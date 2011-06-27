Used 2012 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews
2012 Expedition
Still the most comfortable and useful car I've ever had. Again, I would wish for a little better gas mileage and it is slightly under powered but over all I still love the car.
Great value and reliability!
Why purchase a SUV?....because it’s reliable, SAFE...and good for the family. We are glad we chose the King Ranch Expedition as we haven’t ever been disappointed. It’s been a truly great purchase and had many family trips where all 8 seats were filled with everyone having space and enjoying our time together. It has also been extremely reliable with no repairs ever needed. We love our King Ranch!
The mighty expedition
King of ride comfort and interior space fuel mileage not so much. If comfort interior space and towing capibility is what your after the mighty expedition has you covered. This suv hauls in the long miles with comfort and ease best long road trip vehile I have ever owned. Would I buy again? Yes I am in the Expedition fan club now.
All the amenities
This vehicle is outstanding for long trips. Roomy comfortable and great features.
2012 Ford Expedition Ltd
I absolutely love my Expedition Ltd. It is large and roomy. Easy to drive and good visibility. Best of all, it is very dependable, no high maintenance costs. This is my 2nd Ford Expedition, and I can't say enough about them. Best two cars I've ever owned!
Related Used 2012 Ford Expedition info
