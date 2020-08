Used 2017 Audi S8 for Sale Near Me

Audi Bridgewater - Bridgewater / New Jersey

S8 PlusMSRP was $145,130$28,280 in Factory OptionsAudi Bridgewater and Audi Mendham are proud to offer this good-looking 2017 Audi S8 in Mythos Black Metallic. This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features;3-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel,Audi Active Lane Assist,Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go,Audi Design Selection Black w/Arras Red Stitching,Audi Pre Sense Plus,Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System,Carbon Fiber Rear Lip Spoiler,Driver Assistance Package,Dynamic Package,Front & Rear Ceramic Brakes,Full Leather Package,Increased Top Speed Limiter,Night Vision Assistant,Piano Black Shift Lever,Rear Heated Seats,Rear Seat Pass-Through,S8 Cold Weather Package,Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 31170 miles below market average!We were recognized by Audi with the prestigious Magna Society Award as a dealership that goes above and beyond in customer service and exceeds standard business objectives. We offer a complimentary valet service to make it easier than ever for you to schedule service for your vehicle. Just tell us where you'll be and we'll come to you. If you do bring your vehicle to our Audi dealership for service, you can take advantage of complimentary courtesy cars and a complimentary shuttle service so you can go about your day as planned. Before we return your Audi to you, we'll give it a complimentary car wash so it looks like new.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WUAJ5AFD4HN900696

Stock: HN900696

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020