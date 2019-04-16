Used 2012 Rolls-Royce Phantom for Sale Near Me
- 17,433 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$189,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this special, rare 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Sedan with aftermarket Forgiato wheels wheels ! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Rolls-Royce Phantom but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this Phantom at a great price and without the stress! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on this 2013 Rolls Royce Phantom include: Aftermarket Wheels (Forgiato) Walnut Burr Veneer Front & Rear Camera System Personalized Illuminted Tread Plates Sunroof Wood Interior Accents Wood Door Panels Rear View Camera Parking Sensors Power Everything AND MORE! This amazing 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom is a Blue Velvet exterior with a Seashell interior and is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have piece of mind as this 2013 Rolls Royce Phantom is a 100% Carfax certified, accident free vehicle. No accident or damage history, and is waiting to take YOU CAN OWN THIS 2013 ROLLS-ROYCE PHANTOM FOR $1541 A MONTH WITH $36,000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE! PAYMENTS ARE ADVERTISED AT 6.5% AT 144 MONTHS! Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA681S57DUX72907
Stock: X72907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-08-2020
- 13,618 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$155,888
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom? This is it. This is a Spirit Of Ecstasy Centenary edition, 1 of 100 ever made! You really have to see this car in person! This Rolls-Royce includes: SPIRIT OF ECSTASY CENTENARY // IPOD AUDIO INTEGRATION // FRONT & REAR CAMERA SYSTEM // CHROME-PLATED VISIBLE EXHAUST PIPES // THEATER CONFIGURATION FOR LOUNGE SEATS // THICKER STEERING WHEEL // *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA681S50BUX09208
Stock: U19473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-16-2019
- 20,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$198,901
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
We are honored to offer you this Exceptional 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom, finished in Black over Creme Light Leather inside. Luxurious appointments in every facet of this Jewel of the road! For more information, please contact us at 561-926-9111.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2013Rolls-RoycePhantom6.75L V12 DI DOHC 48VZF 8-Speed AutomaticRWDOdometer is 1130 miles below market average!Reviews:* Regal road presence and passenger accommodations; peerless craftsmanship and materials quality; impressive performance considering its size; tranquil ride; infinite customization options. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA681S58DUX72933
Stock: RN-94654A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 4,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$198,607
Ganley Toyota - Akron / Ohio
Only 4,600 miles on this spectacular English White 2013 Phantom! This car is the dealership owner's personal vehicle and is now available for sale. Save hundreds of thousands over new, call Brian Maylor at Mercedes-Benz of Akron today 330-733-7511.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA681S50DUX72912
Stock: 41320MP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-30-2019
- 45,026 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$107,995
ICON Exotics - Houston / Texas

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA681S59BUX09188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,861 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$189,990
Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Rolls Royce Beverly Hills is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Jubilee Silver exterior paint and Seashell interior. Other manufacturer options include: Recent Arrival! Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyRolls Royce Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Rolls-Royce Provenance) / Used Rolls-Royces. These include the Ghost series, Wraith coupe, Phantom family, Dawn model and convertible Phantom Drophead Coupe. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA681S53EUX73098
Stock: 6888UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 23,152 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$159,990
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Black exterior paint and Black interior. Other manufacturer options include: RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 6.75L V12 DI DOHC 48VO'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA681S53AUX09105
Stock: 2644UCA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 37,065 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$184,999
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Base 6.75L V12 DI DOHC 48V ZF 8-Speed Automatic RWDNew Price!ORIGINAL MSRP $465,07511/19 City/Highway MPGRolls-Royce Provenance Details:* Vehicle History* Multipoint Point Inspection* No limitations to the vehicle Model Year age (from MY04 onward) & 100,000 miles & clean CarFax are required for the program* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 24 Month* Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA681S57FUX73137
Stock: RU104779A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2019
- 6,571 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$189,995
Gordon Motor Sports - Louisville / Kentucky

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA1S68519UX09020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,037 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$159,498
Yonkers Kia - Yonkers / New York
Yonkers Kia is the #1 dealer in the Eastern USA and we are in the top 10 in America! The ultimate expression of luxury and prestige, our 2015 Rolls Royce Phantom sedan is presented to you in Gray. Powered by a massive 6.7 Liter V12 that generates an astounding 453hp at your command connected to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Spectacularly powerful, yet nearly silent in operation, it feels much like a private jet; soaring from a standstill to 60mph in 5.6 seconds with elegant fortitude and awe-inspiring finesse thanks in part to innovative air suspension. The powerful presence of our Phantom is undeniable with its classic proportions, timeless glamour and aluminum wheels. Heads will turn and mouths will drop as you pass by in your regal Phantom. The flagship of the world's most iconic luxury brand, out breathtakingly beautiful Phantom seduces every onlooker with its charming blend of sophistication and style. Highly customizable to meet your every wish, the hand-built cabin is everything you'd expect and more. Supple leather on sculpted heats seats, a wool and cashmere headliner, gleaming metal inlays and rich wood trim combine with the latest in technology to impart a sense of automotive bliss. A seamless connection to your digital world is close at hand with Bluetooth, voice controls, and a prominent multi-function electronics interface display. Take in a concert-quality Harmon Kardon Lexicon Logic 7 surround-sound system, iPod interface, and available satellite radio as you enjoy the art of driving in your Phantom. Infinite luxury and decadence await you behind the wheel of this masterpiece. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Test Drive Today! Call 844-327-7844 or visit us at 1850 Central Park Ave in Yonkers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA681S53FUX73118
Stock: U08823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- 22,521 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$111,161
Thomas Classics - Akron / Ohio

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA1S68568UX08847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,120 miles
$129,900
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.This vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA1S68517UX08477
Stock: LU202151B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- certified
2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom683 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$397,888
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is pleased to offer this handsome 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom English White with the following features:Seashell w/Leather Seat Trim, Active Cruise Control, Chrome Plated Visible Exhausts, Colored RR Monograms, Driver Assistance Systems, Front Ventilated Seats, Immersive Seating w/Occasional 3rd Seat, Phantom Package, Picnic Tables, Rear-Seat Entertainment, Rivenslate, Starlight Headliner, Umbrella Bead Color, Wheels: 22" Fully Polished 13 Spoke Forged Alloy. 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Rolls-Royce CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA687S52JU104639
Stock: JU104639
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2018
- 341 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$449,995
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
This 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom is proudly offered by Manhattan Motorcars at a new low price of $469,995. Original TSRP $536,750 This Rolls-Royce includes: WHEELS: 22 FULLY POLISHED 13 SPOKE FORGED ALLOY * BESPOKE INTERIOR * BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR * COLORED STITCHING * CHROME PLATED VISIBLE EXHAUSTS * COMMISSION COLLECTION COLLECTION REGATTA SAILS * BESPOKE CLOCK * CONTRAST SEAT PIPING * MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION * CENTRAL COOL CHAMBER FOR OCCASIONAL 3RD SEAT * BLACK BOOT TRIM * GAS GUZZLER TAX REQUIRED * INFINITY BLACK EXTERIOR COLOR * PHANTOM PACKAGE * HEATED REAR SEATS * NIGHT VISION * SEAT MEMORY * REAR BENCH SEAT * ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL * PASS-THROUGH REAR SEAT * PIANO BLACK VENEER * *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA687S57JU104572
Stock: 10918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2018
- 7,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$389,900
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.This vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA687S55JU104571
Stock: C3663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 8,577 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$450,990
Mercedes-Benz Of Collierville - Collierville / Tennessee
MSRP $581550 CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black Diamond 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom RWD 8-Speed Automatic V12Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA687S59KU104719
Stock: 5097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 5,779 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$419,000
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2019 Rolls-Royce PhantomEnglish White/Silver Two-Tone over Seashell/Black Leather*Original MSRP 601,100**One Owner - Clean Carfax Report**Only 5,779 Miles*Factory Options:The Phantom Package (Originally $36,175)-Starlight Headliner-Rear Theatre Configuration-Picnic Tables-RR Monogram to All Headrests in Black-22-Inch Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheels-Driver Assistance System (Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Collision Prevention, Pedestrian Approach Warning)-Active Cruise Control-Night Vision w/Pedestrian Recognition-Immersive Seating w/Occasional Third Seat-Individual Seat Configuration-Rear Massage SeatsUpper Two-Tone Paint (Originally $25,000)C. Collection - Cascade Steel (Originally $14,500)Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio (Originally $10,875)Open Pore Canadel Panelling - Doors (Originally $9,650)Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy (Originally $8,725)Indulge Bespoke Clock (Originally $6,775)Bespoke Interior - Module Editing (Originally $6,000)Elevating Footrests (Originally $5,750)Illuminated Treadplates - Phantom (Originally $5,325)Chrome Plated Visible Exhausts (Originally $4,950)Contrast Seat Piping - Black (Originally $4,025)Colored Stitching - Black (Originally $2,075)Long Coachline - Single (Originally $2,000)-SeashellVin Plate (Originally $1,275)Body-Colored Wheel Centers (Originally $1,175)Vehicle Highlights:6.75 Liter Twin Turbo V12 Engine rated at 563 Horsepower8-Speed Automatic TransmissionRear Wheel DriveDynamic Cruise ControlHead Up DisplayNavigation SystemPark Distance Control (Front & Rear)High-Beam AssistRolls-Royce Independent Air SuspensionRear-Axle SteeringComfort Entry SystemHeated & Ventilated Front SeatsHeated Steering WheelOpen Pore - Silver BirchSoft-Close DoorsBlack Boot FinishAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA687S52KU104710
Stock: 902873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
