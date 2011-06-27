  1. Home
2004 Ford Expedition Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,907$2,770$3,236
Clean$1,730$2,513$2,935
Average$1,375$1,998$2,334
Rough$1,020$1,484$1,733
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,143$3,195$3,764
Clean$1,944$2,899$3,415
Average$1,544$2,305$2,715
Rough$1,145$1,711$2,016
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,136$3,199$3,772
Clean$1,937$2,902$3,422
Average$1,539$2,308$2,721
Rough$1,142$1,713$2,020
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,847$2,626$3,047
Clean$1,675$2,382$2,764
Average$1,331$1,894$2,198
Rough$987$1,406$1,632
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,081$3,163$3,748
Clean$1,887$2,869$3,400
Average$1,500$2,282$2,704
Rough$1,112$1,694$2,007
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT NBX 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,213$3,488$4,177
Clean$2,007$3,164$3,789
Average$1,595$2,516$3,013
Rough$1,183$1,868$2,237
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,135$2,832$3,209
Clean$1,936$2,569$2,911
Average$1,539$2,043$2,315
Rough$1,141$1,517$1,719
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,024$3,002$3,530
Clean$1,836$2,723$3,202
Average$1,459$2,165$2,546
Rough$1,082$1,608$1,891
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,186$2,886$3,265
Clean$1,982$2,618$2,961
Average$1,575$2,082$2,355
Rough$1,168$1,546$1,749
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,933$2,803$3,274
Clean$1,753$2,543$2,970
Average$1,393$2,022$2,362
Rough$1,033$1,501$1,753
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,942$3,033$3,621
Clean$1,761$2,751$3,285
Average$1,400$2,188$2,612
Rough$1,038$1,624$1,939
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,956$2,833$3,307
Clean$1,774$2,570$3,000
Average$1,410$2,044$2,386
Rough$1,045$1,518$1,771
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,342$3,344$3,887
Clean$2,124$3,034$3,526
Average$1,688$2,412$2,804
Rough$1,252$1,791$2,082
Estimated values
2004 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,949$2,789$3,244
Clean$1,768$2,530$2,943
Average$1,405$2,012$2,340
Rough$1,042$1,494$1,737
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Ford Expedition on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,675 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,382 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Expedition is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,675 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,382 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Ford Expedition, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,675 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,382 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Ford Expedition. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Ford Expedition and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Ford Expedition ranges from $987 to $3,047, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Ford Expedition is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.