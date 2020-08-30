Bentley SUVs for Sale Near Me
- 13,413 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$149,888$3,794 Below Market
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ***Bentley Certified*** includes 1 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY***, Bentley Certified Certified, Wheels: 22" 5 Spoke Polished Directional Alloy, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: TBD, Blind Spot Sensor, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/DAB w/CD/DVD & Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 22" 5 Spoke Polished Directional Alloy. Beluga AWD 2017 Bentley Bentayga W12 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged Certified. Certification Program Details: BentleyProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Bentley Bentayga with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV8HC015895
Stock: P015895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 21,309 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$150,888$3,961 Below Market
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. ***Bentley Certified*** includes 1 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY***, Bentley Certified Certified, Wheels: 21" 7 Twin-Spoke Grey Painted Alloy, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple Carplay, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: TBD, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/DAB w/CD/DVD & Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 21" 7 Twin-Spoke Grey Painted Alloy. Dark Sapphire Metallic AWD 2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 6.0L 12-Cylinder PDI Turbocharged DOHC Certified. Certification Program Details: BentleyProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga W12 (Signature) with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SJAAC2ZV6JC017781
Stock: P017781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
