all new bearings in the rear end. Changed throttle linkage in 2001 also. Replaced alt, starter in 97. Other then the described items no problem whatsoever. Had an 8ft slide in camper, 16ft. vehicle trailer with a S10 Blazer & canoe on it towed this from washington to Arkansa 60-65 miles per hr. No problem whatsoever. However, with that load only got 10mpg. Hate to give up the truck but retiring and plan to travel so gotta get a new one. But I love this f250
Nice Work Truck
This is the basic All-American truck. It works hard, never quits, and truly is a utilitarian vehicle for those looking for something to drive, load or tow.
Good Vehicle
Original owner for 12 years. Works fine, lasts a long time.
