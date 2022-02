What is the Sportage Plug-In Hybrid?

The Kia Sportage compact SUV is all-new for 2023, with an edgy new exterior design and tech-focused interior. We already know the new Sportage will be available in standard and hybrid models at launch, but there's a powertrain a little further down the line that might be worth waiting for. Today, Kia pulled the wraps off the 2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid (or PHEV), which will offer a targeted 32 miles of electric range when it goes on sale later this summer.