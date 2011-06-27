Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,907
|$2,770
|$3,236
|Clean
|$1,730
|$2,513
|$2,935
|Average
|$1,375
|$1,998
|$2,334
|Rough
|$1,020
|$1,484
|$1,733
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,143
|$3,195
|$3,764
|Clean
|$1,944
|$2,899
|$3,415
|Average
|$1,544
|$2,305
|$2,715
|Rough
|$1,145
|$1,711
|$2,016
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,136
|$3,199
|$3,772
|Clean
|$1,937
|$2,902
|$3,422
|Average
|$1,539
|$2,308
|$2,721
|Rough
|$1,142
|$1,713
|$2,020
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,847
|$2,626
|$3,047
|Clean
|$1,675
|$2,382
|$2,764
|Average
|$1,331
|$1,894
|$2,198
|Rough
|$987
|$1,406
|$1,632
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,081
|$3,163
|$3,748
|Clean
|$1,887
|$2,869
|$3,400
|Average
|$1,500
|$2,282
|$2,704
|Rough
|$1,112
|$1,694
|$2,007
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT NBX 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,213
|$3,488
|$4,177
|Clean
|$2,007
|$3,164
|$3,789
|Average
|$1,595
|$2,516
|$3,013
|Rough
|$1,183
|$1,868
|$2,237
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,135
|$2,832
|$3,209
|Clean
|$1,936
|$2,569
|$2,911
|Average
|$1,539
|$2,043
|$2,315
|Rough
|$1,141
|$1,517
|$1,719
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,024
|$3,002
|$3,530
|Clean
|$1,836
|$2,723
|$3,202
|Average
|$1,459
|$2,165
|$2,546
|Rough
|$1,082
|$1,608
|$1,891
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,186
|$2,886
|$3,265
|Clean
|$1,982
|$2,618
|$2,961
|Average
|$1,575
|$2,082
|$2,355
|Rough
|$1,168
|$1,546
|$1,749
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,933
|$2,803
|$3,274
|Clean
|$1,753
|$2,543
|$2,970
|Average
|$1,393
|$2,022
|$2,362
|Rough
|$1,033
|$1,501
|$1,753
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,942
|$3,033
|$3,621
|Clean
|$1,761
|$2,751
|$3,285
|Average
|$1,400
|$2,188
|$2,612
|Rough
|$1,038
|$1,624
|$1,939
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,956
|$2,833
|$3,307
|Clean
|$1,774
|$2,570
|$3,000
|Average
|$1,410
|$2,044
|$2,386
|Rough
|$1,045
|$1,518
|$1,771
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,342
|$3,344
|$3,887
|Clean
|$2,124
|$3,034
|$3,526
|Average
|$1,688
|$2,412
|$2,804
|Rough
|$1,252
|$1,791
|$2,082
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,949
|$2,789
|$3,244
|Clean
|$1,768
|$2,530
|$2,943
|Average
|$1,405
|$2,012
|$2,340
|Rough
|$1,042
|$1,494
|$1,737