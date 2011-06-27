Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,112
|$4,309
|$4,968
|Clean
|$2,911
|$4,026
|$4,635
|Average
|$2,510
|$3,458
|$3,969
|Rough
|$2,109
|$2,891
|$3,303
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,311
|$4,865
|$5,719
|Clean
|$3,098
|$4,545
|$5,336
|Average
|$2,671
|$3,905
|$4,569
|Rough
|$2,244
|$3,264
|$3,803
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,378
|$4,692
|$5,416
|Clean
|$3,160
|$4,383
|$5,053
|Average
|$2,725
|$3,766
|$4,327
|Rough
|$2,289
|$3,148
|$3,601
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,131
|$4,409
|$5,113
|Clean
|$2,929
|$4,119
|$4,771
|Average
|$2,526
|$3,539
|$4,085
|Rough
|$2,122
|$2,958
|$3,400
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,496
|$4,833
|$5,569
|Clean
|$3,271
|$4,515
|$5,196
|Average
|$2,820
|$3,878
|$4,449
|Rough
|$2,369
|$3,242
|$3,703
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,761
|$5,405
|$6,309
|Clean
|$3,519
|$5,049
|$5,886
|Average
|$3,034
|$4,338
|$5,041
|Rough
|$2,549
|$3,626
|$4,195
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,279
|$5,783
|$6,611
|Clean
|$4,003
|$5,402
|$6,168
|Average
|$3,452
|$4,641
|$5,282
|Rough
|$2,900
|$3,879
|$4,396
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,607
|$5,203
|$6,081
|Clean
|$3,374
|$4,860
|$5,673
|Average
|$2,909
|$4,175
|$4,858
|Rough
|$2,444
|$3,490
|$4,043
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,122
|$4,394
|$5,095
|Clean
|$2,920
|$4,105
|$4,753
|Average
|$2,518
|$3,526
|$4,070
|Rough
|$2,115
|$2,948
|$3,388
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,860
|$6,183
|$7,458
|Clean
|$3,611
|$5,776
|$6,958
|Average
|$3,113
|$4,962
|$5,959
|Rough
|$2,616
|$4,148
|$4,959
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,077
|$5,799
|$6,745
|Clean
|$3,814
|$5,417
|$6,293
|Average
|$3,289
|$4,654
|$5,389
|Rough
|$2,763
|$3,890
|$4,485
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,782
|$5,150
|$5,905
|Clean
|$3,538
|$4,811
|$5,509
|Average
|$3,050
|$4,133
|$4,718
|Rough
|$2,563
|$3,455
|$3,926
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,545
|$6,357
|$7,354
|Clean
|$4,252
|$5,938
|$6,861
|Average
|$3,666
|$5,101
|$5,875
|Rough
|$3,080
|$4,264
|$4,890
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,833
|$5,139
|$5,859
|Clean
|$3,586
|$4,801
|$5,467
|Average
|$3,091
|$4,124
|$4,681
|Rough
|$2,597
|$3,447
|$3,896
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,190
|$4,574
|$5,334
|Clean
|$2,984
|$4,273
|$4,977
|Average
|$2,573
|$3,670
|$4,262
|Rough
|$2,161
|$3,068
|$3,547
Estimated values
2008 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,188
|$6,428
|$7,114
|Clean
|$4,854
|$6,005
|$6,637
|Average
|$4,185
|$5,158
|$5,684
|Rough
|$3,516
|$4,312
|$4,730