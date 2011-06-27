  1. Home
2008 Ford Explorer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,112$4,309$4,968
Clean$2,911$4,026$4,635
Average$2,510$3,458$3,969
Rough$2,109$2,891$3,303
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,311$4,865$5,719
Clean$3,098$4,545$5,336
Average$2,671$3,905$4,569
Rough$2,244$3,264$3,803
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,378$4,692$5,416
Clean$3,160$4,383$5,053
Average$2,725$3,766$4,327
Rough$2,289$3,148$3,601
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,131$4,409$5,113
Clean$2,929$4,119$4,771
Average$2,526$3,539$4,085
Rough$2,122$2,958$3,400
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,496$4,833$5,569
Clean$3,271$4,515$5,196
Average$2,820$3,878$4,449
Rough$2,369$3,242$3,703
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,761$5,405$6,309
Clean$3,519$5,049$5,886
Average$3,034$4,338$5,041
Rough$2,549$3,626$4,195
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,279$5,783$6,611
Clean$4,003$5,402$6,168
Average$3,452$4,641$5,282
Rough$2,900$3,879$4,396
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,607$5,203$6,081
Clean$3,374$4,860$5,673
Average$2,909$4,175$4,858
Rough$2,444$3,490$4,043
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,122$4,394$5,095
Clean$2,920$4,105$4,753
Average$2,518$3,526$4,070
Rough$2,115$2,948$3,388
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,860$6,183$7,458
Clean$3,611$5,776$6,958
Average$3,113$4,962$5,959
Rough$2,616$4,148$4,959
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,077$5,799$6,745
Clean$3,814$5,417$6,293
Average$3,289$4,654$5,389
Rough$2,763$3,890$4,485
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,782$5,150$5,905
Clean$3,538$4,811$5,509
Average$3,050$4,133$4,718
Rough$2,563$3,455$3,926
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,545$6,357$7,354
Clean$4,252$5,938$6,861
Average$3,666$5,101$5,875
Rough$3,080$4,264$4,890
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,833$5,139$5,859
Clean$3,586$4,801$5,467
Average$3,091$4,124$4,681
Rough$2,597$3,447$3,896
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,190$4,574$5,334
Clean$2,984$4,273$4,977
Average$2,573$3,670$4,262
Rough$2,161$3,068$3,547
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,188$6,428$7,114
Clean$4,854$6,005$6,637
Average$4,185$5,158$5,684
Rough$3,516$4,312$4,730
FAQ

