Used 2012 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Expedition
4.8
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2012 Expedition

John Pannell, 05/08/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Still the most comfortable and useful car I've ever had. Again, I would wish for a little better gas mileage and it is slightly under powered but over all I still love the car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great value and reliability!

HCook, 12/23/2018
King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Why purchase a SUV?....because it’s reliable, SAFE...and good for the family. We are glad we chose the King Ranch Expedition as we haven’t ever been disappointed. It’s been a truly great purchase and had many family trips where all 8 seats were filled with everyone having space and enjoying our time together. It has also been extremely reliable with no repairs ever needed. We love our King Ranch!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The mighty expedition

Fast Eddy, 05/03/2018
XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

King of ride comfort and interior space fuel mileage not so much. If comfort interior space and towing capibility is what your after the mighty expedition has you covered. This suv hauls in the long miles with comfort and ease best long road trip vehile I have ever owned. Would I buy again? Yes I am in the Expedition fan club now.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
All the amenities

Tom, 01/15/2019
Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is outstanding for long trips. Roomy comfortable and great features.

Performance
2012 Ford Expedition Ltd

Barbara92253, 08/14/2020
Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love my Expedition Ltd. It is large and roomy. Easy to drive and good visibility. Best of all, it is very dependable, no high maintenance costs. This is my 2nd Ford Expedition, and I can't say enough about them. Best two cars I've ever owned!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
