1990 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
4 reviews
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Main vehicle sport edition
ddsparky,09/29/2004
45k heater core failed,dash had to be removed power steering pump squeels 40k new struts transmission has always shifted erraticaly currently, plastic burning smell filled vehicle and AC failed
1990 Grand Caravan
shelleybabee,10/02/2003
This vehicle was always a reliable, safe and enjoyable minivan; up until it hit approx. 125,000. At this time the van started stalling intermittently and with no appearant cause. There seems to be no reason that any mechanic can find as to what is wrong with the engine or why it would stall without any outward signs of there being a problem. I have spent hours online researching this minivan and have realized that this is a very common occurance with Caravans. There is also no 1 general flaw that any mechanic can find. Bottom line-this car will cost you hundred and hundreds of dollars in service charges & a whole lot of frustration and aggravation.
I Recomend it!
HeyGBM,01/19/2004
Bought the van with 79,000 miles on it in '98 for $6,700. The original trans went at just over 100,000 miles. Got a factory rebuilt tran (big money) and it went went about 15,000 miles out of warrenty so my mechanic found me a used trans and put it in for about $450. No more problems with trans. The Dodge built 3.3L engine now has 272,000 miles on it and it is still going strong. Never had any engine problems. Just the normal routine maintence spread over time, axles, water pump, radiator etc. Over all the van had been very good to me and is the most miles I've ever put on a vehicle.
21 wonderful years!
Joan,11/04/2018
LE 3dr Minivan
I would definitely recommend a Dodge Grand Caravan. We have hauled 2 daughters, a cello, 2 dogs and their friends! Also many construction items; 4x8 sheets of plywood, 2x4s, huge rolls of insulation, and many bags of compost. We have also spent many happy camping trips with our van, sometimes sleeping in the back!
See all 4 reviews of the 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include LE 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan, 3dr Cargo Minivan, and Turbo 3dr Cargo Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Can't find a used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,519.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,719.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,617.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,580.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Grand Caravan lease specials

