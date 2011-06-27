Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,010
|$14,742
|$16,819
|Clean
|$11,389
|$13,986
|$15,957
|Average
|$10,147
|$12,474
|$14,232
|Rough
|$8,905
|$10,963
|$12,507
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,808
|$15,609
|$17,738
|Clean
|$12,146
|$14,809
|$16,828
|Average
|$10,821
|$13,208
|$15,009
|Rough
|$9,497
|$11,608
|$13,191
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,989
|$12,440
|$14,302
|Clean
|$9,473
|$11,802
|$13,569
|Average
|$8,440
|$10,527
|$12,102
|Rough
|$7,407
|$9,251
|$10,636
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition EL XL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,996
|$13,592
|$15,563
|Clean
|$10,427
|$12,895
|$14,765
|Average
|$9,290
|$11,501
|$13,169
|Rough
|$8,153
|$10,107
|$11,573
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition XL 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,600
|$11,779
|$13,436
|Clean
|$9,104
|$11,175
|$12,747
|Average
|$8,111
|$9,968
|$11,369
|Rough
|$7,118
|$8,760
|$9,992
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,708
|$15,408
|$17,462
|Clean
|$12,051
|$14,618
|$16,567
|Average
|$10,736
|$13,038
|$14,776
|Rough
|$9,422
|$11,458
|$12,986
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,425
|$12,886
|$14,756
|Clean
|$9,886
|$12,225
|$14,000
|Average
|$8,808
|$10,904
|$12,486
|Rough
|$7,730
|$9,583
|$10,973
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,052
|$14,804
|$16,895
|Clean
|$11,429
|$14,045
|$16,029
|Average
|$10,183
|$12,527
|$14,296
|Rough
|$8,937
|$11,009
|$12,564
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,610
|$14,288
|$16,324
|Clean
|$11,009
|$13,556
|$15,487
|Average
|$9,809
|$12,090
|$13,813
|Rough
|$8,608
|$10,625
|$12,139
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition EL XL 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,230
|$12,716
|$14,606
|Clean
|$9,701
|$12,064
|$13,857
|Average
|$8,643
|$10,760
|$12,359
|Rough
|$7,585
|$9,456
|$10,861
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,482
|$14,137
|$16,155
|Clean
|$10,889
|$13,412
|$15,326
|Average
|$9,701
|$11,962
|$13,670
|Rough
|$8,514
|$10,512
|$12,013
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,781
|$14,629
|$16,792
|Clean
|$11,172
|$13,879
|$15,931
|Average
|$9,953
|$12,379
|$14,209
|Rough
|$8,735
|$10,879
|$12,487
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,548
|$13,008
|$14,877
|Clean
|$10,002
|$12,341
|$14,114
|Average
|$8,912
|$11,007
|$12,589
|Rough
|$7,821
|$9,673
|$11,063
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition XL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,886
|$10,819
|$12,290
|Clean
|$8,426
|$10,265
|$11,660
|Average
|$7,507
|$9,155
|$10,399
|Rough
|$6,589
|$8,046
|$9,139
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,868
|$15,526
|$17,549
|Clean
|$12,202
|$14,730
|$16,649
|Average
|$10,872
|$13,138
|$14,849
|Rough
|$9,541
|$11,546
|$13,050
Estimated values
2012 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,379
|$15,161
|$17,274
|Clean
|$11,739
|$14,384
|$16,388
|Average
|$10,459
|$12,829
|$14,617
|Rough
|$9,179
|$11,274
|$12,846