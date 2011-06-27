Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Work 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,718
|$2,904
|$3,509
|Clean
|$1,537
|$2,598
|$3,147
|Average
|$1,176
|$1,987
|$2,424
|Rough
|$814
|$1,375
|$1,701
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,918
|$3,214
|$3,875
|Clean
|$1,716
|$2,876
|$3,475
|Average
|$1,312
|$2,199
|$2,677
|Rough
|$908
|$1,522
|$1,878
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,013
|$3,310
|$3,970
|Clean
|$1,801
|$2,962
|$3,561
|Average
|$1,377
|$2,265
|$2,742
|Rough
|$953
|$1,567
|$1,924
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,723
|$2,916
|$3,524
|Clean
|$1,542
|$2,609
|$3,161
|Average
|$1,179
|$1,995
|$2,434
|Rough
|$816
|$1,381
|$1,708
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,897
|$3,226
|$3,904
|Clean
|$1,697
|$2,886
|$3,501
|Average
|$1,298
|$2,207
|$2,697
|Rough
|$898
|$1,527
|$1,892
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Work 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,393
|$2,175
|$2,573
|Clean
|$1,246
|$1,946
|$2,308
|Average
|$953
|$1,488
|$1,777
|Rough
|$660
|$1,030
|$1,247
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,394
|$3,518
|$4,084
|Clean
|$2,142
|$3,147
|$3,663
|Average
|$1,638
|$2,406
|$2,821
|Rough
|$1,134
|$1,666
|$1,979
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,193
|$3,631
|$4,362
|Clean
|$1,962
|$3,248
|$3,913
|Average
|$1,500
|$2,484
|$3,013
|Rough
|$1,039
|$1,719
|$2,114
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Work 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,607
|$2,497
|$2,947
|Clean
|$1,438
|$2,234
|$2,644
|Average
|$1,099
|$1,708
|$2,036
|Rough
|$761
|$1,182
|$1,428
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,838
|$3,051
|$3,668
|Clean
|$1,645
|$2,730
|$3,290
|Average
|$1,258
|$2,087
|$2,534
|Rough
|$871
|$1,445
|$1,778
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,991
|$3,856
|$4,281
|Clean
|$2,676
|$3,450
|$3,840
|Average
|$2,046
|$2,638
|$2,957
|Rough
|$1,417
|$1,826
|$2,075
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Work 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,508
|$2,513
|$3,025
|Clean
|$1,349
|$2,249
|$2,713
|Average
|$1,032
|$1,719
|$2,090
|Rough
|$714
|$1,190
|$1,466
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Work 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,759
|$2,889
|$3,464
|Clean
|$1,574
|$2,585
|$3,107
|Average
|$1,203
|$1,976
|$2,393
|Rough
|$833
|$1,368
|$1,679
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,593
|$2,754
|$3,347
|Clean
|$1,425
|$2,464
|$3,002
|Average
|$1,090
|$1,884
|$2,312
|Rough
|$754
|$1,304
|$1,622
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,892
|$3,046
|$3,633
|Clean
|$1,692
|$2,725
|$3,259
|Average
|$1,294
|$2,084
|$2,510
|Rough
|$896
|$1,442
|$1,761
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,906
|$3,204
|$3,866
|Clean
|$1,705
|$2,867
|$3,468
|Average
|$1,304
|$2,192
|$2,671
|Rough
|$902
|$1,517
|$1,874
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,583
|$2,701
|$3,271
|Clean
|$1,416
|$2,416
|$2,934
|Average
|$1,083
|$1,847
|$2,259
|Rough
|$750
|$1,279
|$1,585
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Work 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,369
|$2,140
|$2,530
|Clean
|$1,225
|$1,915
|$2,269
|Average
|$937
|$1,464
|$1,748
|Rough
|$648
|$1,013
|$1,226
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Work 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,441
|$2,411
|$2,905
|Clean
|$1,289
|$2,157
|$2,605
|Average
|$986
|$1,649
|$2,007
|Rough
|$683
|$1,141
|$1,408
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,690
|$2,870
|$3,473
|Clean
|$1,512
|$2,568
|$3,115
|Average
|$1,157
|$1,963
|$2,399
|Rough
|$801
|$1,359
|$1,683
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,403
|$4,054
|$4,897
|Clean
|$2,150
|$3,627
|$4,393
|Average
|$1,644
|$2,774
|$3,383
|Rough
|$1,138
|$1,920
|$2,373
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,758
|$2,970
|$3,589
|Clean
|$1,572
|$2,657
|$3,219
|Average
|$1,202
|$2,032
|$2,479
|Rough
|$832
|$1,406
|$1,739
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,217
|$3,673
|$4,416
|Clean
|$1,983
|$3,287
|$3,961
|Average
|$1,517
|$2,513
|$3,051
|Rough
|$1,050
|$1,739
|$2,140
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,199
|$3,944
|$4,837
|Clean
|$1,968
|$3,529
|$4,339
|Average
|$1,505
|$2,698
|$3,341
|Rough
|$1,041
|$1,868
|$2,344
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,823
|$3,013
|$3,619
|Clean
|$1,631
|$2,696
|$3,246
|Average
|$1,247
|$2,061
|$2,500
|Rough
|$864
|$1,427
|$1,754
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,474
|$2,469
|$2,976
|Clean
|$1,319
|$2,209
|$2,670
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,689
|$2,056
|Rough
|$698
|$1,169
|$1,442
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,540
|$4,392
|$4,805
|Clean
|$3,168
|$3,930
|$4,309
|Average
|$2,422
|$3,005
|$3,319
|Rough
|$1,677
|$2,080
|$2,329
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,840
|$2,747
|$3,206
|Clean
|$1,646
|$2,458
|$2,875
|Average
|$1,259
|$1,879
|$2,214
|Rough
|$871
|$1,301
|$1,554
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,687
|$2,814
|$3,389
|Clean
|$1,509
|$2,518
|$3,039
|Average
|$1,154
|$1,925
|$2,341
|Rough
|$799
|$1,333
|$1,642
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,128
|$3,370
|$4,000
|Clean
|$1,904
|$3,015
|$3,588
|Average
|$1,456
|$2,305
|$2,763
|Rough
|$1,008
|$1,596
|$1,939
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,186
|$3,544
|$4,236
|Clean
|$1,956
|$3,171
|$3,799
|Average
|$1,496
|$2,425
|$2,926
|Rough
|$1,036
|$1,678
|$2,053
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,442
|$2,428
|$2,931
|Clean
|$1,291
|$2,173
|$2,629
|Average
|$987
|$1,661
|$2,025
|Rough
|$683
|$1,150
|$1,421
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,135
|$3,586
|$4,326
|Clean
|$1,910
|$3,209
|$3,880
|Average
|$1,460
|$2,453
|$2,988
|Rough
|$1,011
|$1,698
|$2,097
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,801
|$2,813
|$3,327
|Clean
|$1,611
|$2,517
|$2,984
|Average
|$1,232
|$1,924
|$2,298
|Rough
|$853
|$1,332
|$1,612
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,474
|$2,522
|$3,058
|Clean
|$1,319
|$2,256
|$2,743
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,725
|$2,112
|Rough
|$698
|$1,194
|$1,482
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,842
|$3,156
|$3,827
|Clean
|$1,648
|$2,824
|$3,433
|Average
|$1,260
|$2,159
|$2,644
|Rough
|$873
|$1,494
|$1,855
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,299
|$3,793
|$4,553
|Clean
|$2,057
|$3,393
|$4,084
|Average
|$1,573
|$2,594
|$3,145
|Rough
|$1,089
|$1,796
|$2,206
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 Work 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,532
|$2,549
|$3,067
|Clean
|$1,371
|$2,280
|$2,750
|Average
|$1,048
|$1,744
|$2,118
|Rough
|$726
|$1,207
|$1,486
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-150 XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,760
|$2,922
|$3,514
|Clean
|$1,575
|$2,614
|$3,152
|Average
|$1,204
|$1,999
|$2,427
|Rough
|$834
|$1,384
|$1,703