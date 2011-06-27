2005 Dodge Grand Caravan Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent ride and handling characteristics, good low-end pull from 3.8-liter V6, roomy cabin, nifty fold-flat second- and third-row seats.
- Unimpressive reliability history, low resale value, can't get stability control.
List Price Range
$2,200 - $6,995
Edmunds' Expert Review
Pleasant to drive and ride in, the Grand Caravan finally steps up to the plate with fold-flat rear seating, allowing families to get the most out of its expansive interior. Reliability and resale value are still in question, but this Dodge is worth a test-drive if you're shopping for a minivan.
2005 Highlights
This year the Grand Caravan receives a styling refresh and a new Stow 'n Go seating and storage system with fold-flat second- and third-row seats, as well as a hefty base price reduction.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rick,03/25/2016
CV 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
This is my second Grand Caravan. My first was about the same as the second; great. I bought this one used with 80,000 miles and have put on 55,000 trouble free miles. Totally dependable, comfortable, and so utilitarian. I can go from hauling 20 bags of concrete to hauling 6 passengers in about 1 minute. I can put the middle seats in the floor and cart 7' tall basketball players around in comfort! I have never had such a versatile car. A full sheet of sheetrock slides right into the back! I discovered with this car that the tires are really important. I am running Goodyear Vivas (from Walmart around 75$ each) and they make SUCH a difference. Much quieter, smoother, and good in all types of conditions.
Keith,07/28/2010
This is a great van. There are minor mechanical issues with this model. If you can work on your own car and get one of these used you can save a ton of money. Honda and Toyota are twice a as much used. Transmissions are solid as long as you use Dodge approved fluid only (ATF +4) and nothing else. A Dodge transmission is $1,700 and a Toyota is $4,700 to replace.
jewelexpert52,07/10/2013
I bought my Grand Caravan new in 2004. I had already drive 2 other caravans but this one is by far the best. I started at 2000 miles and now have almost 150,000 miles on it. I haven't had to put any money into this van except regular maintenance (brakes, tires, serpentine belt at 100,000 miles etc.). I have taken it on several road trips to Florida, Georgia, and New York and it is very comfortable. (Even slept overnite in it for camping). Can transport large items and fill it up with camping supplies plus 4 passengers! The mileage was good for a larger vehicle and I am looking for a smaller vehicle only because I don't need a minivan anymore and could use higher gas mileage savings.
kkenmore63,02/19/2012
More room than any truck/suv, with handling and mileage of a sedan. What I like: Stow n go, lots of storage, roomy comfortable, decent on gas (27mpg hwy, 18.5 combined). Well thought out interior. Chrysler seems to have addressed a lot of the previous gen's chronic mechanical issues (transmissions, sway bar bushings, etc), though it seems to have been at the expense of attention to detail. What I don't like: Cheap feel compared to my old '97, though better than the 2010 I used on loan. The pass. side power door stopped working (broken wire, easy fix, see youtube). The key fob stopped working. The airbag light is on for some reason, and OMG the rust is an up hill battle.
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
