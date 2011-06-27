  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2012 Ford Expedition
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Ford Expedition Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,010$14,742$16,819
Clean$11,389$13,986$15,957
Average$10,147$12,474$14,232
Rough$8,905$10,963$12,507
Sell my 2012 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,808$15,609$17,738
Clean$12,146$14,809$16,828
Average$10,821$13,208$15,009
Rough$9,497$11,608$13,191
Sell my 2012 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,989$12,440$14,302
Clean$9,473$11,802$13,569
Average$8,440$10,527$12,102
Rough$7,407$9,251$10,636
Sell my 2012 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition EL XL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,996$13,592$15,563
Clean$10,427$12,895$14,765
Average$9,290$11,501$13,169
Rough$8,153$10,107$11,573
Sell my 2012 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition XL 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,600$11,779$13,436
Clean$9,104$11,175$12,747
Average$8,111$9,968$11,369
Rough$7,118$8,760$9,992
Sell my 2012 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,708$15,408$17,462
Clean$12,051$14,618$16,567
Average$10,736$13,038$14,776
Rough$9,422$11,458$12,986
Sell my 2012 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,425$12,886$14,756
Clean$9,886$12,225$14,000
Average$8,808$10,904$12,486
Rough$7,730$9,583$10,973
Sell my 2012 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,052$14,804$16,895
Clean$11,429$14,045$16,029
Average$10,183$12,527$14,296
Rough$8,937$11,009$12,564
Sell my 2012 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,610$14,288$16,324
Clean$11,009$13,556$15,487
Average$9,809$12,090$13,813
Rough$8,608$10,625$12,139
Sell my 2012 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition EL XL 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,230$12,716$14,606
Clean$9,701$12,064$13,857
Average$8,643$10,760$12,359
Rough$7,585$9,456$10,861
Sell my 2012 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,482$14,137$16,155
Clean$10,889$13,412$15,326
Average$9,701$11,962$13,670
Rough$8,514$10,512$12,013
Sell my 2012 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,781$14,629$16,792
Clean$11,172$13,879$15,931
Average$9,953$12,379$14,209
Rough$8,735$10,879$12,487
Sell my 2012 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,548$13,008$14,877
Clean$10,002$12,341$14,114
Average$8,912$11,007$12,589
Rough$7,821$9,673$11,063
Sell my 2012 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition XL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,886$10,819$12,290
Clean$8,426$10,265$11,660
Average$7,507$9,155$10,399
Rough$6,589$8,046$9,139
Sell my 2012 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,868$15,526$17,549
Clean$12,202$14,730$16,649
Average$10,872$13,138$14,849
Rough$9,541$11,546$13,050
Sell my 2012 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,379$15,161$17,274
Clean$11,739$14,384$16,388
Average$10,459$12,829$14,617
Rough$9,179$11,274$12,846
Sell my 2012 Ford Expedition with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Expedition near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Ford Expedition on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,104 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,175 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Expedition is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,104 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,175 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Ford Expedition, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,104 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,175 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Ford Expedition. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Ford Expedition and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Ford Expedition ranges from $7,118 to $13,436, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Ford Expedition is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.