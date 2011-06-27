  1. Home
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Work 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,718$2,904$3,509
Clean$1,537$2,598$3,147
Average$1,176$1,987$2,424
Rough$814$1,375$1,701
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,918$3,214$3,875
Clean$1,716$2,876$3,475
Average$1,312$2,199$2,677
Rough$908$1,522$1,878
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,013$3,310$3,970
Clean$1,801$2,962$3,561
Average$1,377$2,265$2,742
Rough$953$1,567$1,924
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,723$2,916$3,524
Clean$1,542$2,609$3,161
Average$1,179$1,995$2,434
Rough$816$1,381$1,708
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,897$3,226$3,904
Clean$1,697$2,886$3,501
Average$1,298$2,207$2,697
Rough$898$1,527$1,892
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Work 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,393$2,175$2,573
Clean$1,246$1,946$2,308
Average$953$1,488$1,777
Rough$660$1,030$1,247
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,394$3,518$4,084
Clean$2,142$3,147$3,663
Average$1,638$2,406$2,821
Rough$1,134$1,666$1,979
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,193$3,631$4,362
Clean$1,962$3,248$3,913
Average$1,500$2,484$3,013
Rough$1,039$1,719$2,114
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Work 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,607$2,497$2,947
Clean$1,438$2,234$2,644
Average$1,099$1,708$2,036
Rough$761$1,182$1,428
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,838$3,051$3,668
Clean$1,645$2,730$3,290
Average$1,258$2,087$2,534
Rough$871$1,445$1,778
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,991$3,856$4,281
Clean$2,676$3,450$3,840
Average$2,046$2,638$2,957
Rough$1,417$1,826$2,075
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Work 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,508$2,513$3,025
Clean$1,349$2,249$2,713
Average$1,032$1,719$2,090
Rough$714$1,190$1,466
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Work 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,759$2,889$3,464
Clean$1,574$2,585$3,107
Average$1,203$1,976$2,393
Rough$833$1,368$1,679
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,593$2,754$3,347
Clean$1,425$2,464$3,002
Average$1,090$1,884$2,312
Rough$754$1,304$1,622
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,892$3,046$3,633
Clean$1,692$2,725$3,259
Average$1,294$2,084$2,510
Rough$896$1,442$1,761
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,906$3,204$3,866
Clean$1,705$2,867$3,468
Average$1,304$2,192$2,671
Rough$902$1,517$1,874
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,583$2,701$3,271
Clean$1,416$2,416$2,934
Average$1,083$1,847$2,259
Rough$750$1,279$1,585
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Work 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,369$2,140$2,530
Clean$1,225$1,915$2,269
Average$937$1,464$1,748
Rough$648$1,013$1,226
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Work 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,441$2,411$2,905
Clean$1,289$2,157$2,605
Average$986$1,649$2,007
Rough$683$1,141$1,408
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,690$2,870$3,473
Clean$1,512$2,568$3,115
Average$1,157$1,963$2,399
Rough$801$1,359$1,683
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,403$4,054$4,897
Clean$2,150$3,627$4,393
Average$1,644$2,774$3,383
Rough$1,138$1,920$2,373
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,758$2,970$3,589
Clean$1,572$2,657$3,219
Average$1,202$2,032$2,479
Rough$832$1,406$1,739
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,217$3,673$4,416
Clean$1,983$3,287$3,961
Average$1,517$2,513$3,051
Rough$1,050$1,739$2,140
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,199$3,944$4,837
Clean$1,968$3,529$4,339
Average$1,505$2,698$3,341
Rough$1,041$1,868$2,344
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,823$3,013$3,619
Clean$1,631$2,696$3,246
Average$1,247$2,061$2,500
Rough$864$1,427$1,754
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,474$2,469$2,976
Clean$1,319$2,209$2,670
Average$1,009$1,689$2,056
Rough$698$1,169$1,442
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,540$4,392$4,805
Clean$3,168$3,930$4,309
Average$2,422$3,005$3,319
Rough$1,677$2,080$2,329
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,840$2,747$3,206
Clean$1,646$2,458$2,875
Average$1,259$1,879$2,214
Rough$871$1,301$1,554
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,687$2,814$3,389
Clean$1,509$2,518$3,039
Average$1,154$1,925$2,341
Rough$799$1,333$1,642
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,128$3,370$4,000
Clean$1,904$3,015$3,588
Average$1,456$2,305$2,763
Rough$1,008$1,596$1,939
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,186$3,544$4,236
Clean$1,956$3,171$3,799
Average$1,496$2,425$2,926
Rough$1,036$1,678$2,053
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,442$2,428$2,931
Clean$1,291$2,173$2,629
Average$987$1,661$2,025
Rough$683$1,150$1,421
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,135$3,586$4,326
Clean$1,910$3,209$3,880
Average$1,460$2,453$2,988
Rough$1,011$1,698$2,097
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,801$2,813$3,327
Clean$1,611$2,517$2,984
Average$1,232$1,924$2,298
Rough$853$1,332$1,612
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,474$2,522$3,058
Clean$1,319$2,256$2,743
Average$1,009$1,725$2,112
Rough$698$1,194$1,482
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,842$3,156$3,827
Clean$1,648$2,824$3,433
Average$1,260$2,159$2,644
Rough$873$1,494$1,855
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,299$3,793$4,553
Clean$2,057$3,393$4,084
Average$1,573$2,594$3,145
Rough$1,089$1,796$2,206
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Work 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,532$2,549$3,067
Clean$1,371$2,280$2,750
Average$1,048$1,744$2,118
Rough$726$1,207$1,486
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,760$2,922$3,514
Clean$1,575$2,614$3,152
Average$1,204$1,999$2,427
Rough$834$1,384$1,703
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,225 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,915 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,225 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,915 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,225 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,915 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Ford F-150 ranges from $648 to $2,530, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.