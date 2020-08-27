Used 2017 Audi S8 for Sale Near Me
- 55,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,750$9,803 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 Audi S8 plus 4dr 4.0 TFSI features a 4.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Florett Silver Matte Effect with a Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Driver Assistance Package, Dynamic Package, Full Leather Package, 14 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus System, Automatic temperature control, HVAC memory, Head restraints memory, Heads-Up Display, Power driver seat, Seatbelt memory, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front & Rear Ceramic Brakes, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Headlight cleaning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Carbon Fiber Rear Lip Spoiler, Door auto-latch, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Sport Exhaust with Black Finishers, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated 22-Way Power Front Comfort Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, Ventilated front seats, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 9 x 21 5-Double-Arm Titanium Finish, Rear Window Blind, Rain sensing wipers Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD2HN901118
Stock: 901118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 44,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,980$6,882 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Audi S8 plus 4dr 4.0 TFSI features a 4.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Heated 22-Way Power Front Comfort Sport Seats, Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Spoiler, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, HVAC memory, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Seatbelt memory, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Heads-Up Display, 14 Speakers, Compass, Rear Window Blind, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD9HN900189
Stock: 900189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 10,171 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$79,995$8,834 Below Market
Audi Bridgewater - Bridgewater / New Jersey
S8 PlusMSRP was $145,130$28,280 in Factory OptionsAudi Bridgewater and Audi Mendham are proud to offer this good-looking 2017 Audi S8 in Mythos Black Metallic. This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features;3-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel,Audi Active Lane Assist,Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go,Audi Design Selection Black w/Arras Red Stitching,Audi Pre Sense Plus,Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System,Carbon Fiber Rear Lip Spoiler,Driver Assistance Package,Dynamic Package,Front & Rear Ceramic Brakes,Full Leather Package,Increased Top Speed Limiter,Night Vision Assistant,Piano Black Shift Lever,Rear Heated Seats,Rear Seat Pass-Through,S8 Cold Weather Package,Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 31170 miles below market average!We were recognized by Audi with the prestigious Magna Society Award as a dealership that goes above and beyond in customer service and exceeds standard business objectives. We offer a complimentary valet service to make it easier than ever for you to schedule service for your vehicle. Just tell us where you'll be and we'll come to you. If you do bring your vehicle to our Audi dealership for service, you can take advantage of complimentary courtesy cars and a complimentary shuttle service so you can go about your day as planned. Before we return your Audi to you, we'll give it a complimentary car wash so it looks like new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD4HN900696
Stock: HN900696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 23,275 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$71,998$2,533 Below Market
Foreign Cars Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
****NAVIGATION****BLUETOOTH****PLUS 4.0T QUATTRO ORIGINAL MSRP $133,050**BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM $6,300**BLACK OPTIC EXTERIOR PACKAGE $5,500**AUDI NIGHT VISION ASSISTANT $2,300**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE,AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST,AUDI PRE SENSE PLUS,AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL $2,100**21INCH 5-DOUBLE-ARM WHEELS IN GLOSS BLACK FINISH**MILEAGE WELL BELOW MARKET AVARAGE**PLEASE CALL 7045357100 TO VERIFY AVAILABILITY**FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 84 MONTHS**SUPER LOW RATES**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD4HN900231
Stock: CT15233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 5,984 miles
$74,998
CarMax South Broadway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Littleton / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD1HN901000
Stock: 19170759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Audi S8 plus quattro20,952 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$66,995
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
REDUCED FROM $69,995! S8 plus trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, Audi Certified, LOW MILES - 20,952! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, S8 COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, Alloy Wheels . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, NavigationOPTION PACKAGESDRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 20-95 mph operation w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop and go functionality, resume and accelerate features, stalk on steering column, speed shown in driver information display and enhanced braking guard (ability to initiate a full-stop below 19 mph), Audi Pre Sense Plus, S8 COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Rear Heated Seats, Rear Seat Pass-Through, 3-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, shift paddles, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Set of 4 black rubber mats w/S8 logo. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks.EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $69,995.BUY WITH CONFIDENCERigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians , $0 deductible for warranty service , 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services , Complimentary Service LoanerMORE ABOUT USAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD9HN900712
Stock: PN900712
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 47,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$61,995$1,223 Below Market
Audi Brooklyn - Brooklyn / New York
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Black 2017 Audi S8 4.0T quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 605hp
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD2HN900583
Stock: AU116537B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 44,105 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$66,995$4,802 Below Market
Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFDXHN900606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,649$1,827 Below Market
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner * Clean CARFAX * 2017 Audi S8 4.0T * quattro All Wheel Drive * DYNAMIC PACKAGE * BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM * BLACK OPTIC EXTERIOR PACKAGE * AUDI DESIGN SELECTION PACKAGE * DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE * COLD WEATHER PACKAGE * 21" WHEEL PACKAGE * MECHANICALLY INSPECTED AND FULLY RECONDITIONED - CALL TODAY!Audi Denver is the area's premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our vehicles are all inspected, and reconditioned to our high standard. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD3HN900074
Stock: APHN900074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 34,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,950
Audi Rochester - Rochester / New York
Certified. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, Ventilated front seats.Mythos Black Metallic 2017 Audi S8 Plus 4.0T quattroAudi Certified pre-owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* 300+ Point Inspection* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD3HN901208
Stock: 12901208T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 73,107 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$41,998$692 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. 3-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Seat Pass-Through, S8 Cold Weather Package.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD6HN900537
Stock: 333335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-24-2020
- 26,083 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,981$1,932 Below Market
Flemington Porsche - Flemington / New Jersey
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELLPHONE, 2 SETS OF KEYS, FACTORY CERTIFICATION, BACK UP CAMERA, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, NAVIGATION GPS, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, AUDI FACTORY CERTIFIED, QUATTRO, FACTORY CERTIFIED VEHICLE, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, DUAL PANEL MOONROOF, S8 4.0T quattro, 4D Sedan, 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 605hp, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Black Leather, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, Black Optic Exterior Package, Exterior Mirror Housings in Carbon. 2017 Audi S8 4.0T quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 605hp Mythos Black Metallic Certified. Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* 300+ Point InspectionRecent Arrival! Odometer is 10116 miles below market average!The Flemington Car & Truck Country dealership family is New Jersey's best resource for new and used cars. We offer 16 brands and over 6,000 vehicles at all of our different dealerships, and are all about our customers and building lasting relationship with every one we do business with. We are proud to have been given the title of New Jersey's Dealer of the Year by Dealer Rater for the past 2 years. We started from humble beginnings back in 1976 when owner Steve Kalafer purchased Ditschman Ford Lincoln Mercury in Frenchtown, NJ and three years later moved the dealership to Flemington, NJ. This became the foundation for the Flemington family of dealerships. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and quality products has been rewarded with many national and local awards like, Time Magazine Quality Dealer Award National Finalist, New Jersey Automotive Dealer of the Year, People Magazine Award for Outstanding Service and the Automotive New/Good Housekeeping Automotive Dealership Service Excellence Award. Call us today at (908) 389-6267.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD2HN900308
Stock: BA38784A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 68,409 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,888
Roseville Midway Ford - Roseville / Minnesota
Audi S8 Plus 4.0T Quattro Tiptronic, Mythos Black with Black Leather, Black Opic Exterior Package, Driver Assistance Package, Cold Weather Package, Audi First Aid Kit, 21" 5 Double Arm Wheels Black Gloss, Active Lane Assist, Pre Sense Plus, Adaptive Cruise Contol, Rear Seat Pass Through, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 4.0L TFSI 605hp, Quattro AWD, 8 Speed Transmission, Power Sunroof, Power Trunk Open/Close, LED Headlights, 22 Way Power Adjustable Comfort Front Seats Including Lumbar Adjustment, Heated Front Seats, Front Seat Ventilation and Messsage, Calcona Leather with Diamond Stitching, Alcantara Black Headliner, Four-zone Automatic Climate Control, Heads-Up Display, Audi Advanced Key, Navigation System, BOSE Surround Sound System, Homelink, Audi Parking System Plus with Topview Camera System
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD6HN900828
Stock: 206378A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 18,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$76,995
Graham Automotive - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD8HN901186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$61,350
McGovern Buick GMC - Westborough / Massachusetts
AUTOBAHN USA is thrilled to offer this stunning, McGovern-Certified Audi S8 4.0T in Brilliant Black. Beautifully equipped with Remainder Factory Warranty, Fully Serviced and White Glove Detailed, and AWD, Black Optic Exterior Package (Exterior Mirror Housings in Carbon), Driver Assistance Package (Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, and Audi Pre Sense Plus), S8 Cold Weather Package (3-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Heated Seats, and Rear Seat Pass-Through), Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Bose Surround Sound with 1 CD/DVD Player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heads-Up Display, Heated 22-Way Power Front Comfort Sport Seats, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus System, Rear Window Blind, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, and Ventilated front seats! At AUTOBAHN USA all our vehicles go through an extensive 128 point inspection, are fully reconditioned and detailed to perfection. We include a full CARFAX history report on every car we sell. Make sure to compare our vehicles side by side to see the Autobahn USA difference. For Extra Protection we offer Comprehensive full Coverage Service Contracts which can be customized to meet your driving patterns of up to an additional 8 Years or 100,000 miles, depending on the vehicle you purchase. Our Comprehensive Service Contracts far exceed manufacturer's certified programs for a LOT LESS. Our philosophy is to give our clients a 5 STAR full disclosure quality car buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD6HN900246
Stock: DM1856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 45,290 miles
$61,150
Ultimo Motors North Shore - Northbrook / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD5HN900965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$73,999
Kia of Vero Beach - Vero Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD4HN901069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,238 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$67,661
Naples Luxury Imports - Naples / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD4HN900746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
