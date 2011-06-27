Used 2004 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews

Will Buy AGAIN!!! amazed7 , 11/02/2014 33 of 33 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2004 Ford Expedition with 3 miles on it. (New). I still have it today (2014) with 235,000 miles on it. She still does long distance. I faithly performed oil changes every 3000. The mechanic said his died at 335000 miles. Worth the money. Report Abuse

Safest Car Ever rajkosman , 02/17/2012 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2004 Expedition used with 20000 miles on it in 2006. I have enjoyed this vehicle every mile I've owned it. Unfortunately the other day I was rear ended by a commercial vehicle doing 45 mph. It was the end of the Expedition, but the quality of this vehicle saved my life. I would recommend this vehicle 100 times out of 100! Looking for a new one as we speak. Report Abuse

2004 Ford Expedition XLT Sport 5.4L 4x4 review rick_casorio , 03/01/2011 28 of 29 people found this review helpful I bought this Expedition after saying I was done with Ford after 2 bad experiences with Ford vehicles in the past. I turned in my lease lemon 05 F150 in 06 and saw this Expedition on the lot and something told me to give Ford 1 more try. I'm glad I did. I bought it with 37k and 4 yrs later and with 76,XXX + miles it has been a great vehicle. Only issues I've had was a rear end whine and a sticky brake caliper. That's it. Both fixed under warranty years ago. It has been the best bad winter weather vehicle I've ever driven and that's saying a lot here in Michigan! It's made me a Ford Guy again. I think you should buy one. Report Abuse

One Tough SUV dogdude , 04/15/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful We bought our Expedition after having a Chrysler Town and Country mini van. I'll tell ya what.... I dont know why we didnt just buy a Expedition in the first place! Awesome truck. We have 3 kids and two Labrador retrievers that go everywhere with us. We have so much more room than we did with with the van. We can also tow our 29ft. camper no problem or our ATV trailer with three ATVs. We bought it with 122,000 miles on it and are going on 150,000 with no problems. We get about 15 in town and as high as 20 on the highway. I have a F250 superduty too, but its sure nice to have the option to take the comfortable truck now when we pull something. I'd recommend one to anybody. Good solid truck! Report Abuse