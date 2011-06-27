This vehicle was always a reliable, safe and enjoyable minivan; up until it hit approx. 125,000. At this time the van started stalling intermittently and with no appearant cause. There seems to be no reason that any mechanic can find as to what is wrong with the engine or why it would stall without any outward signs of there being a problem. I have spent hours online researching this minivan and have realized that this is a very common occurance with Caravans. There is also no 1 general flaw that any mechanic can find. Bottom line-this car will cost you hundred and hundreds of dollars in service charges & a whole lot of frustration and aggravation.

