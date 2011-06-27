  1. Home
2005 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride and handling characteristics, good low-end pull from 3.8-liter V6, roomy cabin, nifty fold-flat second- and third-row seats.
  • Unimpressive reliability history, low resale value, can't get stability control.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Pleasant to drive and ride in, the Grand Caravan finally steps up to the plate with fold-flat rear seating, allowing families to get the most out of its expansive interior. Reliability and resale value are still in question, but this Dodge is worth a test-drive if you're shopping for a minivan.

2005 Highlights

This year the Grand Caravan receives a styling refresh and a new Stow 'n Go seating and storage system with fold-flat second- and third-row seats, as well as a hefty base price reduction.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(50%)
4(25%)
3(12%)
2(8%)
1(5%)
4.1
180 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 180 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A no hassle & dependable vehicle
Rick,03/25/2016
CV 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
This is my second Grand Caravan. My first was about the same as the second; great. I bought this one used with 80,000 miles and have put on 55,000 trouble free miles. Totally dependable, comfortable, and so utilitarian. I can go from hauling 20 bags of concrete to hauling 6 passengers in about 1 minute. I can put the middle seats in the floor and cart 7' tall basketball players around in comfort! I have never had such a versatile car. A full sheet of sheetrock slides right into the back! I discovered with this car that the tires are really important. I am running Goodyear Vivas (from Walmart around 75$ each) and they make SUCH a difference. Much quieter, smoother, and good in all types of conditions.
Great Value
Keith,07/28/2010
This is a great van. There are minor mechanical issues with this model. If you can work on your own car and get one of these used you can save a ton of money. Honda and Toyota are twice a as much used. Transmissions are solid as long as you use Dodge approved fluid only (ATF +4) and nothing else. A Dodge transmission is $1,700 and a Toyota is $4,700 to replace.
love my 2005 grand caravan!
jewelexpert52,07/10/2013
I bought my Grand Caravan new in 2004. I had already drive 2 other caravans but this one is by far the best. I started at 2000 miles and now have almost 150,000 miles on it. I haven't had to put any money into this van except regular maintenance (brakes, tires, serpentine belt at 100,000 miles etc.). I have taken it on several road trips to Florida, Georgia, and New York and it is very comfortable. (Even slept overnite in it for camping). Can transport large items and fill it up with camping supplies plus 4 passengers! The mileage was good for a larger vehicle and I am looking for a smaller vehicle only because I don't need a minivan anymore and could use higher gas mileage savings.
Dime a dozen (used), worth every penny.
kkenmore63,02/19/2012
More room than any truck/suv, with handling and mileage of a sedan. What I like: Stow n go, lots of storage, roomy comfortable, decent on gas (27mpg hwy, 18.5 combined). Well thought out interior. Chrysler seems to have addressed a lot of the previous gen's chronic mechanical issues (transmissions, sway bar bushings, etc), though it seems to have been at the expense of attention to detail. What I don't like: Cheap feel compared to my old '97, though better than the 2010 I used on loan. The pass. side power door stopped working (broken wire, easy fix, see youtube). The key fob stopped working. The airbag light is on for some reason, and OMG the rust is an up hill battle.
See all 180 reviews of the 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), and CV 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

