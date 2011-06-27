1990 Dodge Grand Caravan Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$931 - $1,620
Used Grand Caravan for Sale
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ddsparky,09/29/2004
45k heater core failed,dash had to be removed power steering pump squeels 40k new struts transmission has always shifted erraticaly currently, plastic burning smell filled vehicle and AC failed
shelleybabee,10/02/2003
This vehicle was always a reliable, safe and enjoyable minivan; up until it hit approx. 125,000. At this time the van started stalling intermittently and with no appearant cause. There seems to be no reason that any mechanic can find as to what is wrong with the engine or why it would stall without any outward signs of there being a problem. I have spent hours online researching this minivan and have realized that this is a very common occurance with Caravans. There is also no 1 general flaw that any mechanic can find. Bottom line-this car will cost you hundred and hundreds of dollars in service charges & a whole lot of frustration and aggravation.
HeyGBM,01/19/2004
Bought the van with 79,000 miles on it in '98 for $6,700. The original trans went at just over 100,000 miles. Got a factory rebuilt tran (big money) and it went went about 15,000 miles out of warrenty so my mechanic found me a used trans and put it in for about $450. No more problems with trans. The Dodge built 3.3L engine now has 272,000 miles on it and it is still going strong. Never had any engine problems. Just the normal routine maintence spread over time, axles, water pump, radiator etc. Over all the van had been very good to me and is the most miles I've ever put on a vehicle.
Joan,11/04/2018
LE 3dr Minivan
I would definitely recommend a Dodge Grand Caravan. We have hauled 2 daughters, a cello, 2 dogs and their friends! Also many construction items; 4x8 sheets of plywood, 2x4s, huge rolls of insulation, and many bags of compost. We have also spent many happy camping trips with our van, sometimes sleeping in the back!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
