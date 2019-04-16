Used 2012 Rolls-Royce Phantom for Sale Near Me

17 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Phantom Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 17 out of 17 listings
  • 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    17,433 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $189,900

    Details
  • 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom in Black
    used

    2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    13,618 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $155,888

    Details
  • 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom in Black
    used

    2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    20,370 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $198,901

    Details
  • 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom in White
    used

    2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    4,670 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $198,607

    Details
  • 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom in Black
    used

    2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    45,026 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $107,995

    Details
  • 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom in Silver
    used

    2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    19,861 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $189,990

    Details
  • 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom in Black
    used

    2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    23,152 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $159,990

    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom in Silver
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    37,065 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $184,999

    Details
  • 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom in White
    used

    2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    6,571 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $189,995

    Details
  • 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom in Silver
    used

    2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    33,037 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $159,498

    Details
  • 2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom
    used

    2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    22,521 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $111,161

    Details
  • 2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom in White
    used

    2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    14,120 miles

    $129,900

    Details
  • 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom in White
    certified

    2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    683 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $397,888

    Details
  • 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom in Black
    used

    2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    341 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $449,995

    Details
  • 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom
    used

    2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    7,106 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $389,900

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom in Black
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    8,577 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $450,990

    Details
  • 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom in White
    used

    2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    5,779 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $419,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Rolls-Royce Phantom searches:

Showing 1 - 17 out of 17 listings
  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Phantom
  4. Used 2012 Rolls-Royce Phantom
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Rolls-Royce
Phantom
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Rolls-Royce Phantom info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings