This is my second Grand Caravan. My first was about the same as the second; great. I bought this one used with 80,000 miles and have put on 55,000 trouble free miles. Totally dependable, comfortable, and so utilitarian. I can go from hauling 20 bags of concrete to hauling 6 passengers in about 1 minute. I can put the middle seats in the floor and cart 7' tall basketball players around in comfort! I have never had such a versatile car. A full sheet of sheetrock slides right into the back! I discovered with this car that the tires are really important. I am running Goodyear Vivas (from Walmart around 75$ each) and they make SUCH a difference. Much quieter, smoother, and good in all types of conditions.

